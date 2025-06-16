Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Trade Tracker, Grades: Yankees Finally Get 3B Help In McMahon Updated Jul. 25, 2025 4:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You see your favorite MLB team make a trade, but now what? Is it a much-needed gamble for the playoffs, or a move for the future?

FOX Sports MLB reporters Rowan Kavner and Deesha Thosar will be grading the biggest trades in the league through the July 31 trade deadline. Here's how every team has done so far:

Yankees acquire 3B Ryan McMahon

Key Stats

McMahon:.218/.313/.398, 15 HR, 39 R, 32 RBI

Who else is involved: The Rockies received pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz

Yankees: B+

Rockies: B-

There was arguably no greater need for a contender than third base for the Yankees, and they found their long-term answer at the position in Ryan McMahon, who is under contract through 2027. Though McMahon (92 OPS+) is hitting slightly below league average this year — and has throughout his career, even while playing in Colorado — he still represents a considerable upgrade over the tandem of Jorbit Vivas (48 OPS+) and Oswald Peraza (25 OPS+) while also offering plus defense at the hot corner and some positional flexibility. It's a match I thought made sense earlier this week.

McMahon isn't close to the offensive force of Eugenio Suárez, the other top third baseman on the market, but he is a better defender who still brings some pop, ranking sixth among third basemen this year with 16 homers. He was an All-Star last year and has ranked in the top six in outs above average among qualified third basemen every year since 2021, which should help a Yankees defense plagued by defensive shortcomings (particularly when it mattered most last October). While he possesses a meager .589 OPS away from Coors Field this year and swing-and-miss is part of his profile, McMahon makes exceptionally hard contact. The underlying numbers suggest he should be performing better than he has, and his actual numbers have gotten better of late. He has an .899 OPS and four home runs over his last 14 games.

Acquiring their new third baseman, who has two years and $32 million left on his deal, required the Yankees to part with two lower-level prospects, including one of the top left-handed arms in their system in Griffin Herring, a sixth-round pick last year who went from the bullpen at LSU to a starter as a professional. Herring's electric slider has helped him to a 1.71 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 89.1 innings at Single-A this year. The Rockies also received 2023 11th-round pick Josh Grosz, who had a 4.14 ERA at High-A. Whether those pitchers ultimately develop into back-end starters or eventually help Colorado in relief, it's nice to see the Rockies acknowledging reality and actually participating at the deadline to try to better their future.

Mets acquire LHP Gregory Soto

Key Stats

Soto: 3.67 ERA / 1.22 WHIP, 40 K, 0 SV

Who else is involved: The Orioles received RHP Wellington Aracena and RHP Cam Foster.

Mariners acquire 1B Josh Naylor from Diamondbacks

Key Stats

Naylor: 287/.331/.473, 11 HR, 49 R, 59 RBI

Who else is involved: The Diamondbacks received LHP Brandyn Garcia and minor-league RHP Ashton Izzi

Mariners grade: A-

Diamondbacks grade: B-

What it means: It was clear the Diamondbacks would hold the keys to this deadline with four of the most intriguing rentals on the market in Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. The only question was whether they'd actually be sellers, but their direction became a little clearer this week when they were swept by the Astros.

The Mariners, who needed to upgrade at least one of their corner infield spots, were ready to pounce. Seattle first basemen had only hit 16 home runs this year, and 10 of those belonged to Rowdy Tellez, who was released in June. The other six came from Luke Raley and Donovan Solano, who each have an OPS under .700.

While Naylor hasn't been quite the same home run threat he was last year when he blasted 31 home runs in Cleveland, his .292 batting average, .360 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage would rank first, third and fourth, respectively, among players with at least 150 plate appearances on his new team.

Josh Naylor provides the Mariners a pivotal boost. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Surely, it won't be as easy to produce at T-Mobile Park as it was at Chase Field. But Naylor's ability to make contact should be welcomed, he represents a clear upgrade over the in-house options, and locking that position down wasn't going to take as much jostling with other suitors as it would to acquire Suárez, who might end up the best bat to exchange hands at the deadline. It's possible the Mariners are still in on the powerful Arizona third baseman as well, but getting Naylor now ensures one of their deficiencies is answered quickly and gives them a better chance to compete for their first division title since 2001.

It also didn't require them parting with any of their top minor leaguers, though Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi are now immediately among the better pitching prospects in a D-backs system that needed more arms. Garcia, who was drafted in the 11th round in 2023, was converted to a reliever this year and already made it to the majors. Izzi, a fourth-round pick out of high school in 2022, is more of a project. He's striking out more than 10 batters per nine innings at High-A but also has a 5.51 ERA and could end up in the bullpen as well.

The return feels a little light, but it's evidently the best offer D-backs general manager Mike Hazen had for a couple months of a rental first baseman. He can now turn his attention to potentially bigger returns, as he's sure to be fielding a lot of calls over the next week on his remaining expiring contracts. – Rowan Kavner

Giants acquire 3B/DH Rafael Devers from Red Sox

Key stats:

Devers: .272/.401/.504, 15 HR, 47 R, 48 RBI

Who else is involved: The Red Sox received LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks and two prospects, OF James Tibbs III and RHP Jose Bello

Giants: A-

Red Sox: D+

What it means: The tension and bad blood building between Devers and Boston’s front office was San Francisco’s gain, as the Giants swooped six weeks before the trade deadline to acquire one of the sport’s best hitters. There was drama all year in Boston, but it was nonetheless stunning to see the Red Sox move on from Devers just two seasons into a 10-year, $313.5 million extension. The timing — in the middle of June, coming off a sweep of the Yankees, with the Red Sox now a half-game back of a wild-card spot, in a year in which Boston has made a series of moves to try to end a three-year playoff drought, and with Alex Bregman capable of opting out at season’s end — was even more staggering.

The relationship between Devers and the Red Sox brass started to deteriorate shortly after Boston traded for Bregman in February. The Red Sox told Devers they wanted him to move off third base, where the three-time All-Star had played since 2017, and become the full-time DH. Devers initially declined but eventually acquiesced. After a slow start at the plate, Devers took off in his new role. His 149 OPS+ is the best mark of his career and makes him a top-15 hitter in MLB. But when Triston Casas went down for the year, the drama picked up. Devers was the most obvious replacement at first base, and the Red Sox asked him to move. Devers not only refused but was also unhappy the front office put him in that spot, creating a contentious enough situation that owner John Henry flew to Kansas City after Devers' public criticisms in an attempt to ease the tensions. Clearly, friction remained. The Red Sox looked bad for not communicating well with their star. Devers looked bad for not being a team player. There were no winners in the feud, save for the Giants.

A rocky end in Boston now sees Rafael Devers heading to San Francisco Giants. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Devers, the last remaining star from Boston’s 2018 championship team, provides a San Francisco club that needed another offensive linchpin to seriously contend. The Giants are second in the NL West and would be a wild-card team if the season ended today, but that’s because of a pitching staff with the third-best ERA — and specifically a bullpen with the best ERA — in the majors. Their offense is 22nd in OPS and 20th in wRC+. Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman, who is currently injured, were the only qualified hitters on the team with an OPS over .800 — at least, until Devers, who has a .905 OPS this year and immediately becomes their top offensive player.

He also arguably makes the Giants the biggest threat to the Dodgers in the division. It’s a risky commitment to a 28-year-old who already grades out poorly defensively and is signed through 2033, but this is a Giants team that hasn’t had a 30-homer hitter since Barry Bonds and is guided by a new president of baseball operations in Buster Posey who wants to compete now. The start of the Willy Adames era has not gone well; Devers, who has three 30-homer seasons in his career, can alleviate some of that pressure.

For the Giants, the biggest risk is financial. Their pitching staff should be able to handle the departures. Kyle Harrison was a recent top prospect, but he has a 4.48 ERA in 39 career appearances. Jordan Hicks has a 6.47 ERA this year. Tibbs was a first-round pick last year, but none of the players they lost are guaranteed to be difference-making talents. Devers, whether at DH or corner infield, is that.

For the Red Sox, Devers’ defensive limitations make it highly unlikely that this turns into the cataclysmic disaster that was the Mookie Betts trade. It’s possible Harrison or Tibbs develop into productive pieces, and maybe the savings can be put to better use. Still, it’s hard to see this being a positive for Boston or its playoff-hungry fans in the short-term, especially in a year in which many expected the Red Sox to win the division. If not for some poor communication, this all might’ve been avoidable. -Kavner

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner .

