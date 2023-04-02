College Basketball
College Basketball

2023 Men's National Title Game lines: Connecticut vs. San Diego State odds

Published Apr. 2, 2023 12:02 a.m. ET

The UConn Huskies are one win away from claiming their fifth national title in men's college basketball.

The San Diego State Aztecs are seeking their first national title in any sport (SDSU finished second in men's soccer to Clemson in 1987).

Who are you betting on to cut down the nets on Monday night in Houston?

Here's everything you need to know about the national championship game between the Aztecs and Huskies on Monday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet). Let's jump into the fun!

[RELATED: Final Four highlights]

MONDAY'S GAME

At Houston

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 4 UConn  (9:20 p.m. ET, CBS)

Point spread: UConn -7.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: UConn -300 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); San Diego State +240 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

