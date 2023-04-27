National Football League NFL Draft fashion files: First-round picks flash their style Updated Apr. 27, 2023 9:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Draft is almost underway, which means several top draft prospects are showing off their style at the red carpet in Kansas City!

Here's what some of the biggest names in this year's draft will be wearing when they get the call that will change their lives forever.

Bryce Young

Bijan Robinson

Will Anderson

C.J. Stroud

Will Levis

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Richardson

Tyree Wilson

Brian Branch

Joey Porter Jr.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jordan Addison

Zay Flowers

More from the red carpet:

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share