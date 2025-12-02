National Football League
NFL: NOV 28 Bears at Eagles
National Football League

2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts

Published Dec. 2, 2025 9:51 a.m. ET

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Week 14 is here, and with the NFL fantasy playoffs closing in, every lineup choice matters. Whether you are hunting for a sleeper, looking for a reliable streamer or locking in your must-start stars, we break down the players who can swing your matchup and keep your season alive.

Who are the must-starts in Week 14?

Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is the top projected scorer on the slate at 21.8 PPR points against the Jets. His big-play burst and Miami’s high-powered offense make him an automatic start.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is right behind him at 21.7 PPR points in a matchup with the Cowboys. Gibbs has become a difference-maker for Detroit and the matchup sets up well.

At quarterback, Josh Allen is a must-start against the Bengals. He is projected for 20.5 points and the Bills offense is rolling.

Other top Week 14 plays include:

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wide receiver) vs. Falcons: 21.2 PPR points
  • Jonathan Taylor (running back) vs. Jaguars: 20 PPR points
  • Ja’Marr Chase (wide receiver) vs. Bills: 20.3 PPR points
  • Dak Prescott (quarterback) vs. Lions: 19.8 points
  • Puka Nacua (wide receiver) vs. Cardinals: 19.5 PPR points

At tight end, Trey McBride is the top option. He is projected for 16.4 PPR points against the Rams, and the Cardinals passing game could lean on him even more if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.

 

Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 14?

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is a sleeper play this week with a favorable matchup against the Jets. His workload has climbed in recent games and he has produced when given touches. With De’Von Achane in the mix, Mostert could see an expanded role if Achane is limited or sidelined.

At wide receiver, Courtland Sutton is worth consideration against the Raiders. He has been one of the Broncos’ most reliable targets and the matchup works in his favor. Denver’s signing of Sammis Reyes adds a small layer of intrigue, but Sutton’s role should remain steady.

Trey McBride is a strong tight end sleeper against the Rams. Arizona’s passing game could lean on him even more if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.

Other sleepers to monitor include:

For defenses, the Chiefs are in a promising spot against the Texans. Houston’s offense has struggled and Kansas City has a track record of holding opponents to double-digit fantasy points.

Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 14?

Lions running back David Montgomery is a fade this week against the Cowboys. He has averaged only 4.1 yards per carry and Dallas has been one of the toughest run defenses in the league. With Jahmyr Gibbs expected to handle a larger share of the workload, Montgomery’s opportunities could shrink.

At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa profiles as a bust candidate against the Jets. New York has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks and Tagovailoa has thrown six interceptions in his past three games.

Other players to fade this week include:

  • Cooper Kupp (wide receiver) vs. Broncos: Kupp has been inconsistent and Denver has defended receivers well.
  • Christian McCaffrey (running back) vs. Buccaneers: McCaffrey has managed chronic Achilles tendinitis and has missed 48.5% of his games since 2021.
  • Tyreek Hill (wide receiver) vs. Jets: Hill has not looked as explosive and Miami’s offensive line has struggled.
  • Alvin Kamara (running back) vs. Browns: Kamara’s touches have been limited and Cleveland has been tough on running backs.
 

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings

RankPlayerPosition RankMatchupProj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
1De'Von AchaneRB1Dolphins at Jets21.816.7
2Jahmyr GibbsRB2Lions vs. Cowboys21.716.9
3Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR1Seahawks at Falcons21.214.2
4Josh AllenQB1Bills vs. Bengals20.520.5
5Ja'Marr ChaseWR2Bengals at Bills20.312.5
6Jonathan TaylorRB3Colts at Jaguars2017.6
7Dak PrescottQB2Cowboys at Lions19.819.8
8Puka NacuaWR3Rams at Cardinals19.512.2
9James CookRB4Bills vs. Bengals19.217.4
10Josh JacobsRB5Packers vs. Bears18.314.8
10Lamar JacksonQB3Ravens vs. Steelers18.318.3
12Jalen HurtsQB4Eagles at Chargers18.218.2
12Matthew StaffordQB4Rams at Cardinals18.218.2
14CeeDee LambWR4Cowboys at Lions17.811.1
15Patrick MahomesQB6Chiefs vs. Texans17.617.6
16Bijan RobinsonRB6Falcons vs. Seahawks17.514.7
17Ashton JeantyRB7Raiders vs. Broncos1713.2
17Joe BurrowQB7Bengals at Bills1717
17Jared GoffQB7Lions vs. Cowboys1717
17Baker MayfieldQB7Buccaneers vs. Saints1717
21Bo NixQB10Broncos at Raiders16.616.6
22Daniel JonesQB11Colts at Jaguars16.416.4
22Trey McBrideTE1Cardinals vs. Rams16.48.9
22Jameson WilliamsWR5Lions vs. Cowboys16.411.5
25Sam DarnoldQB12Seahawks at Falcons16.116.1
25Trevor LawrenceQB12Jaguars vs. Colts16.116.1
27Saquon BarkleyRB8Eagles at Chargers15.913.4
28George PickensWR6Cowboys at Lions15.810.4
29Jordan LoveQB14Packers vs. Bears15.615.6
30Davante AdamsWR7Rams at Cardinals15.410.6
30Emeka EgbukaWR7Buccaneers vs. Saints15.410.5
30Breece HallRB9Jets vs. Dolphins15.413.1
33Kyren WilliamsRB10Rams at Cardinals15.313.1
34Chase BrownRB11Bengals at Bills15.211.7
35Tyler WarrenTE2Colts at Jaguars159.2
36Caleb WilliamsQB15Bears at Packers14.814.8
36Rashee RiceWR9Chiefs vs. Texans14.89.3
36Derrick HenryRB12Ravens vs. Steelers14.813.8
39Quinshon JudkinsRB13Browns vs. Titans14.713.3
40Zay FlowersWR10Ravens vs. Steelers14.69.8
41Justin JeffersonWR11Vikings vs. Commanders148.8
42Tyrod TaylorQB16Jets vs. Dolphins13.913.9
42Chris OlaveWR12Saints at Buccaneers13.98
42C.J. StroudQB16Texans at Chiefs13.913.9
45A.J. BrownWR13Eagles at Chargers13.88.7
45Nico CollinsWR13Texans at Chiefs13.88.4
47Devin NealRB14Saints at Buccaneers13.711
48Travis EtienneRB15Jaguars vs. Colts13.611.4
49DeVonta SmithWR15Eagles at Chargers13.58.2
50Aaron RodgersQB18Steelers at Ravens13.413.4
51Javonte WilliamsRB16Cowboys at Lions13.311
51Khalil ShakirWR16Bills vs. Bengals13.37.8
53David MontgomeryRB17Lions vs. Cowboys13.210.8
54Romeo DoubsWR17Packers vs. Bears138.4
54Bucky IrvingRB18Buccaneers vs. Saints1312
56Tyler ShoughQB19Saints at Buccaneers12.912.9
57Jaylen WaddleWR18Dolphins at Jets12.88.1
57Kenneth Walker IIIRB19Seahawks at Falcons12.811.1
59Omarion HamptonRB20Chargers vs. Eagles12.710.3
60Tua TagovailoaQB20Dolphins at Jets12.612.6
61Marvin Harrison Jr.WR19Cardinals vs. Rams12.27.7
61Woody MarksRB21Texans at Chiefs12.210.5
63Brian ThomasWR20Jaguars vs. Colts12.17.8
63Jordan MasonRB22Vikings vs. Commanders12.110.2
65Ladd McConkeyWR21Chargers vs. Eagles11.87.5
66Bam KnightRB23Cardinals vs. Rams11.79
66Christian WatsonWR22Packers vs. Bears11.78
68Geno SmithQB21Raiders vs. Broncos11.611.6
69D.K. MetcalfWR23Steelers at Ravens11.57.7
70RJ HarveyRB24Broncos at Raiders11.49.5
71Troy FranklinWR24Broncos at Raiders11.37.3
71Amon-Ra St. BrownWR24Lions vs. Cowboys11.37
71Kenneth GainwellRB25Steelers at Ravens11.38.3
71Marcus MariotaQB22Commanders at Vikings11.311.3
75Kirk CousinsQB23Falcons vs. Seahawks11.211.2
75Jaylen WarrenRB26Steelers at Ravens11.28.9
77Chris GodwinWR26Buccaneers vs. Saints11.17
78D'Andre SwiftRB27Bears at Packers119.3
79Alec PierceWR27Colts at Jaguars10.97.6
79Michael WilsonWR27Cardinals vs. Rams10.96.4
81Jordan AddisonWR29Vikings vs. Commanders10.87.1
81Michael Pittman Jr.WR29Colts at Jaguars10.86.1
83Tyjae SpearsRB28Titans at Browns10.78.2
84Cameron WardQB24Titans at Browns10.410.4
84Travis KelceTE3Chiefs vs. Texans10.46.3
84Brock BowersTE3Raiders vs. Broncos10.46.1
87Shedeur SandersQB25Browns vs. Titans10.310.3
87Courtland SuttonWR31Broncos at Raiders10.36.7
89Terry McLaurinWR32Commanders at Vikings10.26.5
89Dalton SchultzTE5Texans at Chiefs10.25.8
91Rome OdunzeWR33Bears at Packers10.16.6
92Xavier WorthyWR34Chiefs vs. Texans106.3
93Keenan AllenWR35Chargers vs. Eagles9.96
94Brenton StrangeTE6Jaguars vs. Colts9.86
95Juwan JohnsonTE7Saints at Buccaneers9.75.8
96Jake FergusonTE8Cowboys at Lions9.65.1
97D.J. MooreWR36Bears at Packers9.55.9
98Mark AndrewsTE9Ravens vs. Steelers9.46.2
99Justin HerbertQB26Chargers vs. Eagles9.39.3
99Tony PollardRB29Titans at Browns9.37.6
 

More Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes