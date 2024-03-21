Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits first home run of 2024 MLB season, wins car
Published Mar. 21, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET

Mookie Betts has hit hundreds of home runs in his MLB career, but his latest might have been the first to come with a prize. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers star blasted the first home run of the 2024 MLB season in Thursday's Seoul Series game against the San Diego Padres, a 400-foot shot to left field off reliever Michael King in the fifth inning. As a result, Betts will receive an IONIQ 5 electric vehicle from Hyundai. The Korean-based automotive manufacturer is an official sponsor of the Seoul Series and announced the car promotion ahead of the event.

The IONIQ 5 electric vehicle has been produced by Hyundai since 2021 and is valued for at least $40,000 at United States dealerships. 

The two-run shot by Betts was part of his 4-for-5 day at the plate. He drove in six runs, but that wasn't enough as the Padres got to Yoshinobu Yamamoto early in their 15-11 win over the Dodgers. Yamamoto gave up five runs in the first inning of his MLB debut, a hole that the Dodgers never recovered from, although Betts' infield single in the eighth inning cut the Padres' lead to one. 

Los Angeles took the first game of the two-game set on Wednesday, winning 5-2 as Betts went 2-for-4. 

Thursday's homer figures to be the first of many for Betts. The 31-year-old hit a career-high 39 in 2023. He also slashed .307/.408/.579 with 107 RBIs and 14 stolen bases, finishing second in National League MVP voting.

