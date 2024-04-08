Major League Baseball Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's favorite MLB, soccer futures bets Published Apr. 8, 2024 2:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Most wagers this time of the year are likely on the NCAA Tournaments, NFL Draft or the Masters.

I've placed or plan to place wagers on each. But I've also got some tickets for a pair of other sports in my drawer I want to share.

Last week, I shared a few future bets I like for the 2024 MLB season on my digital show "Bear Bets," such as the New York Yankees win total Under. I've got another futures bet I like for the 2024 MLB season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In soccer, I shared that I liked my Liverpool squad to win the English Premier League on the most recent episode of "Bear Bets." I've got another soccer wager I want to share as the end of the season for the European leagues is near.

Let's jump to it!

Atletico Madrid to win Champions League +1300

This is the best price I can find on Simeone's team to win the competition. Is it the best team remaining? No. Heck, it's not even the best Atleti side in a while, but the path to get to the final is quite favorable. Dortmund is a very winnable tie and then either PSG or Barcelona would await in the semifinal. Each of those big name squads have their own issues and would be vulnerable against Simeone's tactics. If Atleti can get to the final against likely Manchester City or Arsenal, and you're holding 13-1, you can make something off that ticket.

Will Dodgers break single season HR record? Will Rangers make playoffs?

Bobby Miller to win NL Cy Young +2200

Miller was unhittable in his debut, striking out 11 Cardinals hitters and allowing just two hits in six innings. I expect him to be the ace on a Los Angeles Dodgers team that could threaten 110 wins, and if he's sitting there with say 18 wins or so and a ridiculous strikeout rate, he's going to be right in it.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball UEFA Champions League

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share