Cy Young award winners: Full list of pitchers by year

MLB’s Cy Young Award, named after the pitcher with the most wins in baseball history, recognizes MLB's best hurlers. From 1956 to 1966, one pitcher won the award, but since 1967, one pitcher from the American League and one from the National League wins.

Check out the complete list of MLB Cy Young winners.

American League Cy Young Winners

National League Cy Young Winners

Who has the most Cy Young Awards?

Roger Clemens has won the most Cy Young awards with seven. Clemens won while playing for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He won in 1986, 1987, 1991, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2004. Below are the rest of the pitchers who have won the award two times or more:

Randy Johnson (5)

Greg Maddux (4)

Steve Carlton (4)

Justin Verlander (3)

Max Scherzer (3)

Clayton Kershaw (3)

Pedro Martinez (3)

Sandy Koufax (3)

Jim Palmer (3)

Tom Seaver (3)

Jacob deGrom (2)

Corey Kluber (2)

Roy Halladay (2)

Tim Lincecum (2)

Johan Santana (2)

Tom Glavine (2)

Bret Saberhagen (2)

Gaylord Perry (2)

Bob Gibson (2)

Denny McLain (2)

Who was the youngest Cy Young Award winner?

The youngest winner of the Cy Young Award was Dwight Gooden in 1985. Gooden was just 20 years old.

Who was the oldest Cy Young Award winner?

The oldest winner of the Cy Young Award was Roger Clemens in 2004. Clemens was 42 years old.

Who won the most Cy Young Awards in a row?

Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson are tied for the most consecutive Cy Young Awards with four in a row. Maddux won from 1992 to 1995. Johnson won from 1999 to 2002.

