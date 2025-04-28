Major League Baseball
2025 MLB power rankings: Who’s every team’s early MVP?
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB power rankings: Who’s every team’s early MVP?

Published Apr. 28, 2025 1:35 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

If there were an MVP trophy to be handed out a month into the season, there's no question where it would go in the American League. Aaron Judge is off to a freakish start, even by his extraordinary standards. 

The National League, meanwhile, would have a plethora of candidates. Fernando Tatis Jr., Pete Alonso, Kyle Tucker and Corbin Carroll are all electrifying their respective teams — in the stats column, in the wins column and in our power rankings, which feature a shake-up at the top this week. 

Here are the latest rankings, along with every team's early MVP. 

30
Colorado Rockies
4-23

At 3-9, we wondered if the Rockies might be the worst team in baseball. They've lost 14 of 15 games since, despite Jordan Beck homering five times over a three-game span last week.  

ADVERTISEMENT
29
Chicago White Sox
7-21
28
Pittsburgh Pirates
11-18
27
Miami Marlins
down from 26
12-15
26
Los Angeles Angels
down from 16
12-15
25
Minnesota Twins
up from 27
12-16
24
Washington Nationals
up from 25
13-15
23
Baltimore Orioles
down from 19
10-17
22
St. Louis Cardinals
12-16
21
Milwaukee Brewers
down from 14
14-15
20
Athletics
up from 24
14-14
19
Kansas City Royals
up from 23
14-15
18
Toronto Blue Jays
down from 12
13-15
17
Atlanta Braves
up from 20
12-15
16
Cleveland Guardians
up from 17
15-12
15
Cincinnati Reds
up from 18
15-13
14
Houston Astros
up from 15
14-13
13
Tampa Bay Rays
up from 21
14-14
12
Boston Red Sox
up from 13
16-14
11
Texas Rangers
down from 10
15-13
10
Arizona Diamondbacks
down from 9
15-13
9
Philadelphia Phillies
down from 6
15-13
8
Seattle Mariners
up from 11
16-12
7
New York Yankees
down from 5
17-11
6
San Francisco Giants
up from 8
19-10
5
San Diego Padres
down from 1
17-11
4
Detroit Tigers
up from 7
18-10
3
Chicago Cubs
up from 4
17-12
2
Los Angeles Dodgers
18-10
1
New York Mets
up from 3
19-9
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Big Bets report: Despite wait, Sanders-to-Browns bettors cash in

2025 Big Bets report: Despite wait, Sanders-to-Browns bettors cash in

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes