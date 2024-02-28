PGA Tour 2024 Masters odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and Tiger Woods odds Published Feb. 28, 2024 10:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring is right around the corner, which means the biggest weekend on the golf calendar is near.

The 88th edition of The Masters is less than two months away, bringing together the best golfers at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club for four days in April.

Even though there are still several more tournaments before the golf world descends upon Eastern Georgia, betting odds on who'll win the tournament are already out.

So, let's dive into the latest tournament information, odds, field and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recapping last year

The 2023 Masters saw one of the favorites take home the green jacket.

Jon Rahm (who had +900 odds to win entering the tournament) shot 12-under par to win his second major title. Brooks Koepka (+4000 odds to win) actually held a two-stroke lead entering the final round, but shot 3-under par on the front nine to finish four strokes behind Rahm.

Phil Mickelson made a triumphant return to Augusta after missing the 2022 Masters. "Lefty," who had +20000 odds to win the tournament, shot 7-under par in the final round to finish tied for second at eight-under.

Russell Henley, Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth all finished tied for fourth as each shot 4-under par.

Who are the favorites?

Just like he is for much of the PGA Tour schedule, Scottie Scheffler is the early favorite to win The Masters.

The 2022 winner holds +800 odds to win this year's tournament. He was a co-favorite last year but finished tied for 10th, shooting 4-under-par.

Rahm and Rory McIlroy aren't too far behind, as they are tied for the second-best odds to win the tournament at +850.

McIlroy's struggles to persevere at Augusta are well-documented, as it's the only major tournament he's yet to win. Following a second-place finish in 2022, McIlroy shot 5-over-par in last year's tournament as the other co-favorite.

What are the odds of Tiger Woods winning The Masters?

Woods is a long-shot bet to win his sixth green jacket, holding +10000 odds to win the tournament, tied for the 40th-best odds.

In fact, Woods and Mickelson share equal odds of winning The Masters.

It's unclear if Woods will play in this year's tournament. He made his 2024 PGA Tour debut earlier in February at the Genesis Invitational but withdrew during the second round due to flu-like symptoms.

Woods made the cut at last year's Masters but struggled during the third round, as he was notably laboring in pain on the wet course. He withdrew as he shot 9-over par during the tournament. He ended up undergoing ankle surgery shortly after, keeping him out for the remainder of the 2023 PGA Tour season.

What's new to the course in 2024?

There's only one minor change for this year's tournament. The par-5 second hole will be 10 yards longer, making it a 585-yard long hole.

Masters Odds & Field

Scottie Scheffler: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Rory McIlroy: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jon Rahm: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Viktor Hovland: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Brooks Koepka: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Jordan Spieth: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Xander Schauffele: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Justin Thomas: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Cameron Smith: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Will Zalatoris: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Max Homa: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Dustin Johnson: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tony Finau: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Cameron Young: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sungjae Im: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jason Day: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Wyndham Clark: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tom Kim: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Shane Lowry: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Sam Burns: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sahith Theegala: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Min Woo Lee: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Rickie Fowler: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Patrick Reed: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Justin Rose: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nicolai Hojgaard: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Corey Conners: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Russell Henley: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Keegan Bradley: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Brian Harman: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tiger Woods: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Phil Mickelson: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Chris Kirk: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Adam Scott: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Lucas Glover: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Adam Hadwin: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Denny McCarthy: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Nick Taylor: +10000 (bet $10 to win 1,010 total)

Thorbjorn Olesen: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

Si Woo Kim: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Sergio Garcia: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Eric Cole: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Sepp Straka: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ryan Fox: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

J.T. Poston: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Cam Davis: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Adam Schenk: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Erik Van Rooyen: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Ryo Hisatsune: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Other notables

Bubba Watson: +18000 (bet $10 to win 1,810 total)

Charl Schwartzel: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Zach Johnson: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Angel Cabrera: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Trevor Immelman: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Fred Couples: +150000 (bet $10 to win $15,010,000 total)

Vijay Singh: +250000 (bet $10 to win $25,010,000 total)

Stay tuned for picks!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

&amp;nbsp;

&amp;nbsp;

share