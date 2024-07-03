Major League Baseball 2024 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected Published Jul. 3, 2024 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As of Tuesday, Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge were the only players with guaranteed starting spots in the All-Star Game as the top overall vote-getters in each league after the first phase of balloting.

Unfortunately, Harper is currently out with a hamstring strain. Fortunately, the Phillies slugger could be back in time for the game. Unfortunately (again), that might not be the case for some of the National League's other top talents.

Mookie Betts (fractured hand) and Fernando Tatís Jr. (stress reaction in leg) are both deserving of spots on the team, but neither is likely to be available for the game as they work their way back from their respective injuries. That saps some of the star power on the NL side, which is already missing some of the biggest names in the sport (Ronald Acuña Jr., Spencer Strider, Clayton Kershaw, etc.) due to injuries.

Still, there will inevitably be more deserving All-Star players than spots available on both teams.

With Phase 2 of balloting ending and starters being revealed Wednesday, this feels like a good time to make our own choices for every roster spot in the 2024 All-Star Game, which will take place July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Over the past couple of weeks, we identified the closest position battles and early picks for which players deserve to win out in the NL and AL. Now, though, we have more information at hand, and some of those selections have changed.

My final All-Star picks below are irrespective of the results of the fan vote and work within the framework of the rules: 20 position players and 12 pitchers (including at least three relievers) on each team, with every major-league club represented (which created a challenge). Starters are in bold.

Note: I've only included players who are likely to be healthy for the game, so Betts and Tatis — though they would have made my roster had they been expected to play — are not included.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catchers

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Salvador Pérez, Kansas City Royals

Logan O'Hoppe, Los Angeles Angels

Infielders

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

1B Josh Naylor, Cleveland Guardians

2B José Altuve, Houston Astros

SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

SS Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

3B José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

3B Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

3B Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

3B Isaac Paredes, Tampa Bay Rays

Outfielders

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

*Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

DH

Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

*Injury replacement if Tucker injured

SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

(If Seager is injured: UTIL Josh Smith, Texas Rangers)

Also Strongly Considered

UTIL Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins

UTIL Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels

1B Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

C Connor Wong, Boston Red Sox

DH David Fry, Cleveland Guardians

DH Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

OF Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

OF JJ Bleday, Oakland Athletics

2B Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Toronto Blue Jays

2B Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

SS Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees



Analysis: Is it gaming the system to only include one second baseman and have four third basemen? So be it. Altuve is doing his thing, but behind him is a hodgepodge of light hitters at the position, and I couldn't justify taking one of them when others can just fill in at the spot. Considering Henderson and Witt are both so deserving of a starting spot, maybe you could move Witt over to second and get them both on the field for a few innings? I don't think anyone would have a problem with that.

Westburg is also more than capable of handling the role. I'm all about giving the hometown crowd something to cheer for, but I couldn't find a way to get Seager or Smith on there, so they would be my first calls for injury replacements (even if it's for an outfielder, as referenced above). I wanted to find a way to get Castro on there, but Paredes needed to make the team as the lone Rays representative.

Pitchers

SP Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

SP Corbin Burnes, Baltimore Orioles

SP Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

SP Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners

SP Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox

SP Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

SP Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals

SP Luis Gil, New York Yankees

SP Ronel Blanco, Houston Astros



RP Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

RP Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics

RP Kirby Yates, Texas Rangers

Also Strongly Considered

SP Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers

SP Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers

SP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

SP Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Angels

SP Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals

RP Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox

RP Craig Kimbrel, Baltimore Orioles

RP Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

RP Andres Muñoz, Seattle Mariners

RP Hunter Gaddis, Cleveland Guardians

RP Cade Smith, Cleveland Guardians

Analysis: Burnes and Skubal would also be perfectly acceptable answers to start the game, but I went with the starter who leads the AL in ERA, bWAR and wins (although, admittedly, I don't really care about that last stat). The Tigers had a plethora of All-Star hopefuls, and leaving off Flaherty and Olson was especially difficult. There were too many spectacular starting pitchers to get more than three relievers on there. Miller and Yates were locks, and Yates gets the final spot as a vital piece for the hometown club. Jansen, Kimbrel or Muñoz would also be perfectly acceptable All-Star choices, and the Guardians' plethora of high-leverage options beyond Clase at least deserve some recognition here.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catchers

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

Infielders

*1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds (SS)

SS CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

3B Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

3B Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies

Outfielders

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

DH

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

*Injury Replacement if Harper injured



1B Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Also Strongly Considered

3B Joey Ortiz, Milwaukee Brewers

3B Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

1B Michael Busch, Chicago Cubs

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

SS Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers

SS Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals

SS Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies

OF Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants

OF Jesse Winker, Washington Nationals

DH Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

UTIL Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres



Analysis: The last few spots of the NL position players were the most excruciating to whittle down of any on this list. I desperately wanted to find a way to get Ortiz on here, but he has cooled considerably in June (likely due to the neck issue that has caused him to miss time), and despite the value he offers, he doesn't have the counting stats of others on this list. McMahon or Tovar had to make it as a Rockies representative, and I took the third baseman considering the plethora of NL shortstop options. Adames and Wynn also have strong cases at short, though they haven't produced offensively to the level of others here.

Profar is an incredible story this year, but the NL outfield collectively pales in comparison to its AL counterparts. With that, it makes the decisions even tougher. Behind Profar, there's a smorgasbord of options offering about the same value. Ramos certainly has an argument, but he gets dinged since he lags so far behind the others in playing time. Merrill has come on strong enough that he probably deserves a spot on the roster, which is extraordinary for the 21-year-old former shortstop who's manning center for the first time.

Pitchers

SP Reynaldo López, Atlanta Braves

SP Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

SP Tyler Glasnow, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

SP Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies

SP Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

SP Cristopher Sánchez, Philadelphia Phillies

SP Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals

SP Shōta Imanaga, Chicago Cubs

RP Robert Suárez, San Diego Padres

RP Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

RP Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins

Also Strongly Considered

SP Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

SP Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

SP Gavin Stone, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP Mackenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

SP Jake Irvin, Washington Nationals

SP Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres

SP Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates

RP Bryan Hudson, Milwaukee Brewers

RP Matt Strahm, Philadelphia Phillies

RP Jeff Hoffman, Philadelphia Phillies

RP Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals

RP Evan Phillips, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP Trevor Megill, Milwaukee Brewers



Analysis: There were, unsurprisingly, far more omissions than I felt comfortable with here, which is to be expected. There are always more All-Star-worthy pitchers than spots available. Since Imanaga and Scott had to make it as their team's lone reps, my last spot was between Sánchez and Hudson. As good as the latter has been in the Milwaukee bullpen — he came out of nowhere to lead all NL relievers with a 0.82 ERA — it's almost impossible to make the cut as a non-closer. Philadelphia gets three starting pitchers in, and Strahm and Hoffman also had a case in the non-closer reliever realm.

On the starter side, Cease is fourth in the majors in strikeouts, Webb leads the majors in innings, and Fried and Stone both have arguments, but they all fell just short. Skenes has done enough to warrant a spot, even in a short time. Get that arm to Arlington. Suárez, Sale, Glasnow or Wheeler would all be fine options to start, but López is the only qualified pitcher in the majors with an ERA under 2.00.

Lugo and López certainly don't have the name recognition of other options on the rosters, but how cool would it be to have two guys who were recently full-time relievers earn the nod? They've proven worthy. On the bullpen side, Helsley vs. Finnegan could have gone either way, but 30 saves before the All-Star break is absurd.

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014.

