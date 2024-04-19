Major League Baseball Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hits 3 HRs, including go-ahead grand slam, in win over Rangers Updated Apr. 19, 2024 10:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis d'Arnaud hit his first three home runs of the season, including a grand slam in the sixth that gave Atlanta the lead, and the Braves beat the Texas Rangers 8-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud's THIRD homer of the night is a grand slam against the Rangers

Chris Sale (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings in the interleague matchup of first-place teams.

Adolis García's two-run double off Sale in the sixth tied it at 3.

Rangers left-hander Jacob Latz (0-1) issued one-out walks to Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna before a single by Michael Harris II loaded the bases for the NL East-leading Braves. D'Arnaud lined a fastball from Latz 433 feet to left-center for his third career grand slam and second three-homer game.

After becoming the Braves' primary catcher when Sean Murphy was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 30 with an oblique injury, d'Arnaud was a surprise offensive star against the AL West-leading Rangers. He entered with six RBIs on the season before driving in six Friday night.

Given an opportunity to join Bob Horner in 1986 against Montreal as the only Atlanta players to hit four homers in a game, d'Arnaud grounded out to shortstop Corey Seager in the eighth. He hit his first two homers off left-hander Andrew Heaney.

Harris added an eighth-inning homer for Atlanta.

On the day ace Spencer Strider made his first return trip to the Braves clubhouse since having season-ending elbow surgery on April 13, a healthy Sale provided a boost of confidence for the rotation. The left-hander allowed only two hits and one run in his first five innings.

Ozuna's run-scoring single in the first extended his hitting streak to 17 games, the longest of his career and the longest active streak in the majors.

Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves Highlights

Reporting by The Associated Press.

