2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts

Week 14 is here, and with the NFL fantasy playoffs closing in, every lineup choice matters. Whether you are hunting for a sleeper, looking for a reliable streamer or locking in your must-start stars, we break down the players who can swing your matchup and keep your season alive.

Who are the must-starts in Week 14?

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is the top projected scorer on the slate at 21.8 PPR points against the Jets. His big-play burst and Miami’s high-powered offense make him an automatic start.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is right behind him at 21.7 PPR points in a matchup with the Cowboys. Gibbs has become a difference-maker for Detroit and the matchup sets up well.

At quarterback, Josh Allen is a must-start against the Bengals. He is projected for 20.5 points and the Bills offense is rolling.

Other top Week 14 plays include:

At tight end, Trey McBride is the top option. He is projected for 16.4 PPR points against the Rams, and the Cardinals passing game could lean on him even more if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.

Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 14?

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is a sleeper play this week with a favorable matchup against the Jets. His workload has climbed in recent games and he has produced when given touches. With De’Von Achane in the mix, Mostert could see an expanded role if Achane is limited or sidelined.

At wide receiver, Courtland Sutton is worth consideration against the Raiders. He has been one of the Broncos’ most reliable targets and the matchup works in his favor. Denver’s signing of Sammis Reyes adds a small layer of intrigue, but Sutton’s role should remain steady.

Trey McBride is a strong tight end sleeper against the Rams. Arizona’s passing game could lean on him even more if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.

Other sleepers to monitor include:

For defenses, the Chiefs are in a promising spot against the Texans. Houston’s offense has struggled and Kansas City has a track record of holding opponents to double-digit fantasy points.

Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 14?

Lions running back David Montgomery is a fade this week against the Cowboys. He has averaged only 4.1 yards per carry and Dallas has been one of the toughest run defenses in the league. With Jahmyr Gibbs expected to handle a larger share of the workload, Montgomery’s opportunities could shrink.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa profiles as a bust candidate against the Jets. New York has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks and Tagovailoa has thrown six interceptions in his past three games.

Other players to fade this week include:

Cooper Kupp (wide receiver) vs. Broncos: Kupp has been inconsistent and Denver has defended receivers well.

Christian McCaffrey (running back) vs. Buccaneers: McCaffrey has managed chronic Achilles tendinitis and has missed 48.5% of his games since 2021.

Tyreek Hill (wide receiver) vs. Jets: Hill has not looked as explosive and Miami’s offensive line has struggled.

Alvin Kamara (running back) vs. Browns : Kamara’s touches have been limited and Cleveland has been tough on running backs.

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

