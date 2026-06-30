Lions Forced Into The Free Agent Cornerback Market After Releasing Terrion Arnold

The Detroit Lions seemed to be prepared to potentially play without Terrion Arnold, putting the cornerback on the field with backups during minicamp in mid-June.

And suddenly, Arnold is a former player for the franchise.

Detroit released Arnold on Monday, the same day a Florida judge set his bail at $1 million as he faces eight felony charges tied to allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men.

The move leaves the Lions with eight players they list as cornerbacks on the roster, including three players with a combined 164 games of starting experience in the NFL.

D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary will likely compete to start when the season kicks off in September.

The team is hopeful Ennis Rakestraw, who was drafted in the second round two years ago, can contribute after missing last season following shoulder surgery and being limited to eight games as a rookie due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

"We still got Reed," Lions coach Dan Campbell said in March, months before the team cut ties with Arnold. "We like (Rakestraw) coming back. I know it’s unproven right now, but, he’s had a good offseason to this point. We got Rock (Ya-Sin) and McCreary.

"We’ve got some things there."

Some notable cornerbacks are still available in free agency, but four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore and 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs are coming off at least three injury-shortened seasons.

Kenny Moore II might be a fit after asking the Indianapolis Colts to trade him and getting released in May. The 30-year-old Moore started seven games last season and has 111 career starts for the Colts over nine seasons, including 2021, when he earned Pro Bowl recognition.

Detroit drafted Arnold with the No. 24 pick overall in 2024, when the NFL draft was in the Motor City and the former Alabama star sported a big smile and an electric salmon silk suit. He had two years left on his four-year rookie contract.

Arnold had an uneven rookie season, defending 10 passes in 15 starts without an interception. He picked off one pass last season while he was limited to eight games due to a concussion and shoulder injury.

A month after the season ended for the Lions, prosecutors in Florida say, Arnold arranged for three men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him.

In March, Campbell said the Lions believed Arnold was not involved in the alleged crime based on the information they had at that time.

"I feel like we're going to be good here," Campbell told reporters. "I’m going to trust what the kid said."

Two months later, Arnold's stock with the team seemed to slip as he was not on the field with the No. 1 defense during offseason workouts while working his way back from the shoulder injury.

"We got a lot of good guys in that room and he knows this," Campbell said on June 17. "He's got to earn it."

Before the Lions released Arnold, the judge did not require him to wear an ankle monitor because it would have prevented him from taking the field for games and training. Harvey Steinberg, an attorney for Arnold, argued in court Monday that prosecutors are "not even close" to showing that Arnold knew or directed what his associates would do.

Reporting by the Associated Press.