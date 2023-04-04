National Hockey League 2023 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Updated odds, expert picks to win the Stanley Cup for playoffs Published Apr. 4, 2023 11:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the calendar flips to April and the weather warms up, it's time to look ahead to the NHL postseason. And the race to win the Stanley Cup is heating up.

The regular season ends April 14, with the Stanley Cup playoffs starting three days later. Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is set for June 18, if necessary.

So which team will hoist Lord Stanley's Cup for that glorious victory lap around the ice?

The Boston Bruins, who have clinched the Presidents' Trophy for best regular-season record, are the betting favorite at FOX Bet. The Bruins are +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total – dropping from +350 this week) to win the Stanley Cup for the seventh time and first since 2011.

The Colorado Avalanche are in second place in the Central Division, but the defending champions are the second betting favorite at FOX Bet (+550, dropping from +650 this week). The Avs, led by center Nathan MacKinnon, the No. 1 pick in 2013, are seeking their fourth Stanley Cup,

The third betting choice? It's the Toronto Maple Leafs (+800) who are looking at ending one of the longest and strangest title droughts in the "Big Four" sports.

The Leafs, one of the Original Six franchises, last won the Stanley Cup in 1967. Toronto has won the Cup 13 times, second most behind the Montreal Canadiens (24), but 13 expansion or original WHA franchises have won the Cup since Toronto's last championship.

How about betting on the team with the best player? Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, the No. 1 pick in 2015, is the runaway leader in points and the heavy favorite for the Hart Trophy as the league MVP. The Oilers, seeking their sixth Cup but first since 1990, are at +1100.

Looking for a dark horse to win the Cup? Look no further than Tampa Bay as the Lightning (+1200, down this week from +1400) are looking for their fourth Cup after having their two-year streak atop the NHL snapped last season by the Avalanche.

Here are the latest lowest odds to win the Stanley Cup at FOX Bet *

Boston Bruins +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Colorado Avalanche +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Toronto Maple Leafs +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Carolina Hurricanes +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

New Jersey Devils +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Vegas Golden Knights +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

New York Rangers +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Edmonton Oilers +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tampa Bay Lightning +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dallas Stars +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Minnesota Wild +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Los Angeles Kings +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

* odds as of 4/4/2023

FOX Bet senior sports trader Olegs Nikolajevs said the Bruins are the class of the league but, at +300, offer minimal value for bettors.

If McDavid and the Oilers can get solid goaltending in the postseason, Nikolajevs likes their chances. Edmonton bolstered its roster by trading for Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm in late February and have won 13 out of 16 games since.

"If you have such superstars as McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (second in the league in scoring behind McDavid) who will lead and carry you, all that you need is to improve the blue line and that’s what Oilers did at the deadline by getting defenseman Mattias Ekholm," Nikolajevs said. "Both goalkeepers, Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner, recorded a shutout in their last games while the Oilers have won nine of their last 10 games.

"If you add that Oilers are the best on power-play ratings from the Western Conference by expected goals percentage and shooting percentage, that will make them one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup."

For a longer shot, Nikolajevs likes another team that strengthened its roster before the trade deadline – the Los Angeles Kings, who are seeking their third Stanley Cup and first since 2014. The Kings acquired goalie Joonas Korpisalo from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Korpisalo had one of the greatest performances by a goalie in the 2020 playoffs for Columbus. Korpisalo made a modern NHL record 85 saves in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in quintuple overtime.

"They are a highly-experienced team without any really weak spots," Nikolajevs said. "They gained goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who has an incredible .937 save percentage so far for the Kings.

"With well-balanced lines and the best record at home in the Western Conference, the Kings might be underdogs to watch out for."

PICK: Edmonton Oilers (+1100 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $120 total) to win the Stanley Cup

LONG-SHOT PICK: Los Angeles Kings (+1700 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $180 total) to win the Stanley Cup

Here are the past 10 Stanley Cup winners:

2022: Colorado Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: St. Louis Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

2014: Los Angeles Kings

2013: Chicago Blackhawks

