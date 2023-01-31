College Basketball NCAA Bubble Watch 2023: Much-needed wins for UNC, Arizona State, more Updated Feb. 26, 2023 9:57 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

With Selection Sunday two weeks away, the past few days produced significant results among teams that desperately needed Ws.

Here are my top 10 winners from the past week, teams that either quieted doubters, potentially clinched a bid, or took a major step forward in getting a bid.

1. North Carolina: The Tar Heels desperately needed to get a Quad 1 win and were running out of chances. But on Saturday, they grabbed their most important victory of the season by beating Virginia. The Tar Heels are now 1-8 in Quad 1 games. UNC also won at Notre Dame this past week (a necessary road win) after beating Clemson at home the previous week (another ACC team ahead of them). As of Sunday night, the Heels are No. 47 in the NET metric.

UNC was the preseason No. 1 and a second to Kansas in the national championship game last season. An NCAA Tournament berth is hardly a lock. But getting the win over Virginia dramatically helps the cause and avoids the embarrassment of not being in the field after a preseason No. 1 ranking.

2. Kentucky: The Wildcats were likely comfortably in prior to this week, but Kentucky has won four in a row — including beating Auburn and Tennessee at home and at Mississippi State. Kentucky is now ascending on the seed lines and will unlikely be a double-digit seed. The goal for the Wildcats would be to see if they can get up to a No. 6 or No. 7 by the end of the SEC tournament. If they keep winning, they will keep climbing.

3. UConn: The Huskies were as high as No. 2 in the rankings earlier this season, but slid after losing five of six. Since then, UConn has won seven of nine games. While the Huskies won't win the Big East, they can more than justify a high seed with their overall body of work. There's a good chance the Huskies will have the second-highest seed out of Big East teams next to Marquette, even though they could finish four games behind the Golden Eagles and possibly two behind either Xavier or Providence. There are still two games to play, but the Huskies are in line to compete for a No. 4 or No. 5 seed, pending the Big East tournament.

4. Arizona State: Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s 60-foot heave to beat Arizona at the buzzer Saturday could be the difference-maker for the Sun Devils. ASU had already bounced back off a crushing home loss to Colorado by beating Utah at home the previous week. They desperately needed a marquee win, especially on the road, with the final trip pending at UCLA and USC. The Sun Devils enter the final week at 11-7 in the Pac-12, 20-9 overall with a 4-3 Quad 1 record. The 59 NET metric isn't disqualifying. The Sun Devils are going to be right on that line and the win at Arizona could push them past it if they can find a way to get one more quality win either in the week ahead or at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

5. USC: The Trojans were under serious pressure on this last road trip of the season. And they got the sweep at Colorado and Utah. USC is 4-5 in Quad 1 games and 45 in the NET as of Sunday. The 13-5 Pac-12 record, 21-8 overall, which includes a home win over UCLA, should be enough to get them in the field. But they've consistently hovered in the last four grouping. Getting a split against the Arizona schools would do wonders for the Trojans to cement a spot in the field. Not losing before the conference semifinals would also help the cause. The road sweep put them in a solid position for the final week.

6. Clemson: The Tigers have been hovering around the top of the ACC for most of the season. But the overall résumé was still a bit soft. So Clemson had to take care of business down the stretch to strengthen the case, especially after a three-game losing streak. There was reason for major concern after losing at Louisville two weeks ago. But Clemson throttled Syracuse and then came up with a monster 25-point win over NC State in Raleigh. The schedule doesn't lighten up with a road game at suddenly struggling Virginia before closing at Notre Dame. But the win over the Wolfpack was a must to change the narrative. Clemson was 13-5 in the ACC, 21-8 overall through Sunday with a NET of 58 and a Quad 1 record of 4-2. The numbers are there to get a bid, but the Tigers need to avoid a faceplant in the final two weeks.

7. Michigan: The Wolverines are playing their way into the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines have had quite a 10-day period. Michigan beat Michigan State at home in an emotional game following a tragic shooting on Michigan State's campus. Then the Wolverines won at Rutgers. And on Sunday, Hunter Dickinson buried a 3-pointer at the end of regulation and beat Wisconsin for the Wolverines' third-straight win.

Michigan ends the season at Illinois and at Indiana. That's not an easy task. But Michigan is in position to get a bid by playing well and getting to the semifinals in Chicago at the Big Ten tournament. The road is still ahead for them. Michigan is 11-7 in the Big Ten, 17-12 overall. The NET was 55 prior to Sunday's game with a 5-10 Quad 1 record. Don't be surprised to see Michigan in Dayton in a First Four game.

8. Mississippi State: The Bulldogs beat Texas A&M at home Saturday. The Bulldogs are 40 in the NET, 4-7 in Quad 1. The Bulldogs had a few tough one-possession losses against Kentucky and at Missouri (in overtime). So the win over the Aggies came at the right time. The Bulldogs have won seven of their last nine games with South Carolina at home and at Vanderbilt to end the SEC regular season. They are 19-10 overall, 7-9 in the SEC. But the quality wins, even out of conference notably beating TCU in overtime, could be enough to get them into the NCAA Tournament. Advancing a few rounds in the SEC tournament would certainly silence any critics.

9. Memphis: The Tigers are squarely on the bubble and still have a season-ending game against Houston. But to make sure that game matters they had to take care of what was ahead after losing at Houston two weeks ago. Well, the Tigers won at Wichita State by five and beat Cincinnati by three. They still have to go to SMU before the Houston game. But Memphis couldn’t afford another bad loss. The Tigers are 12-4 in the American, 22-7 overall with a NET of 38 and a Quad 1 record of 2-3. They have the talent to win the American tournament, but getting to the final would also be somewhat key for a bid.

10. Utah State: The Aggies are a metric darling. Utah State is 32 in the NET through Sunday with just a 1-4 Quad 1 record. But the Aggies are doing what they need to do down the stretch — win. Utah State has won three in a row, including beating Nevada, to go to 11-5 in the Mountain West, 22-7 overall. The Aggies end the season at UNLV and host Boise State. Both of these games seem like must-wins for Utah State to be in a position in Las Vegas at the Mountain West tournament to get a bid.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on the Big Ten Network, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com , and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

