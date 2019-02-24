Cassius Winston’s 27 points lead No. 10 Michigan State past No. 7 Michigan
Cassius Winston scores 27 points and dishes out 8 assists as Michigan State takes down rival Michigan 77-70 in Ann Arbor.
