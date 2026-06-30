National Football League
Cowboys RB Javonte Williams After Breakout Year: 'Got A Lot More To Prove'
National Football League

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams After Breakout Year: 'Got A Lot More To Prove'

Published Jun. 30, 2026 4:53 p.m. ET

Javonte Williams proved that he was a No. 1 running back in 2025, but the Dallas Cowboys running back isn't getting comfortable after his breakout season.

"It felt good, just knowing all my hard work paid off, and I got a little bit of security. But I've still got a lot more to prove," Williams said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News about signing his new contract with the Cowboys this offseason.

"I at least want to go to the Pro Bowl and definitely want to get to a Super Bowl with the team. Just working hard, grinding, and trying to be a better version of myself. That's all I'm worried about."

Williams re-signed with the Cowboys on a three-year, $24 million deal in February, a contract which includes $16 million guaranteed.

Williams, who was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 35 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina, had an up-and-down four-year stint in Denver (2021-24), highlighted by rushing for 903 yards in his 2021 rookie season but low-lighted by suffering a season-ending knee injury four games into the 2022 season. 

Williams signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL offseason and went on to become one of the best signings of the offseason. Across 16 games, Williams, who was the Cowboys' lead back, rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry, which were all career highs; he also totaled two receiving scores.

Moreover, Williams' 1,201 rushing yards were the most by a Cowboys' player since Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards in 2019. Meanwhile, Williams' 11 rushing touchdowns were the most by a Dallas back since Elliott tallied 12 rushing scores in 2022.

Williams added that Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, the all-time NFL leader in rushing yards (18,355) and rushing touchdowns (164), told him to "keep running the way" he was rushing and "everything will be all right."

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