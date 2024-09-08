College Football 2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State remain on top; Notre Dame drops Updated Sep. 8, 2024 3:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

How important is the quarterback position in college football? Take a look at the top 10 teams in my rankings this week. Each one of those teams nailed their starting QB evaluations.

One of those teams that took a big leap this week is Tennessee. The Volunteers are a problem, and it's because their redshirt freshman quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, is really good.

Iamaleava and the Vols scored 69 points against Chattanooga in Week 1. They scored 37 in three quarters against No. 24 NC State in Week 2. You have to hit on your quarterback evaluations, or you will pay with early-season losses with sometimes embarrassing consequences.

Clemson missed on Cade Klubnik. The Tigers lost to Georgia in Week 1 and have dropped seven games against their last 15 power-conference opponents. Florida State missed on DJ Uiagalelei. The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech and Boston College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan has questions at quarterback, including Alex Orji, and in return, has been forced to turn to a walk-on in Davis Warren. The Wolverines lost to Texas, their first defeat at the Big House in four years.

On the flip side, Syracuse hit on Kyle McCord. The Orange are 2-0 with a win against the same Georgia Tech team that knocked off FSU. Tennessee hit on Iamaleava, and they look like the third-best team in the SEC.

With that, here are my top 25 rankings following a loaded Week 2 slate:

1. Georgia (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Tennessee Tech, 48-3

Tennessee Tech, that's what the money is for — $550,000 to be a scrimmage opponent for the nation's best team to get a win on their schedule. And while this was that, holding the Golden Eagles to just three points still matters. That's the reason Georgia gets to say its defense has allowed just six points in two games this season.

2. Ohio State (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Western Michigan, 56-0

The Buckeyes led Western Michigan 35-0 at halftime. Last week, WMU led Wisconsin 14-13 in the fourth quarter. That's how large the gap is between the best team in the Big Ten and a program that projects to finish in its midfield.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Highlights

3. Texas (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Michigan , 31-12

This one wasn't that close.

The Texas Longhorns traveled to Ann Arbor and became the first program to annex the Big House for the first time in four years, snapping a 23-game home-winning streak. Texas solidified itself as one of the three best teams in the sport with this decisive victory against the defending national champs.

4. Tennessee (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated NC State, 51-10

Nico Iamaleava has entered the Heisman conversation. The Vols' talented QB is 3-0 as a starter. The offense has scored at least 30 points in every start he's made, and he has been responsible for at least two touchdowns in each game.

5. Ole Miss (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Middle Tennessee, 52-3

Mississippi feels like 2021 Michigan. One of two programs which has yet to play a football team outside the 5A high school classification in the SEC that we think might be good.

The Rebels will play their first Power 4 conference opponent next week, and it's only Wake Forest.

6. USC (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Utah State, 48-0

A shutout for USC's defense? Yup. D'Anton Lynn's defense held the Aggies to just 190 yards of total offense in the shutout, the program's first since 2011.

Miller Moss and the Trojans are off next week before traveling to Ann Arbor to play the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 21.

Utah State Aggies vs. USC Trojans Highlights

7. Penn State (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Bowling Green, 34-27

Penn State paid Bowling Green $1.5 million to play at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. After trailing the Falcons 24-20 at halftime, the Nittany Lions found their offense. Running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen each rushed for 100 yards in the win, while Tyler Warren added eight catches for 146 yards.

8. Alabama (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated South Florida, 42-16

Nick Saban was getting ready to say this Alabama team can't play on his field. They were about to have to play in the parking lot for the rest of the year. That is until the dam broke in the fourth quarter when the Tide scored 28 points.

The Tide led USF 14-13 for entirely too long. That doesn't inspire confidence that Bama will summon a win against No. 1-ranked Georgia in two weeks. Wisconsin might give the Tide all they can handle next Saturday and take advantage of an Alabama team caught looking ahead.

9. Oregon (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Boise State, 37-34

All signs pointed to Oregon's matchup against Boise State being a close one, and it was exactly that. Dillon Gabriel looked good with 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Evan Stewart finally showed up. But Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty ran all over Oregon's defense to the tune of 192 yards and three touchdowns.

The talent is there, but this team still has plenty of questions.

Oregon's Atticus Sappington knocks down a 24-yard game-winning field goal in a 37-34 victory over Boise State

10. Miami (Fla.) (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Florida A&M, 56-9

Heisman contender Cam Ward followed up one 300-yard passing performance with another against the Rattlers. The Hurricanes have topped 500 yards in consecutive games and have the look of an ACC title contender.

11. Utah (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Baylor, 23-12

This game wasn't as close as the score makes it appear.

The Utes have won 32 of their last 34 and 27 straight against unranked opponents. However, they played more than half of this game without talisman Cam Rising after going up 23-0. He was seen in the second half with a bandage wrapped around the fingers on his throwing hand and in street clothes. Utah does not look like the best team in the Big 12 without Rising at QB.

12. Missouri (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Buffalo, 38-0

After scoring 28 in the first half — including 21 in the second quarter — the Tigers managed to pitch a second-straight shutout and boast the nation's best scoring defense. The next point Mizzou allows will be the first it allows this season.

13. Oklahoma State (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Arkansas, 39-31

The Pokes trailed Arkansas 21-7 and were held to just 13 rushing yards at the half. Despite allowing a 400-yard passer in Taylen Green, a 149-yard rusher in Ja'Quinden Jackson, and 648 total yards of offense, Oklahoma State found a way to win the ugly way. That's what championship teams do.

They'll have to do it without Collin Oliver, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury.

14. Clemson (1-1)

Week 2 result: Defeated Appalachian State, 66-20

Dabo Swinney's Tigers put up 712 yards of offense against Appalachian State on Saturday, 460 of which came through the air. The Tigers led the Mountaineers 56-21 at halftime. That's taking the entire 55-gallon drum and pouring it all on them.

15. Michigan (1-1)

Week 2 result: Lost to Texas, 31-12

Michigan looks a lot like the Big Ten's version of Florida State in the ACC: a team many thought was a top 10 team and perhaps a shoo-in for the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Wolverines look like they lack an identity on offense with Davis Warren at quarterback, a lack of a bell-cow running back, and just one bona fide offensive weapon in tight end Colston Loveland.

Sherrone Moore has his work cut out for him. He needs Cade McNamara.

Michigan, it smells like 8-4 in here.

16. LSU (1-1)

Week 2 result: Defeated Nicholls, 44-21

The Tigers earned their first win of the season, but have yet to beat a team in the FBS. Next week, they'll face a South Carolina team that throttled Kentucky on Saturday, 31-6, in Lexington.

17. Kansas State (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Tulane, 34-27

Kansas State trailed Tulane 20-10 at halftime. In just his second career start, Green Wave QB Darian Mensah threw for 218 yards in the first half — the most by a Tulane QB against an AP ranked opponent in 20 years. He threw for 342 in the game, while running back Makhi Hughe rushed for 128 on 21 carries, and wide receiver Mario Williams caught six passes for 128 yards.

Kansas State allowed 491 yards but played clean offensively, committing zero turnovers and allowing zero sacks in a game that felt like it was getting away from them until the final quarter.

18. Oklahoma (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Houston, 16-12

Oklahoma is 5-of-26 on third-down conversions through two games this season. Jackson Arnold and the Sooners struggled to move the ball against a Houston team that got spanked by 20 against UVLV last weekend.

19. Louisville (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Jacksonville State, 49-14

Like Ole Miss and Missouri, the Cardinals have yet to beat a team outside the 5A high school classification, but their wins against Austin Peay (62-0) and Jacksonville State (49-14) are enough to warrant the leap into the top 25. With games against Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and SMU for their next three, they'll have a chance to prove they belong here.

20: Syracuse (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Georgia Tech, 31-28

Kyle McCord has thrown for 350-plus passing yards and four TDs in back-to-back wins, including a ranked win against Georgia Tech, Syracuse's first against an AP ranked opponent since October 2022.

21. Arizona (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Northern Arizona, 22-10

Arizona looked flat against FCS Northern Arizona, but running back Quali Conley did not. He went over 100 yards rushing on his first 12 carries.

22. Iowa State (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Iowa, 20-19

Iowa State kicker Kyle Konrardy earned a walk-off victory on a 54-yard field goal as time expired in regulation against Iowa on the road, despite allowing Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson to run for 187 yards. The win solidifies Iowa State as a Big 12 title contender.

23. Nebraska (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Colorado, 28-10

The Huskers never trailed and led Colorado 28-0 at halftime. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 185 yards and a touchdown. Most importantly, Raiola did not commit a turnover — a stat that plagued Nebraska in this game one year ago. The Huskers aren't expected to face a ranked opponent until they travel to Ohio State on Oct. 26.

Dylan Raiola finds Rahmir Johnson for an 18-yard TD, extending Nebraska's lead over Colorado

24. Notre Dame (1-1)

Week 2 result: Lost to Northern Illinois, 16-14

It's not just that Northern Illinois beat Notre Dame, 16-14, in South Bend. It's that the Irish paid $1.4 million for the privilege.

NIU put the shimmy in the shag. Notre Dame put the money in the bag!

Which part of Directional Illinois at home is like Texas A&M on the road? Make me understand, Notre Dame.

25. Boston College (2-0)

Week 2 result: Defeated Duquesne, 52-0

Following an impressive Week 1 win over Florida State, Bill O'Brien's team ran all over the Dukes, holding them to under 200 yards of total offense. BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos is completing 73% of his passes for 340 yards and six touchdowns through two games.

The Eagles get set to travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers next week.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

Â

share