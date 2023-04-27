National Football League
NFL Draft fashion files: First-round picks flash their style
National Football League

NFL Draft fashion files: First-round picks flash their style

Updated Apr. 27, 2023 9:10 p.m. ET

The NFL Draft is almost underway, which means several top draft prospects are showing off their style at the red carpet in Kansas City!

Here's what some of the biggest names in this year's draft will be wearing when they get the call that will change their lives forever.

Bryce Young

Bijan Robinson

Will Anderson

C.J. Stroud

Will Levis

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Richardson

Tyree Wilson

Brian Branch

Joey Porter Jr.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jordan Addison

Zay Flowers

More from the red carpet:

NFL Draft coverage from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Raiders select Tyree Wilson with No. 7 pick of NFL Draft
Raiders select Tyree Wilson with No. 7 pick of NFL Draft
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes