College Basketball College basketball coaching carousel: Utah fires coach Craig Smith Published Feb. 24, 2025 4:39 p.m. ET

The college basketball coaching carousel is revving up.

Here's a look at who's in and who's out.

Feb. 24

Utah fired coach Craig Smith on Monday, one day after a 76-72 loss at UCF dropped the Utes to 15-12 on the season and 7-9 in Big 12 play.

Smith, 52, was in his fourth season in charge of the Utes and held a 65-62 all-time record with the program. He'll be replaced by assistant coach Josh Eilert on an interim basis as the school searches for a replacement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

