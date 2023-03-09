Major League Baseball Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón to start season on injured list Published Mar. 9, 2023 1:25 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Carlos Rodón’s debut for the New York Yankees is going to have to wait.

The veteran left-handed pitcher will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain.

Rodón will be shut down for 7-10 days, squashing any chance he’ll will be ready by Opening Day, New York general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday.

The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason to join a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.

Rodón struggled in his first spring training appearance, allowing five runs on six hits in two innings of work against Atlanta on Sunday.

Cashman said Rodón’s elbow is fine.

The 30-year-old is coming off a spectacular season with San Francisco, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 178 innings while making the All-Star game for the second consecutive year.

Rodón's injury comes after the Yankees announced pitcher Frankie Montas is expected to be out 8-10 weeks with shoulder inflammation early January.

Reporting from The Associated Press

