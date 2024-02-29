Major League Baseball
2024 MLB odds: Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. heavy favorite to lead in steals
2024 MLB odds: Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. heavy favorite to lead in steals

Published Feb. 29, 2024 11:32 a.m. ET

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has twice led Major League Baseball in stolen bases, in 2019 and last season.

Can the Braves outfielder use his speed and smarts to steal a third stolen base title?

RELATED: 2024 World Series odds:Astros, Yankees move up

As the regular season gets closer, Acuna is the betting favorite to lead the majors in steals.

Acuna is at +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total), with Oakland outfielder Esteury Ruiz second at +390.

Let's take a look at the odds via FanDuel Sportsbook: 

2024 MLB STOLEN BASE LEADER ODDS: * 

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Esteury Ruiz, A's: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Elly De La Cruz, Reds:: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
CJ Abrams, Nationals: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

* odds as of 2/29/24

2023 MLB STOLEN BASE LEADERS

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves: 73
Esteury Ruiz, A's: 67
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks: 54
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals: 49
CJ Abrams, Nationals: 47
Nico Hoerner, Cubs: 43
Ha-Seong Kim, Padres: 38
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners: 37
Elly De La Cruz, Reds: 35
Willi Castro, Twins: 33

Acuna became the fifth player to hit 40 home runs (41) and steal 40 bases (73) in the same season.

He led the majors in steals and was fifth in homers.

Do you think Ronald Acuna will lead the majors in steals again this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

