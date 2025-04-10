College Basketball
Creighton names High Point's Alan Huss as Greg McDermott's successor
College Basketball

Creighton names High Point's Alan Huss as Greg McDermott's successor

Published Apr. 10, 2025 1:14 p.m. ET
John Fanta
John Fanta
College Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

A transition plan is in place at Creighton when the Bluejays' all-time winningest head coach, Greg McDermott, decides to retire. 

High Point head coach Alan Huss, who led the Panthers to the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament at the Division I level this season and went 56-15 over the last two campaigns, is heading back to his alma mater and will be named head coach in waiting, sources told FOX Sports on Thursday. 

For Huss, who played for Dana Altman at Creighton from 1997-2001 and worked for McDermott at his alma mater from 2017-23, this is a no-brainer opportunity to take over a program that he knows and loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for McDermott, who has led the Jays to the program's golden era with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances over 15 years, including three trips to the second weekend in the last five Big Dances, there is no firm timeline for his retirement, but this move to bring in Huss likely means it will happen in the next couple of years, if not after the coming season. 

The father of 11-year NBA veteran and Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott, Greg McDermott has been one of the most consistent coaches in the country during his time at Creighton. The success he's had has given him the ability to control what's next with the Bluejays, and the move to bring back Huss to be the next man in line is a slam dunk for Creighton and their efforts to make a seamless transition happen to keep them near the top of the Big East. 

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him at @John_Fanta.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball rankings: Houston, Purdue headline way-too-early Top 25

College basketball rankings: Houston, Purdue headline way-too-early Top 25

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes