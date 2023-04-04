College Basketball
College Basketball

2024 College basketball title odds: Kentucky, not UConn, open as betting favorites

Updated Apr. 4, 2023 10:18 a.m. ET

The UConn Huskies won their fifth NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament national championship on Monday night, defeating San Diego State 76-59.

While the Huskies are still celebrating their latest title, it's never too early to gear up for next season with everybody's favorite list, the way-too-early title odds.

We will dive into more as the offseason progresses, but for now, let's take a look at the list everyone has been waiting for.

Here are the title odds for next season, courtesy of FOX Bet:

Kentucky Wildcats +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Duke Blue Devils +1200 (bet $10 to win $130)
Kansas Jayhawks +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)
UConn Huskies +1500 (bet $10 to win $160)
Marquette Golden Eagles +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Purdue Boilermakers +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Alabama Crimson Tide +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
North Carolina Tar Heels +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Michigan State Spartans +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Arizona Wildcats +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Creighton Bluejays +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Houston Cougars +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Texas Longhorns +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
USC Trojans +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
UCLA Bruins +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Gonzaga Bulldogs +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Arkansas Razorbacks +2500 (bet $10 to win $260)
Baylor Bears +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Tennessee Volunteers +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Miami Hurricanes +3000 (bet $10 to win $310)
Michigan Wolverines +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Villanova Wildcats +4000 (bet $10 to win $410)
 TCU Horned Frogs +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)
Xavier Musketeers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)
Oregon Ducks +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

* odds as of 4/3/2023

Can the Huskies become the first repeat champion since the Florida Gators in 2006-07? Surprising to some, Kentucky — not UConn — opened as the betting favorite to win it all at FOX Bet. 

"Kentucky has signed three of the top four prospects according to ESPN’s Top 100 list, so it’s no surprise to see them as the way-too-early favorites for next season," FOX Bet Trading Operations Manager Dylan Brossman said.

The Wildcats are followed by the Blue Devils, Jayhawks, Huskies and Golden Eagles to round out the top five.

This year's finalists, the Aztecs, are not listed in FOX Bet's top-25 odds. Some books are offering them at +10000 to win it all next year, behind 45 other teams.

