Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Roster: Pitchers and Reserves Revealed Updated Jul. 6, 2025 6:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Voting for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game is finished, and we now have the complete rosters for the highly anticipated Midsummer Classic, which takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15 (8 p.m. ET on FOX).

Superstars Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge earned automatic spots and were named captains of their respective teams after winning the fan vote that closed on June 25.

Then, on Wednesday, the nine starting hitters for each team were revealed.

Check out which pitchers and reserves will be joining them to fill out the full rosters this year.

National League

Starters

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (DH)

Will Smith, Dodgers (C)

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (1B)

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks (2B)

Francisco Lindor, Mets (SS)

Manny Machado, Padres (3B)

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (OF)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (OF)

Kyle Tucker, Cubs (OF)

Reserves

Matt Olson, Braves (1B)

Elly De La Cruz, Reds (SS)

Eugenio Suarez, Diamondbacks (3B)

Hunter Goodman, Rockies (C)

Brendan Donovan, Cardinals (2B)

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (DH)

Pete Alonso, Mets (1B)

James Wood, Nationals (OF)

Kyle Stowers, Marlins (OF)

Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (OF)

Fernando Tatis, Padres (OF)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitchers

Matthew Boyd, Cubs (LHP)

MacKenzie Gore, Nationals (LHP)

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers (LHP)

Freddy Peralta, Brewers (RHP)

Robbie Ray, Giants (LHP)

Chris Sale, Braves (LHP)

Paul Skenes, Pirates (RHP)

Logan Webb, Giants (RHP)

Zack Wheeler, Phillies,(RHP)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers (RHP)

Jason Adam, Padres ( RHP)

Edwin Díaz, Mets (RHP)

Randy Rodríguez, Giants (RHP)

American League

Starters

Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles (DH)

Cal Raleigh, Mariners (C)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (1B)

Gleyber Torres, Tigers (2B)

Jose Ramirez, Guardians (3B)

Jacob Wilson, Athletics (SS)

Aaron Judge, Yankees (OF)

Riley Greene, Tigers (OF)

Javier Baez, Tigers (OF)

Reserves

Alex Bregman, Red Sox (3B)

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (SS)

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (3B)

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays (C)

Brandon Lowe, Rays (2B)

Jonathan Aranda, Rays (1B)

Jeremy Pena, Astros (SS)

Brent Rooker, Athletics (OF)

Byron Buxton, Twins (OF)

Steven Kwan, Guardians (OF)

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (OF)

Pitchers

Tarik Skubal, Tigers (LHP)

Jacob deGrom, Rangers (RHP)

Max Fried, Yankees (LHP)

Hunter Brown, Astros (RHP)

Kris Bubic, Royals (LHP)

Garrett Crochet, Red Sox (LHP)

Yusei Kikuchi, Angels (LHP)

Bryan Woo, Mariners (RHP)

Shane Smith, White Sox (RHP)

Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox (LHP)

Josh Hader, Astros (RHP)

Andres Munoz, Mariners (RHP)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

share