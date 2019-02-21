Mississippi State wins by 1 on technical foul shot after Georgia fan throws teddy bear on court
A Georgia fan throws a stuffed bear on the court during a tie game, prompting a technical foul to be called and giving Mississippi State an extra free throw in what turned out to be a 68-67 loss.
