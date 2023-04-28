National Football League NFL Draft Day 2 targets for NFC South teams: Another weapon for Bryce Young? Published Apr. 28, 2023 3:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft was a big splash for the NFC South, with Carolina leading the way and Atlanta grabbing the draft's top running back in the top 10. All four teams have one pick each in Friday's second and third rounds, with plenty of key needs to be filled — here's our best guess of what's ahead for Carolina, New Orleans, Atlanta and Tampa Bay:

Carolina Panthers

First round: Selected Alabama QB Bryce Young with first pick

Today's picks: No. 39 in second round, No. 93 in third round

Biggest remaining needs: WR, ILB, OG

Potential matches: Carolina added veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark this spring, but there's still a need to give Young as many potent weapons as possible, so a speed receiver makes sense in the second round. That could be Michigan State's Jayden Reed, who boasts a 4.45 40, or perhaps Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt, who's even smaller but ran a 4.40. There's a longer wait for their next pick as it's the 49ers' selection — perhaps a small-school lineman like Shepherd's Joey Fisher.

New Orleans Saints

First round: Selected Clemson DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th pick

Today's picks: No. 40 in second round, No. 71 in third round

Biggest remaining needs: WR, OG, TE

Potential matches: Derek Carr had such success with Darren Waller in Las Vegas, and New Orleans has a promising young tight end in Juwan Johnson, but could use another. We'll go with Georgia's massive Darnell Washington, a solid blocker and emerging pass-catcher. We'll have them stay in the passing game in the third round and grab Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims, who ran a 4.38 40 at the combine with a 39-inch vertical, joining Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed in a solid receiving corps.

Atlanta Falcons

First round: Selected Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the 8th pick

Today's picks: No. 44 in second round, No. 75 in third round

Biggest remaining needs: OLB, WR, CB

Potential matches: The Falcons still haven't addressed their outside pass rush, and there are still good options in the early second round — we'll suggest LSU's B.J. Ojulari, who is from Marietta and can learn from Calais Campbell this fall. In the third round, here's a cool reunion — hook Desmond Ridder up with one of his top receivers at Cincinnati, Tyler Scott — the two connected for five touchdowns in 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First round: Selected Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey with the 19th pick

Today's picks: No. 50 in second round, No. 82 in third round

Biggest remaining needs: OT, NB, RB

Potential matches: Jason Licht loves small-school offensive linemen and has had great success with them, so it's easy to pair his biggest remaining need with North Dakota State's Cody Mauch, who would challenge for a starting job right away. They seem to like third-round running backs, and could take one for the third time in four years — a good complement to Rachaad White would be UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and is a solid pass-catcher as well.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

