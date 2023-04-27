National Football League NFL Draft live updates, commentary and analysis: Eagles trade up to select Jalen Carter Updated Apr. 27, 2023 10:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! We're tracking every pick from the first round with analysis and grades from draft expert Rob Rang.

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Rang: If he were only a couple of inches taller, there would not have been any debate leading up to the draft as to the identity of the top quarterback available. While shorter than scouts would prefer, Young is a natural at the quarterback position, demonstrating terrific field vision, accuracy and improvisational skills for when the play breaks down. The concern in Carolina now shifts from finding a true franchise pillar at quarterback — which I believe Young will be — to making sure that he isn’t throwing to lesser talent in Charlotte than he did in Tuscaloosa.

Grade: A

Alabama QB Bryce Young highlights

2) Houston Texans : C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Rang: While questions about the S2 cognitive test and his readiness to make the leap from the mostly half-field reads he was asked to make at Ohio State dogged him a bit during the pre-draft process, the film shows that Stroud possesses the most pinpoint accuracy from this draft class. He may need some time to acclimate, but Stroud projects as a future All-Pro gunslinger. The Texans got a star in Stroud.

Grade: A

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud highlights

3) Houston Texans (trade from Arizona ): Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama

Rang: Viewed by most as the best defensive prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, Anderson is considered ultra-safe because of his instincts, competitiveness and eye-popping production over three years in Tuscaloosa, leaving with 34.5 career sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss — second most in school history to only the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas. At 6-4, 253 pounds, Anderson is more powerful than he looks, dominating opponents with technique and toughness and projecting as a franchise cornerstone. While some anticipated that Houston general manager Nick Caserio would follow the more-conservative approach Bill Belichick subscribed to New England, the bold trade up for Anderson shows these Texans are seeking a more immediate jump in the standings.

Grade: A

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. highlights

4) Indianapolis Colts : Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Rang: With only 13 career starts and a 54% completion rate, Richardson lacks experience and the proven accuracy that typically results in NFL success. But, at 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, the 4.4 speed and howitzer he possesses as an arm are special traits, and Richardson shows surprising savvy as a pocket passer, manipulating defenders with his eyes, as well as his feet. He also offers immediate impact potential as a run threat, especially given the rugby-style scrum plays utilized so effectively last year by new Colts coach Shane Steichen in Philadelphia with star dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts. There is no denying that Richardson comes with some bust potential, but I see a younger version of Cam Newton and a future MVP candidate.

Grade: B+

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver ): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Rang: Witherspoon probably ranks as one of the favorite players in this class for a lot of scouts, as few can match his ferocity as a competitor. I’ll put it as simply as I can — Witherspoon was the best player on the best defense in football last year — an Illinois squad that allowed just 12.77 points per game. Man or zone, press or off, he’s a Day 1 tone-setter, and for the Seahawks, he’s an immediate upgrade over veteran Mike Jackson opposite last year’s rookie star, Tariq Woolen.

Grade: A

Illinois DB Devon Witherspoon highlights

6) Arizona Cardinals (trade from Detroit through L.A. Rams ): Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Rang: Look, let’s not overthink this. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud threw the ball 389 times last year and Johnson — in his first season at left tackle — allowed just two sacks. That is the pass-blocking prowess that has Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray so excited. Given the gauntlet of talented defenses Johnson and the Buckeyes conquered over the course of the year, I refuse to accept the notion that he is a one-year wonder at left tackle, instead projecting that he’ll continue to improve in Year 2 at the position. At minimum, Jones has proven positional versatility and his game is built on two factors that consistently win in the NFL — length and strength. Kudos to the Cardinals for trading down and still getting the player they considered at No. 3.

Grade: A

7) Las Vegas Raiders : Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Rang: The troublesome foot injury that sidelined Wilson in November, required surgery and has kept him from working out prior to the draft may have played a role in his slipping to this point. When healthy, Wilson’s combination of power and agility for a man with his incredible wingspan is quite rare and scouts are understandably enamored with his upside. At 6-foot-6 and 271 pounds, Wilson is a naturally large man, but he has the reach of a 7-2 NBA center, giving him the length to lasso ballcarriers out of the grasp of most. Assuming the foot is healthy, Wilson can be a star.

Grade: A-

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson highlights

8) Atlanta Falcons : Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Rang: It isn’t often that a running back enters the league viewed as one of the true "blue-chip" talents in the class but Robinson is exceptional, boasting all of the traits necessary to be an immediate NFL superstar. He is quick to and through the hole and possesses excellent contact balance, doing a better job of turning short runs into long gains than any back that has entered the draft in years. Robinson will be featured in this offense — the most run-heavy in the NFL last year — and instantly projects as the favorite to be the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Grade: A

Texas RB Bijan Robinson highlights

9) Philadelphia Eagles (trade from Chicago through Carolina): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Rang: Carter is the most physically dominant player in this draft, but he fell to No. 9 overall due to persistent questions about his off-field decision-making. It is important to keep some perspective when discussing these young men, as many of us made mistakes as 21-year-olds, as well. The most disturbing thing about Carter is the pattern of his mistakes. The team that gambles on him must have the locker room and support staff to help him mature, or it risks a colossal bust. The Eagles might be better suited to handle this than most, with Carter reuniting with the club’s top pick last year, the even bigger former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. This is a "get-us-over-the-hump" type of pick by Howie Roseman. If Carter does commit to his craft, he is a potential franchise cornerstone who should quickly rank among the better interior defensive linemen in the league and help Philadelphia return to the Super Bowl … perhaps for years to come.

Grade: B+

Georgia DT Jalen Carter highlights

10) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia through New Orleans ): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Rang: Today’s NFL is all about protecting the quarterback, and Wright’s success in that department speaks for itself, especially when taking into account that he’s done it in the SEC and from both tackle positions. I think he’s quick enough to switch back to the left side, if needed, and has the grit to even play guard, if that is what his team prefers. It’s easy to be right with Wright, as he’s as plug-and-play as this class gets. I love this selection for Chicago. The Bears have been relatively toothless up front for years and Wright is one of the meanest, nastiest blockers in the class.

Grade: A

11) Tennessee Titans : Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Rang: As you’ve likely heard by now, the knock on Skoronski is his relatively short arms. Given how well he’s acclimated to the NFL, it seems silly that Skoronski’s predecessor at Northwestern, Rashawn Slater, was once viewed as a potential guard prospect by some scouts because he, too, has relatively short arms (33 inches) and has since starred at left tackle for the Chargers. Perhaps an NFL team will ask Skoronski to do the same, though his arms are significantly shorter (31 1/4 inches) than his former college teammate's. I see his greatest upside inside. With concerns at both tackle and guard, the Titans can plug in Skoronski wherever they see his best immediate fit.

Grade: A

12) Detroit Lions (trade from Arizona through Houston through Cleveland ): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Rang: The Lions pulled off the first real shocker of the 2023 NFL Draft with their selection of Gibbs, with solid veterans D’Andre Swift and free-agent David Montgomery. The quintessential "air back" of this class, Gibbs’ game is beautifully suited to today’s up-tempo game, showing the ability to attack defenses as a runner, receiver and returner. He was a stat-monster at the college level and could prove even more lethal in the NFL, much to the delight of both his future club and fantasy football enthusiasts. I really like the player but thought he might be available later, especially given this year’s terrific depth at running back.

Grade: B-

13) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets ): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Rang: Van Ness is a unique prospect in that he is both inexperienced and yet so gifted that offers teams a lot of positional and schematic versatility. He’s essentially moldable clay that a creative NFL defensive coordinator could turn into an absolute game-wrecker with a little time. Van Ness reminds me of a young Cameron Jordan at Cal. Jordan was characterized by some as a ‘tweener back in 2011, when he left Cal as a 6-4, 287-pound senior and the Saints scooped him up 24th overall. He’s since been voted to eight Pro Bowls. I love this kid’s upside and fit in Green Bay.

Grade: A

14) Pittsburgh Steelers (trade from New England ): Broderick Jones, DT, Georgia

Rang: Last year’s investment in Kenny Pickett has a better chance at long-term success if the Steelers can protect him. Jones has a bright future, but he is not as polished as some of the other, more experienced blockers in this class. He has the size and physicality to handle being pushed inside to guard for a year to help him get acclimated to the speed and nuance of the NFL. If he can get a few of the wrinkles in his game ironed out, Jones could be a decade-long pillar.

Grade: B

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay ): Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

Rang: I am dating myself with this reference, but McDonald has Gumby-like flexibility, darn-near shape-shifting his way through traffic to close on the quarterback. That pliability, combined with his explosive burst should make McDonald an annual 10-plus sack candidate in the NFL. Speaking of that number, the fact that McDonald had 10 forced fumbles over his 34 career sacks, just a half-sack off No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson's output, shows how impactful he could be for the Jets. I thought this was a bit early for McDonald, but I really like the player and the fit.

Grade: B+

16) Washington Commanders : Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Rang: Forbes is a dynamic player, but his slim frame will give teams pause. Though he weighed in four pounds heavier at his pro day, Forbes’ 166 pounds at the Combine is the same size Eagles’ wideout DeVonta Smith was measured at prior to him being selected in the first round two years ago. That is notable not only because Smith has since gone on to excel in the NFL, but also because he was the lightest non-kicker selected in the NFL’s opening frame since 1942.

Grade: B

17) New England Patriots (trade from Pittsburgh ): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Rang: It is almost unfortunate that the Class of 2023 has so many talented quarterbacks stealing the spotlight, as a "natural" like Gonzalez and this year’s cornerback class really deserve more billing — which we’re watching happen live with back-to-back picks at cornerback. He boasts an exceptional combination of size, athleticism and intangibles, ranking among the safest prospects in this class — and a perfect fit for Bill Belichick, who knows a thing or two about developing quality defensive backs.

Grade: A

Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez highlights

18) Detroit Lions : Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Rang: The two biggest reaches of the 2023 NFL draft, thus far, were both turned in by the Lions. I’m certainly intrigued by the height and change-of-direction combination. And Campbell’s production, as well as Iowa’s track record for producing quality NFL prospects, speak for themselves. But with sub 32-inch arms, Campbell is not as long or explosive as his size would suggest and that could mean trouble at the next level. I take no joy in a contrarian viewpoint on the All-American, but frankly, I view Campbell as currently more of a ‘tweener who needs a clean fit to start in the NFL, rather than the plug-in Pro-Bowler his hype suggests.

Grade: B

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers : Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

