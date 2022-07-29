Major League Baseball MLB trade deadline tracker: Castillo lands in Seattle 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is upon us, and a handful of squads are pursuing new life with meaningful transactions.

This year's trade deadline is a bit later than usual, as teams have until 6 p.m. ET Aug. 2 to file paperwork to the league's office to complete trades.

Here are the swaps that have happened so far, along with grades for the bigger transactions from our FOX Sports MLB writers.

July 29: Seattle Mariners acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati Reds

Key stats: At the time of the trade, the 29-year-old Castillo was 4-4 through 14 starts with a 2.86 ERA and 90 strikeouts. He was named an All-Star this season for the second time in his career.

Who else was involved? Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo and Andrew Moore will land with the Reds.

Why it matters: The Mariners own one of the two AL wild card spots as of Friday, and their pitching staff is fifth in the league in ERA and ninth in wins. What's that mean? They are going for it all by acquiring Castillo.

July 27: New York Yankees acquire Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals

Key stats: Through 93 games, Benintendi was hitting .320/.387/.398 (.785 OPS), with three home runs and 39 RBIs.

Who else was involved? The Royals acquired three pitching prospects in TJ Sikkema, Chandler Champlain and Beck Way.

Yankees trade grade: A-

"Benintendi has established himself as a high-contact, slightly above-average hitter with a good walk rate and middling power who can provide sufficient defense in a corner-outfield spot. More solid than spectacular this season despite an All-Star selection a few weeks ago, Benintendi will provide the Yankees' lineup with a somewhat different look upon his arrival. He’s not a game-changing, season-altering player by any means, but there’s real value in having a high-contact, left-handed stick, especially with Giancarlo Stanton hitting the IL this week." — Jake Mintz

Royals trade grade: B+

"With Benintendi due to hit free agency this winter, it makes complete sense that the Royals dealt him to a contender for a trio of pitching prospects: TJ Sikkema, Chandler Champlain and Beck Way. None of these three is a paradigm-shifting talent, but there’s a good chance at least one of them becomes a solid big-league contributor." — Mintz

July 23: New York Mets acquire Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates

Key stats: At the time of the trade, Vogelbach was batting .228 with 12 home runs, a .769 OPS and a 117 OPS+ this season. He was batting .260 with all of his homers, an .896 OPS and a 153 OPS+ against righties.

Who else was involved? The Mets added much-needed DH help after acquiring left-handed-hitting slugger Vogelbach for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Why it matters: In 124 plate appearances at the time of the trade, lefty Mets DHs were batting .152 with a .458 OPS — the lowest of any team with 50 plate appearances by lefty DHs — and just one home run.

June 27: Seattle Mariners acquire Carlos Santana from Kansas City Royals

Key stats: Santana was hitting .216/.349/.341 (.690 OPS) with four homers and 21 RBIs in 52 games at the time of the trade.

Who else was involved? Seattle added the veteran DH/1B by dealing right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming to the Royals.

Stay tuned for more updates.

