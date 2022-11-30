College Basketball College basketball: Breaking down Texas vs. Creighton, Baylor vs. Gonzaga, more 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A holiday week filled with great college basketball matchups is over, but the action doesn't stop.

As we head into December there are several strong non-conference contests on the schedule — and even some conference games popping up on the schedule.

Here are the matchups we're most interested in this week, with some breakdowns on what to look for in each.

THURSDAY

Oklahoma State at No. 8 Connecticut (6:30 p.m. ET; FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

Katz: The Huskies had one of the most dominating performances of Feast Week. UConn has proven it has depth at every position. I love the way in which the Huskies have found a second gear. They can just take their game to another level. I fully expect the Huskies to continue to play well and win games like this one against the Cowboys, who are still searching for a marquee win.

Fanta: I’m really looking forward to watching UConn superstar Adama Sanogo (18.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG) meet the Cowboys' frontcourt leader Moussa Cisse, who is third in the country with 25 blocks. And when Sanogo takes a rest, all Cisse and company have to deal with is Big East Freshman of the Week, Donovan Clingan. Clingan powered Connecticut with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Huskies’ PK 85 Invitational Championship Game victory over Iowa State, and the 7-foot-2 freshman has been key, along with fellow first-year Husky, Alex Karaban.

Both the Cowboys and Huskies are strong defensively, but can Oklahoma State score efficiently? The guard duo of Avery Anderson III and Bryce Thompson have to be better from beyond the arc. Thus far, they are 10-for-36 from 3-point range. It’s also a nightmare for Oklahoma State to have to play Connecticut on campus at Gampel Pavilion, which offers a much tougher atmosphere than the XL Center in downtown Hartford. I expect the Huskies to stay unbeaten.

No. 7 Creighton at No. 2 Texas (7 p.m. ET)

Fanta: This is my favorite matchup of the week, and I think it could go down to the wire in Austin. The key questions: How will Dylan Disu and former Creighton player Christian Bishop fare against Bluejays 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner? There’s so much great guard talent in this game, with Ryan Nembhard and Trey Alexander of Creighton facing off with Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr of the Longhorns. I’m looking forward to seeing Texas' Timmy Allen defending Creighton impact transfer Baylor Scheierman.

This game should have a fun pace, and I think two underlying keys will be how Arthur Kaluma responds after struggling for the Bluejays in Maui and if Texas can cause headaches with Creighton’s defense by spacing and making Kalkbrenner uncomfortable. One thing is for certain: The Moody Center will be rocking.

Katz: This has turned into one of the highlight games of this week. The Bluejays have an elite big in Kalkbrenner and one of the top point guards in the country in Nembhard. But Texas absolutely dominated the Zags. The backcourt of Hunter and Carr has worked seamlessly together. Dillon Mitchell is only scratching the surface of his potential. The atmosphere was tremendous against Gonzaga and I fully expect it to be off the charts against Creighton, as well.

FRIDAY

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 14 Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, S.D. (8 p.m. ET)

Katz: The Zags were teetering when Xavier made a run on them on Sunday, but Gonzaga proved it's not going sideways, earning a comeback win over the Musketeers. Drew Timme needs help. Julian Strawther is starting to make shots, but the key could come down to Nolan Hickman. The Zags don’t have an Andrew Nembhard-type playmaker or shotmaker. They have been searching the past few weeks for someone to emerge. Hickman played well in Portland and if he can continue to do so, that will really change the course for the Zags.

Meanwhile, the Bears will rely on high-level guard play, and also have the length to fluster Timme. The neutral-court aspect of the game in South Dakota should keep this to be a late-possession affair.

Fanta: How will Baylor respond after taking a stunning 26-point beatdown from Marquette on Monday night? Credit to the Golden Eagles for a statement win, but the Bears were unrecognizable, turning the ball over 20 times. It will be interesting to see if Scott Drew can find an answer against a very difficult opponent in Gonzaga. The key for the Bulldogs: consistent scoring alongside All-American Timme. Strawther is such an important piece to Mark Few’s puzzle and is coming off a 23-point, nine-rebound performance in Sunday’s win over Xavier. For Baylor to have a shot, LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler have to dictate the game against a Gonzaga backcourt that has had some ups and downs. That said, the Bears gave up 96 to Marquette? That doesn’t bode well against the Zags on a neutral floor. I like Gonzaga.

No. 16 Illinois at No. 22 Maryland (9 p.m. ET)

Fanta: How will Coleman Hawkins follow up his triple-double performance at Syracuse? The 6-foot-10 Illini junior had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and has clearly taken a leap. That said, Maryland’s Donta Scott is performing like an All-Big Ten selection. After tallying 18-plus points four times all of last season, the versatile senior forward has already hit that mark four times in the first seven games of this campaign. More than anything, I’m excited to see College Park buzzing for a big game. The Kevin Willard Era is off to a 7-0 start, marking the first time in Terrapins program history that a head coach has started his tenure at 7-0. Every win has come by at least 15 points. The toughest test yet comes on Friday.

Katz: This is a Big Ten conference tipoff that has suddenly become a top-25 game. Scott is having an All-Big Ten season thus far. Illinois' Dain Dainja has emerged as one of the best transfers in the country. I will be there to witness what should be a rocking crowd. These two schools have played close games in this series of late, regardless of who was coaching. Expect the same in College Park.

SATURDAY

West Virginia at Xavier (6:30 p.m. ET; FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

Katz: Physical. That’s what this game will be. Bodies will be tossed about. There could be some body-checking. Jack Nunge was sensational in Portland. Colby Jones had a really sound week as well. The Mountaineers need to get even more production out of Joe Toussaint. He can be a real pest at both ends of the court. This will be a grind of a game. But Xavier should prevail.

Fanta: This is such a fun matchup. It’s fitting that in the year that Bob Huggins was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, he returns to Cincinnati, where he coached the Bearcats from 1989-2005. This time, though, Huggy Bear will be at the Cintas Center, the hated home of the Bearcats’ rival, Xavier. Musketeer fans will be ready to greet Huggins, and I fully expect this game to be a war. West Virginia needs to apply defensive pressure to Souley Boum and Jones. For both of these teams, this is a critical résumé opportunity. Xavier has yet to get a major win and, at 4-3, falling to .500 would be a tough pill to swallow. Meanwhile, this offers the Mountaineers an opportunity to show that they are a legit contender in the Big 12.

Saint Mary’s vs. No. 1 Houston in Fort Worth, Texas (9:30 p.m. ET)

Fanta: Get ready for elite defense and physicality. Kelvin Sampson and Randy Bennett are two of the best defensive coaches in college basketball. Houston ranks second in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency, while Saint Mary’s is eighth. The issue for the Gaels? Their backcourt is a work-in-progress, and the Houston duo of Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark are not. That said, if Saint Mary’s can slow the tempo down and play through junior center Mitchell Saxen (15.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG), they will have a shot.

Katz: The neutral court may not matter. The Cougars are playing very well defensively. Saint Mary’s had a disappointing loss to Washington last weekend. Houston struggled to put away Kent State. Expect this: A lower-scoring, defensive struggle. This could easily be a game that doesn’t crack 60. That gives Saint Mary’s a chance. Jarace Walker will be the toughest matchup for the Gaels. His athleticism will be a problem. This should be a real grind.

SUNDAY

No. 19 Kentucky vs. Michigan at the O2 Arena in London (1 p.m. ET)

Katz: Both teams are searching for some consistency. Michigan began the week by playing host to Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, enduring a narrow, 70-68 defeat. The guard play has been an issue for the Wolverines outside of Jett Howard’s scoring on the wing. Hunter Dickinson will have a battle with Oscar Tshiebwe. That will be another marquee matchup for Tshiebwe. The key for Kentucky will be Cason Wallace and if he can continue to be a pest with his ability to come up with steals.

Fanta: Is this a must-win for Kentucky? Look, I know it’s a bold question, but the Wildcats’ struggles in big games mean there’s only more pressure on John Calipari across the pond to come away with a win. The Wildcats’ offense has been up-and-down, and it’s critical that Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick knock down some perimeter shots. As for Michigan, which fell at home to Virginia on Monday, the good news is that Jett Howard scored in double-figures for a fifth straight game. The Wolverines' backcourt is trying to fully find itself, and this is a big spot for Jaelin Llewellyn going up against Sahvir Wheeler. Of course, Tshiebwe against Dickinson will be a must-watch. I think Michigan may find a way here, and if it does, the pressure is only going to rise on Calipari in a season many expected UK to be a title contender. Will the Cats finally put it together? Maybe a trip to London is what this program needs.

Minnesota at No. 5 Purdue (5 p.m. ET on BTN)

Fanta: The Boilermakers are playing beautiful basketball, and an underlying key is the playmaking that 6-foot-7 junior Ethan Morton is delivering for Matt Painter’s team. In three games at the PK85 Invitational, Morton tallied 19 assists with just one turnover. With Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer both averaging more than 27 minutes per game as freshmen, it’s been wild to see the guard play of Purdue progress this quickly. The issue with Minnesota is scoring. The Golden Gophers are in for a long Sunday at Mackey Arena, one of the toughest places to play in college basketball.

Katz: The Gophers are struggling to make shots. Their only chance is if Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle can go off. They don’t have an answer for Zach Edey. This should be a double-digit win for the Boilermakers.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on the Big Ten Network, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

