PGA Tour
the open winner
PGA Tour

2025 Open Championship purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings

Updated Jul. 21, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET

The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush featured a $17 million purse, with $3.1 million going to Scottie Scheffler, who closed with a final-round 68 to finish 17 under par and claim his first Claret Jug. Players who made the cut earned at least $38,900, ensuring solid payouts across the top 70. 

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 British Open prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

LIV Golf Andalucía: Best Shots | LIV on FOX

LIV Golf Andalucía: Best Shots | LIV on FOX
Check out the best shots from LIV Golf Andalucía, featuring stars like Taylor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and more!

2025 British Open prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $17 million

share
Get more from the PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Scottie Scheffler Dominates The Open Championship, Secures 4th Major Win

Scottie Scheffler Dominates The Open Championship, Secures 4th Major Win

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes