College Basketball Creighton names High Point's Alan Huss as Greg McDermott's successor Published Apr. 10, 2025 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A transition plan is in place at Creighton when the Bluejays' all-time winningest head coach, Greg McDermott, decides to retire.

High Point head coach Alan Huss, who led the Panthers to the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament at the Division I level this season and went 56-15 over the last two campaigns, is heading back to his alma mater and will be named head coach in waiting, sources told FOX Sports on Thursday.

For Huss, who played for Dana Altman at Creighton from 1997-2001 and worked for McDermott at his alma mater from 2017-23, this is a no-brainer opportunity to take over a program that he knows and loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for McDermott, who has led the Jays to the program's golden era with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances over 15 years, including three trips to the second weekend in the last five Big Dances, there is no firm timeline for his retirement, but this move to bring in Huss likely means it will happen in the next couple of years, if not after the coming season.

The father of 11-year NBA veteran and Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott, Greg McDermott has been one of the most consistent coaches in the country during his time at Creighton. The success he's had has given him the ability to control what's next with the Bluejays, and the move to bring back Huss to be the next man in line is a slam dunk for Creighton and their efforts to make a seamless transition happen to keep them near the top of the Big East.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share