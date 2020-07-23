New York Yankees
Stanton Obliterates First HR of 2020
Giancarlo Stanton wasted no time getting the 2020 MLB season started, blasting a pitch by Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer deep in the first inning of the first game of Opening Day.

The bomb was his longest HR since 2017, when he knocked one 458 feet out of then-SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Stanton led the league in home runs (59) that season en route to winning the National League MVP Award.

Stanton now holds the record for most all-time career home runs at Nationals Park by a visiting player (21).
 

The Yankees slugger has matched up against Scherzer often due to his time with the NL East rival Miami Marlins, to limited success. Stanton was 4-for-18 (.222) with 2 HRs and 9 strikeouts against Scherzer going into Thursday.

The four-time MLB All-Star has won both the NL Hank Aaron and outfield Silver Slugger Award after leading the league in homers.

And apparently history repeats itself, as Stanton hit a home run in his debut with the Yankees in 2018 on Opening Day on his first at-bat.

