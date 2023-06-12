Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Who's each team's likeliest first-time All-Star? Updated Jun. 12, 2023 10:41 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There are a handful of superstars that, barring health, you can count on seeing in the All-Star Game every season. They’re the type of superior talents who could’ve booked their flights to Seattle before the season even began.

That’s not the group of players we’re focusing on in this week’s Power Rankings.

Instead, we’re taking a look at the players who have a chance to live out their dreams for the first time. With voting underway, this week’s rankings also include one potential first-time All-Star from each club.

1) Tampa Bay Rays (48-20; last week 1)

If you happen to be hanging out in Seattle for All-Star Week and see a major-league player, there’s a decent chance it’ll be a Ray. There will be many. Yandy Díaz leads all major-league first basemen with a 172 wRC+. Teammates Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco could join him not only as first-time All-Stars but also as potential starters.

2) Texas Rangers (41-23; LW 2)

The Rangers’ offense has been among the surprise stories of this season’s first half, so it’s not shocking there are a number of potential first-time All-Stars among the group. Two who should be highlighted are Josh Jung and Jonah Heim, with the latter, a catcher, potentially having an easier path to the Midsummer Classic considering Matt Chapman, José Ramírez and Rafael Devers all play third base, too. Then again, Jung has a higher OPS than Chapman and Devers and more homers than Ramírez. At least one of Jung or Heim should get in.

3) Atlanta Braves (40-25; LW 7)

Spencer Strider and Sean Murphy should be shoo-ins as first-time All-Stars. Strider leads the majors with 121 strikeouts, while Murphy has been the best catcher in baseball this season with an OPS more than 150 points better than the next-closest qualified player at his position. It’s a bit of a shock Murphy never made it while in Oakland.

4) Baltimore Orioles (41-24; LW 4)

Already one of the best catchers in baseball in just his second year in the league, Adley Rutschman will rightfully get most of the attention here. But it’s worth noting that Baltimore could also get its setup man Yennier Cano and closer Félix Bautista into the game, which would be both fun and deserved.

5) Arizona Diamondbacks (40-25; LW 8)

Much like the teams above them on this list, Arizona should have multiple newcomers representing them in Seattle. You can’t tell the story of the upstart D-backs’ first half without mentioning Corbin Carroll, who’s a front-runner for National League Rookie of the Year. Aside from Ronald Acuña Jr., Carroll's arguably the most valuable outfielder in the NL this season, which his WAR total reflects. And by FanGraphs’ WAR, there hasn’t been a more valuable pitcher in baseball this season than Zac Gallen, who has a strong argument not only to make his first ever All-Star appearance but also to start.

6) New York Yankees (38-29; LW 5)

For the first time on this list, we reach a team unlikely to get a first-time All-Star. Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and possibly Anthony Rizzo will have to suffice.

7) Houston Astros (37-29; LW 3)

After making his first All-Star team last year, Framber Valdez will be among the candidates to start the game, particularly as a rep for the reigning champs. Perhaps, he’ll be joined in Seattle by rotation mate Cristian Javier, who would be a first-timer.

8) Toronto Blue Jays (37-30; LW 9)

Kevin Kiermaier was brought to Toronto for his exceptional defense. As a positive surprise, he’s been the best hitter in Toronto’s outfield, posting career-best numbers across the board (.296/.358/.481). The 33-year-old is hitting 36 percent better than league average, but he’d need to return soon from his wrist injury to seriously contend for a spot.

9) Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29; LW 6)

Will Smith should’ve already been an All-Star, if you ask manager Dave Roberts. No such snub should be coming in 2023, even with Murphy the likely starter and Elias Díaz the only likely All-Star coming out of Colorado. Smith has a .905 OPS with a career-low 11.6 strikeout percentage.

10) Miami Marlins (37-29; LW 12)

While Luis Arráez is providing all the contact the Marlins could’ve hoped for , Jorge Soler is supplying the pop. Soler, who has never been an All-Star in his 10-year career — not even when he mashed 48 homers in 2019 — could be in luck this year with 19 homers in the first half. Only Pete Alonso has more.

11) Los Angeles Angels (36-31; LW 14)

Carlos Estévez has been the stabilizer in the Angels’ bullpen that they were counting on when they signed him to a two-year deal this offseason. The long-time Rockies reliever has been one of the best closers in baseball, going 17-for-17 in save chances in his first season with Anaheim.

12) Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30; LW 13)

Here are the major-league pitchers with at least 100 strikeouts this year: Strider, Kevin Gausman, Shohei Ohtani and … Mitch Keller. They should all be saying hello to one another in Seattle.

13) San Francisco Giants (33-32; LW 18)

A number of potential first-time All-Stars have helped push the Giants above .500, from Camilo Doval and Alex Cobb on the pitching side to J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada and LaMonte Wade Jr. among the offensive contributors. Doval might have the strongest argument of the group for an All-Star spot, with a league-high 16 saves, though Estrada has been worth more wins than any NL second baseman .

14) Milwaukee Brewers (34-32; LW 10)

William Contreras and Devin Williams were both first-time All-Stars last year, so cross them off this list. The dark-horse candidate would be Owen Miller, who has a .315 batting average and the highest wRC+ on the Brewers in his first year in Milwaukee.

15) Philadelphia Phillies (32-33; LW 21)

If the All-Star team were decided in mid-April, Brandon Marsh, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and José Alvarado all would have strong arguments. Unfortunately, they’ve all either tailed off or dealt with injuries since. Alvarado might have the best chance of the Phillies’ first-time All-Star hopefuls, if he can quickly return to his unhittable, pre-injury ways.

16) Boston Red Sox (33-33; LW 15)

What a first half for Masataka Yoshida. It’s tough to compete for an All-Star spot in the American League outfield, but Yoshida is doing it as the best hitter in Boston this year.

17) Minnesota Twins (33-33; LW 11)

Starting pitching has been the story in Minnesota. Sonny Gray is already a two-time All-Star, but Joe Ryan hasn’t been there yet. That could very well change this July.

18) San Diego Padres (31-34; LW 20)

The Padres won’t have any first-time All-Stars. But beyond Juan Soto and Josh Hader, Michael Wacha has a legit argument to make his second career All-Star appearance — eight years after his first.

19) Cleveland Guardians (31-34; LW 19)

There may not be a Cleveland All-Star beyond José Ramírez, but Josh Naylor is on fire and could make a run as a first-timer at first base. He’s slashing .429/.450/.543 in June.

20) Seattle Mariners (31-33; LW 17)

Jarred Kelenic has slowed down from his blistering start, but with an .833 OPS and 11 home runs, he’s at least in the outfield mix. Paul Sewald is also in the conversation as a closer. It would be a cool story for the 33-year-old former Mets castoff, whose steadiness has been all the more important at the back end of Seattle’s bullpen considering Andrés Muñoz has missed most of the season.

21) Cincinnati Reds (31-35; LW 23)

With all this young offensive talent emerging , the vibes are immaculate in Cincinnati. From the Reds’ rookie class, Matt McLain’s .905 OPS leads all National League shortstops, though his late arrival could ding him here. The same is obviously true for otherworldly talent Elly De La Cruz, who has ignited the baseball world on fire through his first six games. Instead, the Reds’ likeliest first-time All-Star is closer Alexis Díaz, who’s 15-for-15 in save opportunities.

22) New York Mets (31-35; LW 16)

By Fangraphs’ WAR, Brandon Nimmo has been the 10th-most valuable NL outfielder this year, despite cooling off a bit the past couple weeks. A strong finish to June could land him his first All-Star nod.

23) Chicago White Sox (29-38; LW 25)

If there was an All-Star Game in 2020, Luis Robert Jr. would’ve made it. Instead, the Gold Glover had to wait a few years, but his first All-Star nod should be coming in 2023. The 25-year-old already has a career-high 14 homers, while grading out as one of the best defensive outfielders in the game.

24) Chicago Cubs (28-37; LW 22)

Despite a couple late May clunkers, Justin Steele’s 2.65 ERA still ranks second among all qualified National League starters. If he can return soon from his forearm issue, he should remain in the All-Star mix.

25) St. Louis Cardinals (27-39; LW 26)

For a while there, Nolan Gorman looked like the best hitter in baseball. Even after slowing down this month, his .869 OPS ranks in the top 20 of all qualified major-league hitters. He appears on the ballot as a second baseman, and is easily the most powerful hitter of the NL options at the spot.

26) Washington Nationals (26-38; LW 28)

Jeimer Candelario could make his first All-Star team in his first year with the Nationals and then spend the rest of the year in a different uniform.

27) Detroit Tigers (26-37; LW 24)

Eduardo Rodríguez would’ve been the obvious answer here if not for his injury. With Rodríguez down, the Tigers still need a representative, which could be closer Alex Lange or second baseman Zach McKinstry.

28) Colorado Rockies (27-40; LW 27)

There might be a lot of Díazes — Díaí? — in Seattle this July. The aforementioned Rockies catcher will likely be among them, although Ryan McMahon could also make a push to be Colorado’s rep. Each sports an OPS over .800.

29) Kansas City Royals (18-47; LW 29)

Keep an eye on 24-year-old Nick Pratto, though his labeling as a designated hitter will make it tough. In all likelihood, the Royals’ only rep will be seven-time All-Star Salvador Pérez.

30) Oakland Athletics (17-50; LW 30)

Brent Rooker. Someone has to make it, and he is more than worthy of the honor.

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @RowanKavner .

