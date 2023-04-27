National Football League Atlanta Falcons select Bijan Robinson with No. 8 overall pick Published Apr. 27, 2023 9:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft is off the board.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick.

The Texas running back was one of the most electrifying players in college football over the last few seasons. In 2022, Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards on 6.1 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns in 12 games. By adding 19 receptions for 314 yards for two touchdowns, Robinson ranked second in yards from scrimmage (1,894) and third in touchdowns scored (20) in all college football last season.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Highlights

Many draft analysts viewed Robinson as a top-five prospect, if not higher, entering the draft. But the perceived positional value of running backs led some to question if he would be selected high in the first round.

Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Robinson:

Overview: The first consensus All-American running back from the University of Texas since Ricky Williams, Robinson finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2022 and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top runner, galloping for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. He dominated from the outset, winning the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020 and graduating to first-team All-Conference honors as a true sophomore. Robinson was a five-star recruit who became the first player in Arizona high school football history to twice win the Ed Doherty Award as the state's top high-school football player, as well as the first in state history to rush for over 2,000 yards three separate years.

Strengths: Backs with Robinson's prototypical build and power are typically not also blessed with remarkable vision, patience and elusiveness. That is the combination that makes Robinson the rare runner worthy of early-first-round consideration. He is a natural runner and very comfortable in traffic, easily downshifting and sliding laterally to create on his own. Though he can finesse with the best of them, Robinson morphs into a downhill power back when necessary, dropping his shoulder to initiate contact and keeping his legs barreling to finish runs. He is also a wonderfully reliable pass-catcher, possessing soft hands, as well as terrific body control and concentration to make contested grabs look easy. He has shown excellent ball security over his career, fumbling just four times (losing two) over 607 career touches.

Concerns: Though he shows good field speed, with four runs of 40-plus yards in 2022 alone, Robinson may not turn in a blinding 40-yard dash time during workouts, showing smooth acceleration but lacking true breakaway speed. Dating back to his high-school days, Robinson has been leaned on pretty heavily and some of the tread may already be wearing off. He also missed two games in 2021 with an elbow injury and battled through shoulder and neck injuries in 2022, as well, requiring a close look by NFL medical evaluators.

Bottom Line: Robinson's uncle, Paul Robinson, was a two-time Pro Bowl running back for the Cincinnati Bengals . A dominant force since stepping onto the field for the Longhorns, Robinson will likewise make an immediate impact in the NFL, justifying his early selection and likely beginning his career as one of the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Grade: Top 10

