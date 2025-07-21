PGA Tour 2025 Open Championship purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings Updated Jul. 21, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush featured a $17 million purse, with $3.1 million going to Scottie Scheffler, who closed with a final-round 68 to finish 17 under par and claim his first Claret Jug. Players who made the cut earned at least $38,900, ensuring solid payouts across the top 70.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 British Open prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

2025 British Open prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $17 million

