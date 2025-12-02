2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Must-Starts
Week 14 is here, and with the NFL fantasy playoffs closing in, every lineup choice matters. Whether you are hunting for a sleeper, looking for a reliable streamer or locking in your must-start stars, we break down the players who can swing your matchup and keep your season alive.
Who are the must-starts in Week 14?
Dolphins running back De’Von Achane is the top projected scorer on the slate at 21.8 PPR points against the Jets. His big-play burst and Miami’s high-powered offense make him an automatic start.
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is right behind him at 21.7 PPR points in a matchup with the Cowboys. Gibbs has become a difference-maker for Detroit and the matchup sets up well.
At quarterback, Josh Allen is a must-start against the Bengals. He is projected for 20.5 points and the Bills offense is rolling.
Other top Week 14 plays include:
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wide receiver) vs. Falcons: 21.2 PPR points
- Jonathan Taylor (running back) vs. Jaguars: 20 PPR points
- Ja’Marr Chase (wide receiver) vs. Bills: 20.3 PPR points
- Dak Prescott (quarterback) vs. Lions: 19.8 points
- Puka Nacua (wide receiver) vs. Cardinals: 19.5 PPR points
At tight end, Trey McBride is the top option. He is projected for 16.4 PPR points against the Rams, and the Cardinals passing game could lean on him even more if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.
Who are the top sleepers and streamers in Week 14?
Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is a sleeper play this week with a favorable matchup against the Jets. His workload has climbed in recent games and he has produced when given touches. With De’Von Achane in the mix, Mostert could see an expanded role if Achane is limited or sidelined.
At wide receiver, Courtland Sutton is worth consideration against the Raiders. He has been one of the Broncos’ most reliable targets and the matchup works in his favor. Denver’s signing of Sammis Reyes adds a small layer of intrigue, but Sutton’s role should remain steady.
Trey McBride is a strong tight end sleeper against the Rams. Arizona’s passing game could lean on him even more if Marvin Harrison Jr. is limited by injury.
Other sleepers to monitor include:
- Trey Benson (running back) if he returns from injury for the Cardinals
- Chris Olave (wide receiver) against the Buccaneers with the Saints likely to be active through the air
- Dalton Schultz (tight end) against the Colts with Houston continuing to involve its tight ends
For defenses, the Chiefs are in a promising spot against the Texans. Houston’s offense has struggled and Kansas City has a track record of holding opponents to double-digit fantasy points.
Who are the busts or players to fade in Week 14?
Lions running back David Montgomery is a fade this week against the Cowboys. He has averaged only 4.1 yards per carry and Dallas has been one of the toughest run defenses in the league. With Jahmyr Gibbs expected to handle a larger share of the workload, Montgomery’s opportunities could shrink.
At quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa profiles as a bust candidate against the Jets. New York has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks and Tagovailoa has thrown six interceptions in his past three games.
Other players to fade this week include:
- Cooper Kupp (wide receiver) vs. Broncos: Kupp has been inconsistent and Denver has defended receivers well.
- Christian McCaffrey (running back) vs. Buccaneers: McCaffrey has managed chronic Achilles tendinitis and has missed 48.5% of his games since 2021.
- Tyreek Hill (wide receiver) vs. Jets: Hill has not looked as explosive and Miami’s offensive line has struggled.
- Alvin Kamara (running back) vs. Browns: Kamara’s touches have been limited and Cleveland has been tough on running backs.
Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position Rank
|Matchup
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (PPR)
|Proj. Fantasy Pts. (Standard)
|1
|De'Von Achane
|RB1
|Dolphins at Jets
|21.8
|16.7
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB2
|Lions vs. Cowboys
|21.7
|16.9
|3
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR1
|Seahawks at Falcons
|21.2
|14.2
|4
|Josh Allen
|QB1
|Bills vs. Bengals
|20.5
|20.5
|5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR2
|Bengals at Bills
|20.3
|12.5
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB3
|Colts at Jaguars
|20
|17.6
|7
|Dak Prescott
|QB2
|Cowboys at Lions
|19.8
|19.8
|8
|Puka Nacua
|WR3
|Rams at Cardinals
|19.5
|12.2
|9
|James Cook
|RB4
|Bills vs. Bengals
|19.2
|17.4
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|RB5
|Packers vs. Bears
|18.3
|14.8
|10
|Lamar Jackson
|QB3
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|18.3
|18.3
|12
|Jalen Hurts
|QB4
|Eagles at Chargers
|18.2
|18.2
|12
|Matthew Stafford
|QB4
|Rams at Cardinals
|18.2
|18.2
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR4
|Cowboys at Lions
|17.8
|11.1
|15
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB6
|Chiefs vs. Texans
|17.6
|17.6
|16
|Bijan Robinson
|RB6
|Falcons vs. Seahawks
|17.5
|14.7
|17
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB7
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|17
|13.2
|17
|Joe Burrow
|QB7
|Bengals at Bills
|17
|17
|17
|Jared Goff
|QB7
|Lions vs. Cowboys
|17
|17
|17
|Baker Mayfield
|QB7
|Buccaneers vs. Saints
|17
|17
|21
|Bo Nix
|QB10
|Broncos at Raiders
|16.6
|16.6
|22
|Daniel Jones
|QB11
|Colts at Jaguars
|16.4
|16.4
|22
|Trey McBride
|TE1
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|16.4
|8.9
|22
|Jameson Williams
|WR5
|Lions vs. Cowboys
|16.4
|11.5
|25
|Sam Darnold
|QB12
|Seahawks at Falcons
|16.1
|16.1
|25
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB12
|Jaguars vs. Colts
|16.1
|16.1
|27
|Saquon Barkley
|RB8
|Eagles at Chargers
|15.9
|13.4
|28
|George Pickens
|WR6
|Cowboys at Lions
|15.8
|10.4
|29
|Jordan Love
|QB14
|Packers vs. Bears
|15.6
|15.6
|30
|Davante Adams
|WR7
|Rams at Cardinals
|15.4
|10.6
|30
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR7
|Buccaneers vs. Saints
|15.4
|10.5
|30
|Breece Hall
|RB9
|Jets vs. Dolphins
|15.4
|13.1
|33
|Kyren Williams
|RB10
|Rams at Cardinals
|15.3
|13.1
|34
|Chase Brown
|RB11
|Bengals at Bills
|15.2
|11.7
|35
|Tyler Warren
|TE2
|Colts at Jaguars
|15
|9.2
|36
|Caleb Williams
|QB15
|Bears at Packers
|14.8
|14.8
|36
|Rashee Rice
|WR9
|Chiefs vs. Texans
|14.8
|9.3
|36
|Derrick Henry
|RB12
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|14.8
|13.8
|39
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB13
|Browns vs. Titans
|14.7
|13.3
|40
|Zay Flowers
|WR10
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|14.6
|9.8
|41
|Justin Jefferson
|WR11
|Vikings vs. Commanders
|14
|8.8
|42
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB16
|Jets vs. Dolphins
|13.9
|13.9
|42
|Chris Olave
|WR12
|Saints at Buccaneers
|13.9
|8
|42
|C.J. Stroud
|QB16
|Texans at Chiefs
|13.9
|13.9
|45
|A.J. Brown
|WR13
|Eagles at Chargers
|13.8
|8.7
|45
|Nico Collins
|WR13
|Texans at Chiefs
|13.8
|8.4
|47
|Devin Neal
|RB14
|Saints at Buccaneers
|13.7
|11
|48
|Travis Etienne
|RB15
|Jaguars vs. Colts
|13.6
|11.4
|49
|DeVonta Smith
|WR15
|Eagles at Chargers
|13.5
|8.2
|50
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB18
|Steelers at Ravens
|13.4
|13.4
|51
|Javonte Williams
|RB16
|Cowboys at Lions
|13.3
|11
|51
|Khalil Shakir
|WR16
|Bills vs. Bengals
|13.3
|7.8
|53
|David Montgomery
|RB17
|Lions vs. Cowboys
|13.2
|10.8
|54
|Romeo Doubs
|WR17
|Packers vs. Bears
|13
|8.4
|54
|Bucky Irving
|RB18
|Buccaneers vs. Saints
|13
|12
|56
|Tyler Shough
|QB19
|Saints at Buccaneers
|12.9
|12.9
|57
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR18
|Dolphins at Jets
|12.8
|8.1
|57
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB19
|Seahawks at Falcons
|12.8
|11.1
|59
|Omarion Hampton
|RB20
|Chargers vs. Eagles
|12.7
|10.3
|60
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB20
|Dolphins at Jets
|12.6
|12.6
|61
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR19
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|12.2
|7.7
|61
|Woody Marks
|RB21
|Texans at Chiefs
|12.2
|10.5
|63
|Brian Thomas
|WR20
|Jaguars vs. Colts
|12.1
|7.8
|63
|Jordan Mason
|RB22
|Vikings vs. Commanders
|12.1
|10.2
|65
|Ladd McConkey
|WR21
|Chargers vs. Eagles
|11.8
|7.5
|66
|Bam Knight
|RB23
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|11.7
|9
|66
|Christian Watson
|WR22
|Packers vs. Bears
|11.7
|8
|68
|Geno Smith
|QB21
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|11.6
|11.6
|69
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR23
|Steelers at Ravens
|11.5
|7.7
|70
|RJ Harvey
|RB24
|Broncos at Raiders
|11.4
|9.5
|71
|Troy Franklin
|WR24
|Broncos at Raiders
|11.3
|7.3
|71
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR24
|Lions vs. Cowboys
|11.3
|7
|71
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB25
|Steelers at Ravens
|11.3
|8.3
|71
|Marcus Mariota
|QB22
|Commanders at Vikings
|11.3
|11.3
|75
|Kirk Cousins
|QB23
|Falcons vs. Seahawks
|11.2
|11.2
|75
|Jaylen Warren
|RB26
|Steelers at Ravens
|11.2
|8.9
|77
|Chris Godwin
|WR26
|Buccaneers vs. Saints
|11.1
|7
|78
|D'Andre Swift
|RB27
|Bears at Packers
|11
|9.3
|79
|Alec Pierce
|WR27
|Colts at Jaguars
|10.9
|7.6
|79
|Michael Wilson
|WR27
|Cardinals vs. Rams
|10.9
|6.4
|81
|Jordan Addison
|WR29
|Vikings vs. Commanders
|10.8
|7.1
|81
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR29
|Colts at Jaguars
|10.8
|6.1
|83
|Tyjae Spears
|RB28
|Titans at Browns
|10.7
|8.2
|84
|Cameron Ward
|QB24
|Titans at Browns
|10.4
|10.4
|84
|Travis Kelce
|TE3
|Chiefs vs. Texans
|10.4
|6.3
|84
|Brock Bowers
|TE3
|Raiders vs. Broncos
|10.4
|6.1
|87
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB25
|Browns vs. Titans
|10.3
|10.3
|87
|Courtland Sutton
|WR31
|Broncos at Raiders
|10.3
|6.7
|89
|Terry McLaurin
|WR32
|Commanders at Vikings
|10.2
|6.5
|89
|Dalton Schultz
|TE5
|Texans at Chiefs
|10.2
|5.8
|91
|Rome Odunze
|WR33
|Bears at Packers
|10.1
|6.6
|92
|Xavier Worthy
|WR34
|Chiefs vs. Texans
|10
|6.3
|93
|Keenan Allen
|WR35
|Chargers vs. Eagles
|9.9
|6
|94
|Brenton Strange
|TE6
|Jaguars vs. Colts
|9.8
|6
|95
|Juwan Johnson
|TE7
|Saints at Buccaneers
|9.7
|5.8
|96
|Jake Ferguson
|TE8
|Cowboys at Lions
|9.6
|5.1
|97
|D.J. Moore
|WR36
|Bears at Packers
|9.5
|5.9
|98
|Mark Andrews
|TE9
|Ravens vs. Steelers
|9.4
|6.2
|99
|Justin Herbert
|QB26
|Chargers vs. Eagles
|9.3
|9.3
|99
|Tony Pollard
|RB29
|Titans at Browns
|9.3
|7.6
