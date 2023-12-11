Shohei Ohtani reportedly deferring $680 million of record-breaking contract with Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43.
Ohtani's deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Of each year's salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43.
For purposes of the luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers' payroll of about $46 million.
Ohtani's contract, combined with those of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, raises the Dodgers' total of deferred money owed to the three to $857 million from 2033-44.
Betts has a $365 million deal covering 2021-32 that includes $115 million in deferred salaries payable from 2033-44 and has the final $5 million of his signing bonus payable from 2033-35.
Freeman has a $162 million, six-year deal for 2022-27 that includes $57 million in deferred money payable from 2028-40.
Los Angeles' high points of the deferred payments are 2038 and '39, when the trio will be owed $83 million, and 2040, when they will be due $84 million.
By receiving the vast majority of the money when he presumably will not be living in the United States, Ohtani also figures to have a tax benefit. California's top tax rate for residents is 13.3%.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Shohei Ohtani's world about to change on and off the field with Dodgers
Did the Dodgers overpay for Shohei Ohtani? Examining his $700 million deal
Top 10 biggest contracts in MLB history: Shohei Ohtani's $700 million with Dodgers tops list
-
Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1
After winning Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, what comes next for Dodgers?
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers now favored after landing Shohei Ohtani
-
MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Yamamoto meeting with Giants, Yankees
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Dodgers-Yankees trade clears Ohtani spot
Why Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are an ideal match
-
Shohei Ohtani's world about to change on and off the field with Dodgers
Did the Dodgers overpay for Shohei Ohtani? Examining his $700 million deal
Top 10 biggest contracts in MLB history: Shohei Ohtani's $700 million with Dodgers tops list
-
Top 15 biggest contracts in North American team sports: Shohei Ohtani new No. 1
After winning Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, what comes next for Dodgers?
2024 World Series odds: Dodgers now favored after landing Shohei Ohtani
-
MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Yamamoto meeting with Giants, Yankees
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Dodgers-Yankees trade clears Ohtani spot
Why Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are an ideal match