PGA Tour
2025 BMW Championship purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings
Published Aug. 18, 2025 9:36 a.m. ET
Scottie Scheffler outlasted Robert MacIntyre in the final round of the BMW Championship to bring home $3.6 million. Let's take a look at the complete 2025 BMW Championship prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.
2025 BMW Championship prize money, purse, payouts
- No. 1: Scottie Scheffler - $3,600,000
- No. 2: Robert MacIntyre - $2,160,000
- No. 3: Maverick McNealy - $1,360,000
- No. T4: Tommy Fleetwood - $910,000
- No. T4: Sam Burns - $910,000
- No. 6: Harry Hall - $750,000
- No. T7: Rickie Fowler - $645,000
- No. T7: Viktor Hovland - $645,000
- No. T7: Ludvig Aberg - $645,000
- No. 10: Michael Kim - $560,000
- No. 11: Cameron Young - $520,000
- No. T12: Ben Griffin - $441,000
- No. T12: Rory McIlroy - $441,000
- No. T12: Harris English - $441,000
- No. T15: Taylor Pendrith - $372,000
- No. T15: Russell Henley - $372,000
- No. T17: Keegan Bradley - $332,000
- No. T17: Matt Fitzpatrick - $332,000
- No. T19: Si Woo Kim - $272,750
- No. T19: Brian Harman - $272,750
- No. T19: Kurt Kitayama - $272,750
- No. T19: Jacob Bridgeman - $272,750
- No. T23: Shane Lowry - $213,000
- No. T23: J.J. Spaun - $213,000
- No. T23: Jason Day - $213,000
- No. T26: Akshay Bhatia - $177,500
- No. T26: Hideki Matsuyama - $177,500
- No. T28: Xander Schauffele - $163,500
- No. T28: Denny McCarthy - $163,500
- No. T30: J.T. Poston - $146,000
- No. T30: Justin Rose - $146,000
- No. T30: Patrick Cantlay - $146,000
- No. T33: Chris Gotterup - $119,667
- No. T33: Bud Cauley - $119,667
- No. T33: Tom Hoge - $119,667
- No. T33: Justin Thomas - $119,667
- No. T33: Collin Morikawa - $119,667
- No. T33: Nick Taylor - $119,667
- No. 39: Corey Conners - $104,000
- No. T40: Sungjae Im - $98,000
- No. T40: Lucas Glover - $98,000
- No. 42: Sam Stevens - $92,000
- No. 43: Ryan Fox - $88,000
- No. 44: Ryan Gerard - $84,000
- No. 45: Jhonattan Vegas - $80,000
- No. 46: Thomas Detry - $76,000
- No. 47: Brian Campbell - $72,000
- No. 48: Andrew Novak - $70,000
