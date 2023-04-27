National Football League Falcons show commitment to ground game drafting Bijan Robinson at No. 8 Published Apr. 27, 2023 10:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Arthur Smith's commitment to the run game clearly extends to the NFL Draft as well.

The Falcons used the No. 8 pick in Thursday's first round to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson, placing a premium value on a position that rarely shows up that high in the draft.

Robinson, who rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, is the highest-drafted running back prospect since Saquon Barkley went No. 2 overall to the Giants in 2018. He'll join a Falcons rushing attack that already finished third in the NFL last season, averaging 159.9 yards per game, with everyone back for 2023.

Having a dominant run game will take some of the pressure off second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, who will step in as Atlanta's starter after playing in only four games as a rookie and third-round pick out of Cincinnati. The Falcons also paid well to keep their offensive line intact, signing guard Chris Lindstrom and tackle Kaleb McGary to long-term extensions.

It's the third year in a row that the Falcons have used a top-10 pick on an offensive skill-position player, after taking tight end Kyle Pitts fourth in 2021 and receiver Drake London eighth last year. Robinson was prolific in college, totaling more than 4,200 yards and 41 touchdowns in just 31 games at Texas.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Highlights Check out Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson's incredible 2022 season that earned him the Doak Walker Award.

Robinson's arrival isn't good news for second-year back Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round draft pick who set the Falcons' rookie rushing record with 1,035 yards last season. He's only 23, and they also have 24-year-old Caleb Huntley, which raises the question of whether veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, already limited to a small share of the carries, might not be part of the team's future.

The NFL doesn't value backs as a premium position most of the time, but this year's draft marked a shift from that. Four picks after the Falcons took Robinson, the Lions used the No. 12 pick on Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs. That's the first time two backs have gone in the top 12 since 2017, when Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey went in the top eight picks.

In taking Robinson, the Falcons passed on other more glaring positional needs. They especially could use a premier pass rusher as they work to improve on getting to the opposing quarterback. Over the past two seasons, Atlanta has 23 fewer sacks than any other NFL team, and while the Falcons have upgraded their defense significantly, their only addition at end is 36-year-old Calais Campbell.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

