Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota snaps losing streak against Spurs

It wasn't easy, but the Minnesota Timberwolves put the past behind them in a 98-86 win over San Antonio, snapping a long losing streak against the Spurs.

More FOX Sports North Videos

HIGHLIGHTS: Wild score four goals in dramatic third period

HIGHLIGHTS: Wild score four goals in dramatic third period

4 hours ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota erases three-goal deficit to defeat Nashville

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota erases three-goal deficit to defeat Nashville

4 hours ago

Digital Extra: A Wild history of hat tricks

Digital Extra: A Wild history of hat tricks

18 hours ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota snaps losing streak against Spurs

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota snaps losing streak against Spurs

1 day ago

Minnesota Sports Awards show comes to Target Center

Minnesota Sports Awards show comes to Target Center

1 day ago

WATCH: Wild's Niederreiter scores 12 seconds into first period

WATCH: Wild's Niederreiter scores 12 seconds into first period

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»