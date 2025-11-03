2025-26 College Basketball Season: Notable Games To Watch on FOX, FS1, More

March isn't here yet, but the madness officially tips off Monday.

Monday marked the start of the men's and women's college basketball regular seasons. On FS1, fifth-ranked St. John's took care of business against Quinnipiac, and No. 7 Michigan dominated Oakland from start to finish.

Those two games mark the beginning of a loaded college basketball slate on FOX, FS1 and the rest of the FOX family of networks this season. In addition to airing some of the top matchups in the Big East and Big Ten, FOX Sports will also broadcast Big 12 hoops for the first time this season, bolstering FOX Sports' hoops slate to 274 games.

Here are some of the must-watch men's and women's games to watch across the FOX family of networks.

Primetime on FOX

FOX's college hoops primetime schedule begins this weekend, with Michigan State hosting Arkansas on Saturday (7 p.m. ET). Here are some of the other notable primetime men's games:

FOX College Basketball Friday

The FOX College Basketball Friday slate officially begins on Nov. 21, when UConn and Michigan battle in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Here are some of the notable men's games that are a part of the FOX hoops Friday slate:

Illinois vs. UConn (Nov. 28)

Texas at UConn (Dec. 12)

Villanova vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 19)

Baylor at Kansas (Jan. 16)

Ohio State at Michigan (Jan. 23)

Michigan at Michigan State (Jan. 30)

UConn at St. John's (Feb. 6)

Michigan State at Wisconsin (Feb. 13)

Indiana at Purdue (Feb. 20)

Michigan at Illinois (Feb. 27)

Women's college basketball on FOX

The aforementioned UConn-Michigan game is just one of 15 women's college basketball games scheduled to air on FOX this season. A week prior, South Carolina will battle USC as part of FOX's primetime slate on Saturday, Nov. 15. There will also be a tripleheader of women's college basketball games on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 19), highlighted by a pair of matchups in the Coretta Scott King Classic (TCU-Ohio State, Vanderbilt-Michigan). A battle between Notre Dame and UConn rounds out the tripleheader. Here are some of FOX's other notable women's games:

UConn at USC (Dec. 13)

Louisville vs. Tennessee (Dec. 20)

Iowa vs. UConn (Dec. 20)

Tennessee at UConn (Feb. 1)

Iowa at UCLA (Feb. 1)

UCLA at Michigan (Feb. 8)

Iowa at Nebraska (Feb. 16)

Utah at Oklahoma State (Feb. 16)

Maryland at Michigan (Feb. 28)

Other FOX regular-season game highlights

There are also some other can't-miss non-primetime matchups in the men's game on FOX this season. Michigan State and North Carolina battle in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day, and Michigan State will host Duke on Dec. 6. Here are some more notable men's games scheduled to air on FOX this season:

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 13)

Houston at Cincinnati (Jan. 3)

Kansas at West Virginia (Jan. 10)

St. John's at Creighton (Jan. 10)

Illinois at Iowa (Jan. 11)

Iowa at Indiana (Jan. 17)

Villanova at UConn (Jan. 24)

Illinois at Purdue (Jan. 24)

Ohio State at Wisconsin (Jan. 31)

Wisconsin at Indiana (Feb. 7)

Texas Tech at West Virginia (Feb. 8)

Creighton at St. John's (Feb. 21)

UConn at Marquette (March 7)

Indiana at Ohio State (March 7)

Big East Tournament

Once again, FOX Sports will broadcast the Big East Tournament. Two of the quarterfinals matchups will air on FS1 (March 12) before the semifinals (March 13) and final (March 14) air on FS1 and FOX.

The second edition of the College Basketball Crown will also air exclusively on FS1 and FOX. The four quarterfinal matchups will air on FS1 (April 1-2) before the semifinal (April 4) and final (April 5) air on FOX.