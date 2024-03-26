LHP Jordan Montgomery reportedly agrees to sign one-year deal with Diamondbacks
Left-handed starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery has agreed to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per multiple reports, ending a free agency that nearly dragged out beyond opening day for the Texas Rangers playoff hero.
Montgomery's contract will pay him $25 million for one year with a vesting player option that pays him an additional $25 million for 2025, per FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
Montgomery, 30, opened last season with the St. Louis Cardinals before the Rangers acquired him at the MLB trade deadline and went on to play a major role in the team's first World Series championship run, stepping up in the wake of injured teammate Max Scherzer. He was roughed up by the Diamondbacks — his new team — in his World Series Game 2 start but turned in clutch performances in the Rangers wild-card series win over the Tampa Bay Rays (seven shutout innings) and in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, where he allowed just two runs over 14 innings of work across three games.
Montgomery, who came in as FOX Sports' No. 6 MLB free agent this offseason, went 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA, 166 strikeouts and 48 walks across 188.2 innings pitched (32 starts) in the 2023 regular season. He posted a 4.3 fWAR. Montgomery was also second in the majors in batting average allowed to right-handed hitters (.245).
Montgomery now slots behind ace Zac Gallen, No. 2 starter Merrill Kelly and fellow free-agent addition Eduardo Rodriguez to give the Diamondbacks one of the deepest rotations in Major League Baseball.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
One MLB player to watch from every team: Juan Soto one-and-done with Yankees?
MLB young core rankings, Nos. 30-21: Why Mets, Phillies have long way to go
-
Shohei Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since theft allegations against interpreter
Shohei Ohtani to make first comments since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
MLB Power Rankings: Ben Verlander's preseason top-10
-
MLB investigating gambling, theft allegations involving Shohei Ohtani, interpreter
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
MLB's best pitchers: Ranking the top 20 starters for 2024
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters
One MLB player to watch from every team: Juan Soto one-and-done with Yankees?
MLB young core rankings, Nos. 30-21: Why Mets, Phillies have long way to go
-
Shohei Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since theft allegations against interpreter
Shohei Ohtani to make first comments since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreter
MLB Power Rankings: Ben Verlander's preseason top-10
-
MLB investigating gambling, theft allegations involving Shohei Ohtani, interpreter
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
MLB's best pitchers: Ranking the top 20 starters for 2024