Report: Juan Soto turns down $440 million offer from Nats Report: Juan Soto turns down $440 million offer from Nats
Report: Juan Soto turns down $440 million offer from Nats

1 hour ago

The money is great — but not great enough for Juan Soto

MLB on FOX and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that the Washington Nationals are now willing to listen to trade offers for their 23-year old superstar after Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the franchise. 

"The Nationals’ offer exceeded in total dollars the 12-year, $426.5 million contract Mike Trout signed with the Angels in March 2019," Rosenthal said. "Soto would have received an average salary of $29.33 million, the 20th-highest in baseball history, with the deal extending from his Ages 24 to 38 seasons, effectively making him a National for the rest of his career."

Had Soto accepted, it would have been the largest contract in MLB history. 

Back on June 1, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said publicly that the team had no plans to trade Soto — but Saturday's development has forced the organization to change its tune.

"Soto’s rejection of $440 million … altered the equation, sources said, leaving club officials believing that if they cannot sign him for that money, they never will," Rosenthal reported. "The Nationals view their exploration of a Soto trade as due diligence. He is under club control for the rest of this season and then two more. The team does not need to trade him immediately if it does not get a desired offer."

It's the second monster deal from the Nationals that Soto has declined this year, after he shunned a 13-year, $350 million offer before the offseason lockout. 

Why? Because apparently, he stands to make more money.

"Soto’s agent, Scott Boras … generally prefers his clients to establish their values on the market," Rosenthal said. "Soto is on track to become a free agent entering his Age 26 season, and possibly could seek a deal of more than $500 million."

Soto is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-MLB first team performer. He was the National League batting champion in 2020 and is widely regarded as one of the best players in baseball. 

However, Soto is hitting a career-low .247 so far this season. His .490 slugging percentage is also the lowest of his young career. 

Through 89 games this season, he has 75 hits, 19 home runs and 42 runs batted in.

On Saturday, FOX Sports MLB analyst Frank Thomas reacted to the Soto news, expressing shock regarding Soto and Boras' refusal to take the deal.

"Unless he's mentally checked out with the Washington Nationals, there is no reason for him not to sign this contract," Thomas said. "I'm just confused. … How much more [money] do you think is out there?"

The Nationals are 30-62 as of Saturday, good for last in the NL East. The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 2.

