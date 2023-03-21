2023 Masters odds: Betting odds to win for Tiger Woods and field
April is just around the corner, which means the 87th edition of the Masters is almost here! Let's dive into the latest tournament information, odds, field and more.
- 2023 Masters Tournament Dates: April 6-9
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion from the 2022 Masters tournament. He won the tournament by three strokes over Rory McIlroy, with a final score of 10-under 278.
Who are the Masters Favorites?
Scheffler is among three players who are the current favorites to take home the green jacket. The other two are last year's runner-up, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, the No. 2 player in the sport, per the World Golf rankings.
What are the odds of Tiger Woods winning the Masters?
Last year, Tiger Woods recorded a score of 13-over-par and finished 47th. This was the worst score of his professional career at Augusta. In 2023, Woods hopes to bounce back, and his odds are currently set at +5000 to win it all.
Complete 2023 Masters Odds & Field
Jon Rahm +800
Rory McIlroy +800
Scottie Scheffler +800
Cameron Smith +1600
Jordan Spieth +1600
Collin Morikawa +1800
Justin Thomas +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Will Zalatoris +2000
Max Homa +2200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Dustin Johnson +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Sungjae Im +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Jason Day +3300
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300
Brooks Koepka +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Justin Rose +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Tiger Woods +5000
Tom Kim +5000
Adam Scott +6000
Corey Conners +6000
Patrick Reed +6000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Aaron Wise +6600
Bryson DeChambeau +6600
Louis Oosthuizen +6600
Rickie Fowler +6600
Abraham Ancer +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Chris Kirk +8000
Paul Casey +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Billy Horschel +9000
Daniel Berger +9000
Marc Leishman +9000
Russell Henley +9000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Bubba Watson +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Talor Gooch +10000
Thomas Pieters +10000
Gary Woodland +11000
Adrian Meronk +12500
Cameron Champ +12500
Francesco Molinari +12500
J.T. Poston +12500
Jason Kokrak +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Robert MacIntyre +12500
Scott Stallings +12500
Seamus Power +12500
Tom Hoge +12500
Webb Simpson +12500
Brian Harman +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Danny Willett +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Luke List +15000
Mackenzie Hughes +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Charl Schwartzel +17500
Lucas Herbert +17500
Matthew Wolff +17500
Adam Svensson +20000
Harold Varner III +20000
Kevin Kisner +20000
Kevin Na +20000
Lee Westwood +20000
Sepp Straka +20000
Erik van Rooyen +25000
Kazuki Higa +25000
Zach Johnson +30000
Gordon Sargent +40000
Bernhard Langer +100000
Fred Couples +200000
Mike Weir +200000
Vijay Singh +200000
Jose Maria Olazabal +250000
Larry Mize +250000
Sandy Lyle +250000
