National Football League NFL Draft trade tracker: Texans trade up for Will Anderson Updated Apr. 27, 2023 9:18 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NFL Draft is underway. Of course, part of the draft process is the trades made throughout the three-day period.

Here are the trades that have been made thus far.

Texans trade up with Cardinals

Texans get: No. 3 (Will Anderson), No. 105

Cardinals get: No. 12, No. 33, 2024 first-rounder, 2024 third-rounder

Cardinals trade back up to No. 6

Cardinals receive: No. 6 (Paris Johnson Jr.), No. 81

ADVERTISEMENT

Lions receive: No. 12, No. 34, No. 168

Eagles trade up to No. 9

Eagles receive: No. 9 (Jalen Carter)

Bears receive: No. 10, 2024 fourth-rounder

Stay tuned for updates!

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more