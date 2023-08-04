Cy Young award winners: Full list of pitchers by year
MLB’s Cy Young Award, named after the pitcher with the most wins in baseball history, recognizes MLB's best hurlers. From 1956 to 1966, one pitcher won the award, but since 1967, one pitcher from the American League and one from the National League wins.
Check out the complete list of MLB Cy Young winners.
American League Cy Young Winners
- 2022 - Justin Verlander (Houston Astros)
- 2021 - Robbie Ray (Toronto Blue Jays)
- 2020 - Shane Bieber (Cleveland Indians)
- 2019 - Justin Verlander (Houston Astros)
- 2018 - Blake Snell (Tampa Bay Rays)
- 2017 - Corey Kluber (Cleveland Indians)
- 2016 - Rick Porcello (Boston Red Sox)
- 2015 - Dallas Keuchel (Houston Astros)
- 2014 - Corey Kluber (Cleveland Indians)
- 2013 - Max Scherzer (Detroit Tigers)
- 2012 - David Price (Tampa Bay Rays)
- 2011 - Justin Verlander (Detroit Tigers)
- 2010 - Felix Hernandez (Seattle Mariners)
- 2009 - Zack Greinke (Kansas City Royals)
- 2008 - Cliff Lee (Cleveland Indians/Philadelphia Phillies)
- 2007 - CC Sabathia (Cleveland Indians/Milwaukee Brewers)
- 2006 - Johan Santana (Minnesota Twins)
- 2005 - Bartolo Colon (Los Angeles Angels)
- 2004 - Johan Santana (Minnesota Twins)
- 2003 - Roy Halladay (Toronto Blue Jays)
- 2002 - Barry Zito (Oakland Athletics)
- 2001 - Roger Clemens (New York Yankees)
- 2000 - Pedro Martinez (Boston Red Sox)
- 1999 - Pedro Martinez (Boston Red Sox)
- 1998 - Roger Clemens (Toronto Blue Jays)
- 1997 - Roger Clemens (Toronto Blue Jays)
- 1996 - Pat Hentgen (Toronto Blue Jays)
- 1995 - Randy Johnson (Seattle Mariners)
- 1994 - David Cone (Kansas City Royals)
- 1993 - Jack McDowell (Chicago White Sox)
- 1992 - Dennis Eckersley (Oakland Athletics)
- 1991 - Roger Clemens (Boston Red Sox)
- 1990 - Bob Welch (Oakland Athletics)
- 1989 - Bret Saberhagen (Kansas City Royals)
- 1988 - Frank Viola (Minnesota Twins)
- 1987 - Roger Clemens (Boston Red Sox)
- 1986 - Roger Clemens (Boston Red Sox)
- 1985 - Bret Saberhagen (Kansas City Royals)
- 1984 - Willie Hernandez (Detroit Tigers)
- 1983 - LaMarr Hoyt (Chicago White Sox)
- 1982 - Pete Vuckovich (Milwaukee Brewers)
- 1981 - Rollie Fingers (Milwaukee Brewers)
- 1980 - Steve Stone (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1979 - Mike Flanagan (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1978 - Ron Guidry (New York Yankees)
- 1977 - Sparky Lyle (New York Yankees)
- 1976 - Jim Palmer (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1975 - Jim Palmer (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1974 - Catfish Hunter (Oakland Athletics)
- 1973 - Jim Palmer (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1972 - Gaylord Perry (Cleveland Indians)
- 1971 - Vida Blue (Oakland Athletics)
- 1970 - Jim Perry (Minnesota Twins)
- 1969 - Mike Cuellar (Baltimore Orioles)
- 1968 - Denny McLain (Detroit Tigers)
- 1967 - Jim Lonborg (Boston Red Sox)
- 1966 - Jim Lonborg (Boston Red Sox)
- 1965 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Angels)
- 1964 - Dean Chance (Los Angeles Angels)
- 1963 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Angels)
- 1962 - Bob Friend (New York Yankees)
- 1961 - Whitey Ford (New York Yankees)
- 1960 - Vern Law (Boston Red Sox)
- 1959 - Early Wynn (Chicago White Sox)
- 1958 - Bob Turley (New York Yankees)
- 1957 - Warren Spahn (Boston Red Sox)
- 1956 - Don Newcombe (New York Yankees)
National League Cy Young Winners
- 2022 - Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins)
- 2021 - Corbin Burnes (Milwaukee Brewers)
- 2020 - Trevor Bauer (Cincinnati Reds)
- 2019 - Jacob deGrom (New York Mets)
- 2018 - Jacob deGrom (New York Mets)
- 2017 - Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals)
- 2016 - Max Scherzer (Washington Nationals)
- 2015 - Jake Arrieta (Chicago Cubs)
- 2014 - Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 2013 - Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 2012 - R.A. Dickey (New York Mets)
- 2011 - Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 2010 - Roy Halladay (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 2009 - Tim Lincecum (San Francisco Giants)
- 2008 - Tim Lincecum (San Francisco Giants)
- 2007 - Jake Peavy (San Diego Padres)
- 2006 - Brandon Webb (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- 2005 - Chris Carpenter (St. Louis Cardinals)
- 2004 - Roger Clemens (Houston Astros)
- 2003 - Eric Gagne (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 2002 - Randy Johnson (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- 2001 - Randy Johnson (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- 2000 - Randy Johnson (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- 1999 - Randy Johnson (Arizona Diamondbacks)
- 1998 - Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves)
- 1997 - Pedro Martinez (Montreal Expos)
- 1996 - John Smoltz (Atlanta Braves)
- 1995 - Greg Maddux (Atlanta Braves)
- 1994 - Greg Maddux (Atlanta Braves)
- 1993 - Greg Maddux (Atlanta Braves)
- 1992 - Greg Maddux (Chicago Cubs)
- 1991 - Tom Glavine (Atlanta Braves)
- 1990 - Doug Drabek (Pittsburgh Pirates)
- 1989 - Mark Davis (San Diego Padres)
- 1988 - Orel Hershiser (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1987 - Steve Bedrosian (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 1986 - Mike Scott (Houston Astros)
- 1985 - Dwight Gooden (New York Mets)
- 1984 - Rick Sutcliffe (Chicago Cubs)
- 1983 - John Denny (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 1982 - Steve Carlton (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 1981 - Fernando Valenzuela (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1980 - Steve Carlton (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 1979 - Bruce Sutter (Chicago Cubs)
- 1978 - Gaylord Perry (San Diego Padres)
- 1977 - Steve Carlton (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 1976 - Randy Jones (San Diego Padres)
- 1975 - Tom Seaver (New York Mets)
- 1974 - Mike Marshall (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1973 - Tom Seaver (New York Mets)
- 1972 - Steve Carlton (Philadelphia Phillies)
- 1971 - Fergie Jenkins (Chicago Cubs)
- 1970 - Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)
- 1969 - Tom Seaver (New York Mets)
- 1968 - Bob Gibson (St. Louis Cardinals)
- 1967 - Mike McCormick (San Francisco Giants)
- 1966 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1965 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1964 - Dean Chance (Los Angeles Angels)
- 1963 - Sandy Koufax (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1962 - Don Drysdale (Los Angeles Dodgers)
- 1961 - Warren Spahn (Milwaukee Braves)
- 1960 - Vernon Law (Pittsburgh Pirates)
- 1959 - Early Wynn (Chicago White Sox)
- 1958 - Bob Turley (New York Yankees)
- 1957 - Warren Spahn (Milwaukee Braves)
- 1956 - Don Newcombe (Brooklyn Dodgers)
Who has the most Cy Young Awards?
Roger Clemens has won the most Cy Young awards with seven. Clemens won while playing for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He won in 1986, 1987, 1991, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2004. Below are the rest of the pitchers who have won the award two times or more:
- Randy Johnson (5)
- Greg Maddux (4)
- Steve Carlton (4)
- Justin Verlander (3)
- Max Scherzer (3)
- Clayton Kershaw (3)
- Pedro Martinez (3)
- Sandy Koufax (3)
- Jim Palmer (3)
- Tom Seaver (3)
- Jacob deGrom (2)
- Corey Kluber (2)
- Roy Halladay (2)
- Tim Lincecum (2)
- Johan Santana (2)
- Tom Glavine (2)
- Bret Saberhagen (2)
- Gaylord Perry (2)
- Bob Gibson (2)
- Denny McLain (2)
Who was the youngest Cy Young Award winner?
The youngest winner of the Cy Young Award was Dwight Gooden in 1985. Gooden was just 20 years old.
Who was the oldest Cy Young Award winner?
The oldest winner of the Cy Young Award was Roger Clemens in 2004. Clemens was 42 years old.
Who won the most Cy Young Awards in a row?
Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson are tied for the most consecutive Cy Young Awards with four in a row. Maddux won from 1992 to 1995. Johnson won from 1999 to 2002.