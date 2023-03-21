Golf - PGA - Masters Tournament - 4/6/2023 2023 Masters odds: Betting odds to win for Tiger Woods and field Published Mar. 21, 2023 5:20 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

April is just around the corner, which means the 87th edition of the Masters is almost here! Let's dive into the latest tournament information, odds, field and more.

2023 Masters Tournament Dates: April 6-9

Course: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion from the 2022 Masters tournament. He won the tournament by three strokes over Rory McIlroy, with a final score of 10-under 278.

Who are the Masters Favorites?

Scheffler is among three players who are the current favorites to take home the green jacket. The other two are last year's runner-up, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, the No. 2 player in the sport, per the World Golf rankings.

What are the odds of Tiger Woods winning the Masters?

Last year, Tiger Woods recorded a score of 13-over-par and finished 47th. This was the worst score of his professional career at Augusta. In 2023, Woods hopes to bounce back, and his odds are currently set at +5000 to win it all.

Complete 2023 Masters Odds & Field

(odds provided by FOX Bet)

Jon Rahm +800

Rory McIlroy +800

Scottie Scheffler +800

Cameron Smith +1600

Jordan Spieth +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Max Homa +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2800

Sungjae Im +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Jason Day +3300

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3300

Brooks Koepka +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Justin Rose +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Tiger Woods +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Adam Scott +6000

Corey Conners +6000

Patrick Reed +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Aaron Wise +6600

Bryson DeChambeau +6600

Louis Oosthuizen +6600

Rickie Fowler +6600

Abraham Ancer +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Paul Casey +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Billy Horschel +9000

Daniel Berger +9000

Marc Leishman +9000

Russell Henley +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Bubba Watson +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Talor Gooch +10000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Gary Woodland +11000

Adrian Meronk +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Jason Kokrak +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Robert MacIntyre +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Seamus Power +12500

Tom Hoge +12500

Webb Simpson +12500

Brian Harman +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Danny Willett +15000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000

Luke List +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Charl Schwartzel +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Matthew Wolff +17500

Adam Svensson +20000

Harold Varner III +20000

Kevin Kisner +20000

Kevin Na +20000

Lee Westwood +20000

Sepp Straka +20000

Erik van Rooyen +25000

Kazuki Higa +25000

Zach Johnson +30000

Gordon Sargent +40000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +200000

Mike Weir +200000

Vijay Singh +200000

Jose Maria Olazabal +250000

Larry Mize +250000

Sandy Lyle +250000

&nbsp;

