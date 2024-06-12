How to watch NFL games: Live streaming, channels, free
Check out the information below for everything you need to know about watching NFL games this season.
Where can I watch NFL games? What channels will they be on?
NFL games are shown on a wide variety of channels and streaming services. These vary depending on the date and time of the game.
National Broadcasts Channels
- FOX
- ESPN/ESPN+
- NBC
- CBS
- NFL Network
Streaming Services
- YouTube TV
- Paramount+
- Peacock
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
How to Watch Games by Day of the Week
Thursday Night Football
- Amazon Prime Video
- NFL+
Sunday Games - Daytime
- FOX/FOXSports.com
- CBS/Paramount+
- NFL+
- NFL Sunday Ticket
Sunday Night Football
- NBC/Peacock
- NFL+
Monday Night Football
- ESPN
- NFL+
How can I livestream NFL games or watch them without cable?
You can subscribe to live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV. Depending on the package, you may have access to channels such as FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more.
Games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App.
You can also subscribe to NFL+, which gives you access to live local and primetime regular and postseason games.
How can I watch NFL games for free?
If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch NFL games on your local FOX, NBC and CBS stations. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.
Streaming NFL games requires paid access in most cases. However, the NFL app and NFL Channel are free to use and include live game day coverage, NFL game replays, and more. Most streaming services provide limited free trials for new users.
When does the NFL season start?
The 2024 NFL season schedule will start with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at home on Thursday, September 5. The Chiefs will play an AFC title rematch against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
