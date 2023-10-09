College Basketball Big Ten men's basketball media day: Power rankings, awards, storylines to watch Updated Oct. 9, 2023 11:42 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As another season of Big Ten men's basketball inches closer and the conference's 14 teams head to Minneapolis for media day on Tuesday, let's set the table for the 2023-24 season in this league.

For starters, the best player in the country resides in the Big Ten and is out for redemption this season. There are two legitimate national championship contenders in this conference as well, both on the pursuit of winning the league's first crown since 2000. What happens beyond that top tandem is a bit of a mystery, but there's no doubt that this is a conference that can once again send at least half its teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The luxury of Zach Edey returning to Purdue carries so much intrigue. For a 7-foot-4, 300-pound senior to return a year after winning National Player of the Year while averaging 22 points and 13 rebounds per game is especially fascinating when considering that he's on a mission to capture that elusive Final Four in the Matt Painter Era. This is a Purdue team that won 29 games last season and was a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson.

Meanwhile, in East Lansing, Hall of Famer Tom Izzo has as strong a chance as any to lead Michigan State to its first national championship in 23 years. The Spartans return over 80% of their scoring production from last year, led by fifth-year senior Tyson Walker, who is one of the best guards in the country. Izzo is also set to usher in the nation's No. 7 ranked recruiting class, headlined by five-star center Xavier Booker. Veteran guard play and guys who have stayed and bought into Izzo's culture have historically led to very deep March runs, if not into April.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe there's a trio of programs that will be in the running for that No. 3 spot in the Big Ten: Maryland, Wisconsin and Illinois. We'll break down the case for each team in our preview below. Before we do that, here are my preseason all-conference teams and awards.

First Team:

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

Tyson Walker, G, Michigan State

Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois

Jahmir Young, G, Maryland

Boo Buie, G, Northwestern

Second Team:

A.J. Hoggard, G, Michigan State

Cliff Omoruyi, C, Rutgers

Xavier Johnson, G, Indiana

Chucky Hepburn, G, Wisconsin

Olivier Nkamhoua, F, Michigan

Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year: Zach Edey, Purdue

Breakout Player to Watch: Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Wild Card: Indiana

Sleeper Team: Ohio State

Big Ten Preseason team-by-team breakdowns in order of power rankings:

Purdue

Head coach: Matt Painter

Last year's record: 29-6

Postseason: Lost in first round of NCAA Tournament to FDU

Biggest storyline: The Boilermakers have not reached the Final Four since 1980 and have made it to the Elite Eight once in Matt Painter's 18 years at the helm. Those numbers, whether they are fair or not, will hang over Purdue heading into March Madness because of what occurred last year. But here's my take: Don't let one loss to Fairleigh Dickinson cloud the fact that this team won 29 games and swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships. The key for the Boilermakers this season will be their guards and how they are able to handle defensive pressure along with perimeter shooting. Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are both talented, and having a year under their belts with a lot of minutes played should lead to a sophomore leap. Purdue must improve upon shooting just 32% from 3-point range last season. Look for Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones to provide a boost from there.

Michigan State

Head coach: Tom Izzo

Last year's record: 21-13

Postseason: Reached Sweet 16, lost to Kansas State

Biggest storyline: There is no doubting what Tom Izzo is capable of, having led Michigan State to the Final Four eight times over his 28 years at the helm. Think about this: Over the final eight games last season, Tyson Walker averaged 18.6 PPG and 3.8 APG, while A.J. Hoggard totaled 16.1 PPG and 5.6 APG. With that duo back in the fold, in addition to Jaden Akins, who is expected to make more strides as a junior, and Malik Hall's seasoned presence, the Spartans are experienced and deep. If there's a question, it's simple: Can this team be formidable at the center position? Mady Sissoko has played the most minutes, while Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper are expected to take a leap. Will Xavier Booker make an impact as a freshman big man in the Big Ten? If the Spartans find a mojo on the interior, this team possesses every piece you could ask for in a national championship contender.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins gets up and throws down an ABSURD poster dunk against Michigan

Maryland

Head coach: Kevin Willard

Last year's record: 22-13

Postseason: Reached second round of NCAA Tournament, lost to Alabama

Biggest storyline: Kevin Willard has laid the foundation in College Park and the Terrapins are relevant on the national scene again. The question: How can he build in Year 2 with point guard Jahmir Young and big man Julian Reese back to lead the way? The Terps should be deeper with an X-factor in Jordan Geronimo transferring in from Indiana and expecting to take on a bigger role at Maryland than he had in Bloomington. In a world where we don't typically focus as much on freshmen anymore because experience wins, look for the duo of DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jamie Kaiser to come in and help on the perimeter. Because of older guys like Young, Reese and Donta Scott, freshmen can come into this Maryland program this season and blend in. If the Terps can improve from 3-point territory, this can be a second-weekend NCAA Tournament team.

Illinois

Head coach: Brad Underwood

Last year's record: 20-13

Postseason: Lost in first round of NCAA Tournament to Arkansas

Biggest storyline: Who is going to run the point guard position for the Illini? Sophomore guard Ty Rodgers is pegged to be the man to start the season at the 1 slot at the moment. He appeared in 33 games last year but averaged just 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. With Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins back, Brad Underwood has a dynamic duo while possessing four fifth-year players. The X-factor: Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask, who averaged 16.7 points and 3.8 assists per game this past year. Illinois needs the fifth-year senior to enter the program and help the Illini improve from the outside.

Wisconsin

Head coach: Greg Gard

Last year's record: 20-15

Postseason: NIT semifinals

Biggest storyline: Who will be the alpha for the Badgers in key situations? There's a ton that would suggest Wisconsin will return to the NCAA Tournament after missing it last season for the first time since 2018. All five starters are back for Greg Gard with Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl leading an experienced core. Transfer AJ Storr should boost Wisconsin on the perimeter and Connor Essegian is poised for a sophomore leap. This team started 11-2 last year and was ranked in the top 15 before falling off. I expect them to play a more complete season this time around, as long as the offense can evolve. The defense, which was ranked No. 19 in KenPom last year, should be one of the best in the Big Ten.

Indiana

Head coach: Mike Woodson

Last year's record: 23-12

Postseason: Reached second round of NCAA Tournament, lost to Miami

Biggest storyline: Just how good will five-star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako be for the Hoosiers? The 6-8 forward is a dynamic wing with major NBA upside that can stretch the floor with his shotmaking ability. When Kyle Filipowski announced he was returning to Duke for his sophomore season, Mgbako requested to be released from his letter of intent with the Blue Devils and reopened his recruitment. We know IU has a steady force at point guard in 24-year-old Xavier Johnson. Trey Galloway will help him in the backcourt and look out for freshman Gabe Cupps. Will former top recruit Kel'el Ware be able to turn his upside into results? If Ware and Mgbako can carve out roles and Malik Reneau makes a sophomore leap, the Hoosiers will finish in the top five of the league and could be dangerous come tournament time. There's a high degree of variance for IU though because so much of what they've done in Woodson's tenure was geared around Trayce Jackson-Davis. With him gone to the NBA, it will be intriguing to see how Indiana plays.

Ohio State

Head coach: Chris Holtmann

Last year's record: 16-19

Postseason: N/A

Biggest storyline: As Chris Holtmann enters his seventh year as the head coach in Columbus, he comes off a forgettable campaign in which the Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Thad Matta's final season in 2017. It's safe to say that this is a critical year for Holtmann to right the ship, and Ohio State has the pieces to be a dark horse in the conference. Look for sophomore guard Bruce Thornton, who averaged over 16 points per game in the final eight games of his freshman year, to break out following a strong close to last season. Roddy Gayle Jr. and big man Felix Okpara should be settled in more, while veteran Zed Key looks to be a double-double man in the Big Ten. A key transfer to monitor is fifth-year senior Jamison Battle, who was All-Big Ten Honorable Mention last year at Minnesota and looks to be a part of a winning team and a turnaround this season in Columbus.

Northwestern

Head coach: Chris Collins

Last year's record: 22-12

Postseason: Reached second round of NCAA Tournament, lost to UCLA

Biggest storyline: Can the Wildcats reach the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons? That would be quite a feat for Chris Collins, considering Northwestern has only reached the NCAA Tournament a total of two times in the program's history (2017, 2023). The Wildcats head coach saved his job last year with Boo Buie and Chase Audige leading the way. Audige, the Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year last season, is gone. That said, the Cats have Buie (17.3 PPG, 4.5 APG) back, along with Ty Berry and matchup-nightmare Brooks Barnhizer. Look for guard Ryan Langborg and forward Blake Preston, a pair of transfers, to come in and add firepower. This team can absolutely find its way back into the tournament because of experience, toughness and the leadership of Buie. If anything, multiple Big Ten coaches have told me they're underrated yet again.

Rutgers

Head coach: Steve Pikiell

Last year's record: 19-15

Postseason Result: NIT

Biggest storyline: Steve Pikiell has done one of the best jobs in America at a place that isn't a cakewalk to win at, and because of that, Rutgers has become a consistent factor in the Big Ten. Last year, the Scarlet Knights were 16-7 on February 4 and 8-4 in the Big Ten. What proceeded to occur ahead of the NCAA Tournament, going 3-7 in the ensuing 10 games, led to the Scarlet Knights being on the wrong side of the bubble and among the first four out. Still, this program has made two Big Dances in three years after not making one since 1991. The key this season: Can Pikiell replace the production that Caleb McConnell (graduated), Paul Mulcahy (Washington) and Cam Spencer (UConn) provided? That's a lot of clutch plays, defense and buckets. Cliff Omoruyi will be one of the best big men in the country, but this team's ceiling depends on whether Derek Simpson can rise into a star as a sophomore. Swiss Army knife Mawot Mag has been cleared for contact and is well ahead of his recovery after tearing his ACL just eight months ago. Rutgers needs him to be the team's leader defensively.

Iowa

Head coach: Fran McCaffery

Last year's record: 19-14

Postseason: Lost in first round of NCAA Tournament to Auburn

Biggest storyline: For the first time in four seasons, Fran McCaffery doesn't have an All-American on his team. It's been Luka Garza, then Keegan Murray, then his twin brother Kris Murray. That doesn't mean Iowa can't return to the NCAA Tournament because veterans Tony Perkins, Patrick McCaffery and perimeter shooter Payton Sandfort are back for the Hawkeyes. McCaffery bolstered his frontcourt with transfer Ben Krikke, who was No. 1 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season in scoring with over 19 points per game at Valparaiso. Iowa is built on efficient offense. Defense is not this team's calling card. If McCaffery can get sophomore leaps from Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix, this team could be in the NCAA Tournament conversation and somewhere around a 7-10 or 8-9 game. There's no superstar on this team, but they should have enough to hang around in the middle of the Big Ten.

Michigan

Head coach: Juwan Howard

Last year's record: 18-16

Postseason: NIT

Biggest Storyline: The Wolverines lost Hunter Dickinson in the transfer portal to Kansas. They thought they had impact guard Caleb Love from North Carolina, but due to academic requirements not being met, he headed to Arizona. This group failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last year with Dickinson, as well as NBA Draft picks Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin. Yes, graduate big man Olivier Nkamhoua is a nice addition to the Wolverines, but the backcourt has several question marks. Can sophomore Dug McDaniel be the alpha for Michigan? Will Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett produce in a larger role? What can we expect from Jaelin Llewellyn off his ACL injury? There are far more questions than answers after a weak offseason in Ann Arbor.

Nebraska

Head coach: Fred Hoiberg

Last year's record: 16-16

Postseason: N/A

Biggest Storyline: Senior guard Keisei Tominaga. The Japan native, who played in this summer's FIBA World Cup, averaged over 16 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range last year for the Huskers. Nebraska did win five of its final seven games this past season, and Fred Hoiberg has optimism entering this year, but the facts are facts: Hoiberg is 40-83 in four years at the helm in Lincoln. A good transfer haul highlighted by versatile wing Brice Williams (Charlotte) should help give Nebraska experience and options, but this team still doesn't have the NCAA Tournament-level talent on paper to break through.

Penn State

Head coach: Mike Rhoades

Last year's record: 23-14

Postseason: Reached second round of NCAA Tournament, lost to Texas

Biggest Storyline: Micah Shrewsberry led the Nittany Lions back to national relevance and the program's first NCAA Tournament in 12 years, and first March Madness win since 2001. He's at Notre Dame now, and taking over a totally different looking team is Mike Rhoades, who took VCU to three NCAA Tournaments in six years and went 27-8 in the 2022-23 campaign. He brought reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin with him from the Rams, and there's no doubting that the point guard will be asked to charge this team. Fifth-year graduate transfer Qudus Wahab should bolster the frontcourt after stops at Georgetown and Maryland in his career. Rhoades is also pleased with Temple transfer Zach Hicks and the 6-8 wing's shooting ability. The issue is that Rhoades only inherited three players from last year's historic team and this group doesn't have a go-to scorer. It's going to be a rebuilding process in Happy Valley.

Minnesota

Head coach: Ben Johnson

Last year's record: 9-22

Postseason: N/A

Biggest Storyline: The best news for the Golden Gophers is that 6-11 star Dawson Garcia is back. He was pegged as one of just 10 All-Big Ten Preseason Team selections and will look for a big year after averaging 15.3 PPG and 6.7 RPG last season. Like many teams stuck in the basement of a league, you need transfers from lower levels to step up with the increase in weight class. Will guards Elijah Hawkins (Howard) and Mike Mitchell Jr. (Pepperdine) be able to hold up for the Gophers and produce in the backcourt? The breakout candidate is 6-9 sophomore Pharrel Payne, who averaged 8.2 PPG and 5.2 RPG last year. At the end of the day, it's a results based business and Johnson, while being a Minnesota alum, is 22-39 overall and 6-33 in the Big Ten in two seasons. He has to make some strides this year with this program and show there can be a path forward for the Golden Gophers.



The complete list of student athletes attending Big Ten Media Days can be found here .

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share