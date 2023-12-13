Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's No. 17 jersey sales set record
Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani's No. 17 jersey sales set record

Updated Dec. 13, 2023 5:42 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers now, and he'll do so on a team-friendly $2 million salary (no, seriously, $680 million of Ohtani's record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers was deferred). Now, Ohtani and the Dodgers have set another record.

It was revealed Wednesday that Ohtani's jersey sales on Fanatics skyrocketed to the point where it set a new record for a 48-hour period. Global soccer icon Lionel Messi set the previous record after news broke that he was joining Inter Miami in July.

Ohtani is coming off a season that saw him win American League MVP honors for the second time in three years. At the plate, the two-way superstar totaled 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, while posting a .304/.412/.654 slash line across 135 games. He also posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts across 132.0 innings (23 starts). 

Ohtani's 2023 campaign was cut short in August due to a season-ending UCL tear, which is expected to keep him off the mound through 2025 but allow him to hit for the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani, 29, is a two-time MVP recipient, three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and was the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year. 

After missing the playoffs with the Los Angeles Angels across his first six MLB seasons (2018-23), Ohtani joins a Dodgers club that has made the playoffs in each of the past 11 seasons, won the NL West in 10 of the last 11 seasons and won the 2020 World Series. That said, they were swept by the eventual National League-champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Divisional round last season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Jung Hoo Lee to Giants for six years, $113 million

2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Jung Hoo Lee to Giants for six years, $113 million

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes