Major League Baseball Orioles reportedly acquire star pitcher Corbin Burnes from Brewers Updated Feb. 1, 2024 9:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The longtime owners of the Baltimore Orioles agreed to sell the franchise Wednesday. The club then executed a blockbuster trade Thursday.

The Orioles are acquiring former Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes from the Brewers , per multiple reports. Milwaukee will receive infielder Joey Ortiz, left-hander DL Hall and the No. 34 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, ESPN reported.

Burnes, 29, posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 200 strikeouts and a 127 ERA+ across 193.2 innings (32 starts) last season for the Brewers, with whom he spent the first six seasons of his MLB career. A free agent after 2024, Burnes previously indicated that he wouldn't sign an extension with a new team if Milwaukee traded him.

The Orioles went 101-61 last season, which netted the No. 1 seed in the American League and the AL East title, before being swept by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers in the ALDS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check back later for analysis on the Orioles' huge trade.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes

share