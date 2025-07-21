PGA Tour
2025 Open Championship purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings
Updated Jul. 21, 2025 9:02 a.m. ET
The 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush featured a $17 million purse, with $3.1 million going to Scottie Scheffler, who closed with a final-round 68 to finish 17 under par and claim his first Claret Jug. Players who made the cut earned at least $38,900, ensuring solid payouts across the top 70.
Let's take a look at the complete 2025 British Open prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.
2025 British Open prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $17 million
- 1st: $3,100,000, Scottie Scheffler
- 2nd: $1,759,000, Harris English
- 3rd: $1,128,000, Chris Gotterup
- T4th: $730,667, Wyndham Clark
- T4th: $730,667, Matt Fitzpatrick
- T4th: $730,667, Haotong Li
- T7th: $451,833, Robert MacIntyre
- T7th: $451,833, Xander Schauffele
- T7th: $451,833, Rory McIlroy
- T10th: $304,650, Bryson DeChambeau
- T10th: $304,650, Corey Conners
- T10th: $304,650, Brian Harman
- T10th: $304,650, Russell Henley
- T14th: $240,000, Rickie Fowler
- T14th: $240,000, Nicolai Højgaard
- T16th: $185,257, Jesper Svensson
- T16th: $185,257, Hideki Matsuyama
- T16th: $185,257, Tommy Fleetwood
- T16th: $185,257, John Parry
- T16th: $185,257, Justin Rose
- T16th: $185,257, Rasmus Højgaard
- T16th: $185,257, Tyrrell Hatton
- T23rd: $138,040, Maverick McNealy
- T23rd: $138,040, J.J. Spaun
- T23rd: $138,040, Lucas Glover
- T23rd: $138,040, Dustin Johnson
- T23rd: $138,040, Ludvig Åberg
- T28th: $119,950, Harry Hall
- T28th: $119,950, Oliver Lindell
- T30th: $104,850, Daniel Berger
- T30th: $104,850, Akshay Bhatia
- T30th: $104,850, Keegan Bradley
- T30th: $104,850, Kristoffer Reitan
- T34th: $86,517, Sergio Garcia
- T34th: $86,517, Aaron Rai
- T34th: $86,517, Jon Rahm
- T34th: $86,517, Justin Thomas
- T34th: $86,517, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T34th: $86,517, Lee Westwood
- T40th: $68,340, Shane Lowry
- T40th: $68,340, Jordan Spieth
- T40th: $68,340, Jason Kokrak
- T40th: $68,340, Takumi Kanaya
- T40th: $68,340, Nathan Kimsey
- T45th: $51,186, Matthew Jordan
- T45th: $51,186, Thomas Detry
- T45th: $51,186, Henrik Stenson
- T45th: $51,186, Jordan Smith
- T45th: $51,186, Sam Burns
- T45th: $51,186, Thriston Lawrence
- T45th: $51,186, Matt Wallace
- T52nd: $44,350, Adrien Saddier
- T52nd: $44,350, Sepp Straka
- T52nd: $44,350, Marc Leishman
- T52nd: $44,350, Sungjae Im
- T56th: $42,333, Phil Mickelson
- T56th: $42,333, Jhonattan Vegas
- T56th: $42,333, Tony Finau
- T59th: $41,550, Antoine Rozner
- T59th: $41,550, Justin Leonard
- T61st: $41,100, Dean Burmester
- T61st: $41,100, Romain Langasque
- T63rd: $40,280, Riki Kawamoto
- T63rd: $40,280, Andrew Novak
- T63rd: $40,280, Viktor Hovland
- T63rd: $40,280, Ryggs Johnston
- T63rd: $40,280, Francesco Molinari
- 68th: $39,400, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 69th: $39,100, Matti Schmid
- 70th: $38,900, Sebastian Söderberg
