- What a day for you today, Eli. Two touchdowns, you actually have the second highest completion rate of your career today. What did you see from this offense?

- You know, I thought we did a great job getting off to a fast start. That's something we hadn't been very good at, and then today, you know, first half, four possessions, four drives for points.

So did a good job just getting the ball out fast, guys making plays. You know, they were a good defense.

Second half got off to a little slow start. Their defense, they got good players. They started getting a little pressure and got to us a little bit. But you know, we needed a drive there at the end and a bunch of clutch plays by the guys, you know, getting the touchdown, getting the win.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah, it was a real team effort. What can you take from this victory to next week against the Saints?

- Yeah, definitely. I think, like you said, it's a team victory, everybody doing their part. Defense got some great turnovers there when they were backed up in the red zone.

And just, you know, we've been close. We kind of talked about, we've been close, but let's not be a close team. Let's be a team and go get these wins, and today, did it against a good team.

INTERVIEWER: Peyton in the building today. Nice to have that performance?

- Yeah, had Peyton in here, my little nephew. And so it's good to have them. I think my nephew's 3 and 0 on games. So Marshall might be coming to every game. I have to fly him in every week now.

INTERVIEWER: Excellent. Lots of miles for him in the future. Congratulations, Eli.

- Thanks a lot. Appreciate it.

INTERVIEWER: Thanks.

