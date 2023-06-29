Major League Baseball Every perfect game in MLB history; date and pitcher Updated Jun. 29, 2023 8:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In the history of Major League Baseball, there have been 24 total perfect games. They are understandably are a rarity because they require a pitcher to last the entirety of a game without a player from the opposing team reaching base. Twenty-three-year-old left-handed pitcher Lee Richmond recorded the first one back in 1880. And on Wednesday, June 28 Domingo German was the 24th pitcher to accomplish the extraordinary feat.

The final out of the last 15 perfect games, featuring Yankees' Domingo Germán, Diamondbacks' Randy Johnson and more!

The 24 perfect games:

1. June 12, 1880 | Lee Richmond Worcester Ruby Legs

2. June 17, 1880 | John Ward Providence Grays

3. May 5, 1904 | Cy Young Boston Celtics

4. October, 2 1908 | Addie Joss Cleveland Naps

5. April 30, 1922 | Charlie Robertson Chicago White Sox

6. October 8, 1956 | Don Larsen New York Yankees

7. June 21, 1964 | Jim Bunning Philadelphia Phillies

8. September 9, 1965 | Sandy Koufax Los Angeles Dodgers

9. May 8, 1968 | Catfish Hunter Oakland Athletics

10. May 15, 1981 | Len Barker Cleveland Indians

11. September 30, 1984 | Mike Witt California Angels

12. September 16, 1988 | Tom Browning Cincinnati Reds

13. July 28, 1991 | Dennis Martinez Montreal Expos

14. July 28, 1994 | Kenny Rodgers Texas Rangers

15. May 17, 1998 | David Wells New York Yankees

16. July 18, 1999 | David Cone New York Yankees

17. May 18, 2004 | Randy Johnson Arizona Diamondbacks

18. July 23, 2009 | Mark Buehrle Chicago White Sox

19. May 9, 2010 | Dallas Braden Oakland Athletics

20. May 29, 2010 | Roy Halladay Philadelphia Phillies

21. April 21, 2012 | Phillip Humber Chicago White Sox

22. June 13, 2012 | Matt Cain San Francisco Giants

23. August 15, 2012 | Felix Hernandez Seattle Mariners

24. June 28, 2023 | Domingo German New York Yankees

