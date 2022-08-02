Major League Baseball Juan Soto traded to San Diego Padres by the Nationals 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The San Diego Padres are acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in the biggest trade of the season, according to multiple reports.

San Diego will also get first baseman Josh Bell from Washington.

The Nationals will reportedly receive a major haul that includes lefty MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, shortstop C.J. Abrams, righty Jarlin Susana and one more player to be named.

Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer was also included in the move, according to early reports. However, Hosmer has the Nationals on his list of no-trade teams and he won't approve the trade, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The trade between the Padres and Nationals is still expected to be completed, just without Hosmer involved, Feinsand added.

The bombshell move for Soto comes just ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline and shortly after the slugger, 23, turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension from the Nationals earlier this month.

Soto — a generational talent — boasts a career OPS+ (160) that ranks higher than those of Hall of Famers such as Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Joe DiMaggio. He finished each of his first four seasons in the majors with an OPS better than .900 and finished each of the past three years in the top nine in MVP voting.

If the deal is finalized, he'll join a second-place Padres squad (58-46) in the thick of a wild-card race. The Padres trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 12 games in the NL West but are in second place in the NL wild-card standings behind the Atlanta Braves.

Nationals reportedly trade Juan Soto to Padres in blockbuster deal | THE HERD The Padres will also receive Josh Bell in the deal. Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor react to one of the league's biggest blockbuster deals in MLB history.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.