2022 NFL Mock Draft: Projected trades shake up first round

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

Buckle your seat belts because it looks like the 2022 NFL Draft is going to be a wild ride.

A quarter of the league’s 32 teams own two first-round picks apiece. That sets up the possibility for plenty of wheeling and dealing as clubs move to grab their favorite prospects in a draft class saturated with talent due to the NCAA's granting players an extra year of eligibility in response to the pandemic.

With the first-round festivities kicking off April 28 in Las Vegas, here is how I see things shaking out. After that are my picks for the eight clubs that don't have top-32 selections.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

While I believe Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is the safer (and smarter) pick, Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pedersen have made bold moves throughout their careers, so no one should be surprised if that trend continues here. Walker is an exceptional talent who, paired with Josh Allen, would provide the Jaguars with the bookend pass-rushers to transform the defense.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Almost surely selecting one of the top three edge rushers with this pick, the Lions would be happy if the local product, Hutchinson, is still on the board. Not only does Hutchinson check off a huge area of need for the Lions, but he also plays with the intensity and physicality that coach Dan Campbell craves.

3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

While a quarterback or offensive tackle makes sense for the Texans on paper, defensive-minded head coach Lovie Smith will recognize Thibodeaux’s unique traits and push for this selection.

4. New York Jets: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

When healthy, left tackle Mekhi Becton is one of the NFL’s better young left tackles. Unfortunately, he has struggled with durability. Protecting the investment made in QB Zach Wilson has to be priority No. 1 in New York, and Neal has proven positional versatility, allowing him to start opposite Becton ideally but also take over on the blind side should it be needed.

5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

With first-round picks spent on their quarterback (Daniel Jones), running back (Saquon Barkley), wide receiver (Kadarius Toney) and tight end (Evan Engram), the Giants have invested far too much into skill position players to have scored an NFL-worst 22 touchdowns in 2021. Ekwonu is a bit raw, but he is a brawler who would help restore some of the girth and nastiness missing up front for Big Blue.

6. PROJECTED TRADE: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Carolina Panthers): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

The Steelers face a new era with Ben Roethlisberger retired and Mitchell Trubisky currently the top quarterback on the depth chart. Longtime general manager Kevin Colbert is stepping down following the draft, and he won’t want to leave without planning for the team’s long-term future. A trade of this magnitude would cost Pittsburgh its 2023 first-round pick, but the opportunity to match a special talent such as Willis with one of the NFL’s best coaches in Mike Tomlin seems well worth it.

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears): Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State

While working together with the Buffalo Bills a year ago, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen attacked the 2021 NFL Draft with early picks on edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham. Expect a similar approach from the Giants' new coach and GM, plucking the last of the blue-chip edge rushers off the board in Johnson, who was the best player on the field at the Senior Bowl.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Falcons finished dead last in the NFL in sacks in 2021, and it wasn’t close, as they took down opposing quarterbacks just 18 times in 17 games, with the Philadelphia Eagles next on the list with 29. With the top-rated edge rushers gone by this point, the Falcons should consider improving the defense by pivoting to the secondary. But don’t rule out the Falcons selecting a quarterback with this pick, especially if Willis is available.

9. PROJECTED TRADE: Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Denver Broncos): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Despite plenty of picks and free-agent dollars allocated to cornerbacks over the years, the Eagles have struggled in coverage. In an attempt to put the defense over the top, GM Howie Roseman could swap a package of picks to land Stingley, pairing the silky-smooth corner with All-Pro Darius Slay to give Philadelphia one of the NFL's most exciting 1-2 punches at cornerback. While the Seahawks would certainly ask for the Eagles’ 15th overall pick as part of the deal, according to the draft pick trade chart many teams use, Philly picks No. 18, 83 (third round) and 154 (fifth round) are worth exactly the same (387 points) as Seattle’s No. 9 overall selection.

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

With four picks among the top 38 overall selections, the Jets don't have to take a wide receiver here, but it would be awfully tempting to provide their young quarterback with the silkiest pass-catcher in this draft class. The reports that New York offered the No. 4 overall selection to Seattle for D.K. Metcalf and was thought to be in on the conversations regarding Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams suggest that the club is willing to make a bold move to upgrade the receiving corps.

11. Washington Commanders: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Maybe I’m seeing double at this point, but one pick after pairing Garrett Wilson with Zach Wilson in New York, the Commanders might like the duplicity and follow suit, nabbing Washington's McDuffie, arguably the most polished cornerback in the class.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Despite a talented roster, the Vikings finished a disappointing 30th in the NFL in overall defense, largely due to a secondary that was consistently torched by opposing passing attacks. Booth does not receive the hype of some of the other cornerbacks in this class, but he’s a legitimate top-15 talent who is just as physical in run support as he is sticky in coverage.

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Kyle Hamilton, FS, Notre Dame

While safety isn't necessarily the biggest position of concern for Houston, the Texans would have to think twice should Hamilton still be on the board. His size and range would certainly appeal to Lovie Smith and more than fill the hole left by departing free agent Justin Reid.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Longtime Ravens (and Browns) general manager Ozzie Newsome built a Hall of Fame career by landing falling stars on draft day. Amid questions about what kind of impact he can make against the quick passing attacks so popular in the NFL, Davis could land in Baltimore’s lap. GM Eric DeCosta has proven himself quite the talent scout in his own right and might see Davis as the next elite talent taken who fell in the draft.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Eagles have historically shied away from linebackers in the first round, not selecting one with a top-50 selection since Mychal Kendricks a decade ago. Lloyd is a unique talent, however, and with teams increasingly attacking the short and intermediate zones, it might be time for Philadelphia to update its thinking. Pairing Lloyd with Stingley (No. 9 overall) could give the Eagles the dominant defense needed to help support young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Having invested multiple early picks in their offensive line the past several years, the Saints are in better position to absorb the loss of Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead than most. But Cross' smooth pass-blocking might simply be too much to ignore at this point in the draft, especially given Jameis Winston’s history of turnovers when pressured.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Dax Hill, FS, Michigan

The Chargers hit a home run a year ago with left tackle Rashawn Slater and would likely be tempted to do the same with a right tackle here. The depth at that position is relatively strong in comparison to cover safeties, however, and the arms race in the AFC West only got hotter with Russell Wilson heading to Denver.

18. PROJECTED TRADE: Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia through New Orleans): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Seattle might wind up re-signing incumbent starting offensive tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell. But at this point, the only tackles on the roster are last year’s sixth-round pick, Stone Forsythe, and a pair of second-year undrafted free agents in Jake Curhan and Greg Eiland, suggesting that the club is strongly considering using at least one premium selection on a blocker. Penning has starting experience on both sides and is a self-made player who stood out at the Senior Bowl. He checks a lot of boxes. Nabbing a brawler here — while acquiring two extra picks in the trade down — would make a lot of sense.

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Saints reportedly considered trading for Brandin Cooks, their 2014 first-round pick, but the Texans elected to extend his contract. Possessing a similar brand of elite speed, Olave would seem like an ideal consolation prize.

20. PROJECTED TRADE: Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

Clearly, Carolina needs improved play at quarterback to compete. Gambling on a rookie at No. 6 overall, however, feels a little too risky for a club that has other areas of concern and is not scheduled to select again until the fourth round (No. 137 overall, to be exact). Which is why a trade down seems quite possible. While a quarterback such as Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder (or even local product Sam Howell) would seemingly make sense, so does protecting the investment in Sam Darnold with Johnson, whom most believe is the best interior blocker in this class. Plus, the Panthers could acquire a second pick in the first round in 2023, when the quarterback talent is expected to be much richer.

21. New England Patriots: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Throughout much of the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have boasted one of the NFL’s best linebacker corps. His group is facing a potentially significant transition in 2022, however, with longtime standouts Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins still on the free-agent market. Walker isn’t as polished as some of this year’s other stellar linebackers, but his frame and athleticism fit the Patriot Way, and Belichick, notably, was on hand at Georgia’s Pro Day to watch him and the rest of the talented Bulldogs work out.

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders): Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

While Packers fans (and perhaps Aaron Rodgers) will be clamoring for a wide receiver here to replace Davante Adams (at least on paper), the smarter move might be to take advantage of the depth at the position and nab a plug-and-play left guard such as Green. His size, strength and agility made him a star wherever Texas A&M asked him to play, and that versatility has always been prioritized by the Packers.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

While the Packers might opt to wait to replace one of their departed stars, the Cardinals could see the explosive and long-armed Ebiketie as an ideal replacement for Chandler Jones, who crossed the desert to Las Vegas as a free agent.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Throughout Jerry Jones' ownership, the Cowboys have complemented their "stars" as well as any team in the league, surrounding difference-makers with other unique talents to make certain positional groups truly special. At one time or another, that has included picks along the offensive line, skill positions and the secondary. Wyatt’s quick feet and hands would make him an ideal fit as a three-technique in Dan Quinn’s scheme and an ideal accompaniment for Micah Parsons.

25. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Speaking of ideal complements, just imagine how much more potent an already explosive Bills offense might be with a true bell-cow running back such as Hall to support Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Hall is a rare back well worth a first-round pick, and despite what critics suggest, NFL teams continue to select them. At least one running back has been taken in the first round in each of the past seven years.

26. Tennessee Titans: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Let me just get this out of the way immediately: I think Ryan Tannehill is a very serviceable starting quarterback. But there is something to be said for the fact that the season after Green Bay drafted Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers won MVP. A year ago, San Francisco boldly traded up for Trey Lance, and newly motivated Jimmy Garoppolo had arguably his best season. Taking a quarterback early could push Tannehill and the Titans to the promised land next year while giving the club extreme flexibility moving forward. Ridder, by the way, is a really intriguing fit in Tennessee’s offense.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

With Tom Brady getting (most of) the band back together again in Tampa, the Bucs are likely to look at this year’s first round much like they did last spring: Who can make an immediate impact? Losing hard-hitting safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency hurt. Cine is similarly physical — and faster than Whitehead.

28. Green Bay Packers: Drake London, WR, USC

To be clear, London is not in the same class as Adams when it comes to route-running. However, he is spectacular with the ball in the air, using his size, physicality and body control to dominate in the red zone. Imagine pairing him with a quarterback with Rodgers’ uncanny accuracy. Getting London at this point in the draft is almost like stealing.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami): George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

As with the aforementioned Packers, fans in Kansas City are going to be clamoring for a pass-catcher to replace Tyreek Hill. While I love the idea of matching Patrick Mahomes with a vertical threat such as Alabama’s Jameson Williams or Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, pass-rushers are just more important in today’s game. Perhaps not as agile as some of this year’s elite edge rushers, Karlaftis is a plug-and-play option for a squad whose defense, despite what some might think, has more holes than its offense.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

I’m not at all convinced that KC GM Brett Veach keeps this pick. There could be plenty of clubs eager to trade into the latter portion of the first round for a quarterback. If Veach remains here, however, adding a cornerback would make a lot of sense, as the loss of free agent Charvarius Ward to the 49ers was significant. Gordon is as twitched-up as they come and is just scratching the surface of his potential.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

It is difficult to pass on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum here, given how much Cincinnati has struggled to protect Joe Burrow. The Bengals, however, have fortified their front in free agency and would be wise to take advantage of this year’s stellar cornerback depth, considering all the contests likely to come as teams try to keep up with their dynamic offense. Elam’s tape has some holes, which is why he might be available this late, but he is gifted and offers the size Mike Brown has always preferred at cornerback.

32. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Whether it's Detroit or another team moving up, I expect this pick to be spent on a quarterback due to the fifth-year option on contracts teams get with players selected in the first round. One of the biggest concerns with Pickett — namely, his small hands — would be somewhat mitigated playing inside in Ford Field, and he might very well be an upgrade over Jared Goff immediately.

Here are my choices for the first picks by the eight teams currently without a first-round selection.

SECOND ROUND

39. Chicago Bears: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

This year’s edge class is so good that even after trading their top selection in the 2022 draft to move up for quarterback Justin Fields last year, the Bears can find a twitchy speed rusher to replace Khalil Mack in the second round. Mafe isn’t as polished as some of his peers, but the flashes — including those at the Senior Bowl — are shockingly bright.

42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders): Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

The Colts' decision to trade for QB Matt Ryan can pay off if they surround him with plenty of weapons. Boasting similar speed, agility and playmaking ability as longtime Indianapolis standout T.Y. Hilton (currently a free agent), Dotson would be a steal at this point, if still available.

44. Cleveland Browns: Logan Hall, DL, Houston

For all the splashy moves the Browns made on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, the club needs to fortify its defensive front. Hall has the girth and strength to play inside or out, offering his club a great deal of flexibility.

61. San Francisco 49ers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Yes, the 49ers boast one of the NFL’s elite playmakers in wideout Deebo Samuel, but durability concerns and pending contract negotiations should be enough to convince GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan to continue to add depth at the position. Pickens is a first-round talent who could fall and prove to be a steal.

64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Having already invested the picks and acquired the players to fill their need for a gunslinger offense, the Broncos might see the instinctive and speedy Muma as an ideal quarterback for the defense. Muma turned heads at both the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

THIRD ROUND

86. Las Vegas Raiders: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

The Raiders, like the Eagles, have historically not valued off-ball linebackers as much as many of the other clubs in the NFL. At this point in the draft, however, adding an instinctive, agile and highly competitive player such as Beavers would make a lot of sense, especially given his potential impact on passing downs both as a rusher (13.5 career sacks) and in coverage (three interceptions).

102. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

The Dolphins have made a lot of splashy moves this offseason, including the acquisition of the NFL’s best deep threat in Tyreek Hill to complement Jaylen Waddle. The club might see a bigger target such as the 6-foot-3, 208-pound Pierce as another way to support young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

104. Los Angeles Rams: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

The Super Bowl champs are scheduled to be the final team to make a selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. With longtime left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, L.A. will be looking for a replacement. Walker has the talent to go much earlier in the draft, but his inconsistency could push him down the board.

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com , USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com , among others.

