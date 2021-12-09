College Football College football awards: Who should win, who will win and who got snubbed 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

With much of the same regalia and red carpet as the annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, the time has come to honor the superstars of the 2021 college football season.

As with the Oscars, it seems the list of major college football awards grows each year, matched only, perhaps, by the debate among passionate fans as to who should take home each trophy.

But unlike the celebration honoring those who make film fantastic, the annual college football awards are spread throughout the month of December, with Georgia’s Nakobe Dean already having won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and Alabama’s Will Anderson being recognized this week with the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the national defensive player of the year.

With Saturday's annual Army-Navy game the only contest remaining in the regular season, however, most college football awards will be presented this week.

Below is a list of the biggest national awards in college football, along with a breakdown of who we think should win, who got snubbed and who, ultimately, will take home the hardware.

(Awards are listed in the order they are expected to be announced, from Thursday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 12.)

THURSDAY

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

Finalists: DE/OLB Will Anderson (Alabama), DT Jordan Davis (Georgia), FS Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), DE/OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

Who should win: Anderson. It isn’t just that Anderson, a true sophomore, is the biggest star on defense for the defending champion Crimson Tide. It's also that he has enjoyed a truly breathtaking season, leading the country in both sacks (14) and tackles for loss (27.5).

Who will win: Anderson. Capping the season with six tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in an SEC Championship blowout of previously undefeated and top-ranked Georgia should seal this award for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Anderson. If eligible for the NFL Draft, Anderson, appropriately nicknamed The Terminator, would be a contender for No. 1 overall and a top-five lock.

Who got snubbed: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Andre Carter (Army), Devin Lloyd (Utah)

Fred Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver)

Finalists: Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh), David Bell (Purdue), Jameson Williams (Alabama)

Who should win: Addison. It shouldn’t be all about statistics, but it is difficult to dispute Addison’s totals this season, as he caught at least two more touchdowns (17) than anyone else in the country for the ACC champions and led the conference in receiving yards (1,479) while contributing as the team’s primary punt returner.

Who will win: Bell. With all due respect to the Boilermakers’ duo of Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer, Bell led the Big Ten in receptions (93) and receiving yards (1,286) without the luxury of a future early-round NFL draft pick at quarterback. Anyone who saw Bell dominate then-top-five Iowa (11 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown) and Michigan State (11-217-1) will have a hard time disputing that the 6-2, 205-pound receiver lifted the 7-4 Boilermakers to two of the biggest upsets of the season.

Who got snubbed: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Jerreth Sterns (Western Kentucky), Jahan Dotson (Penn State)

Lou Groza Award (College Place-Kicker Award)

Finalists: Gabe Brkic (Oklahoma), Jake Moody (Michigan), Noah Ruggles (Ohio State)

Who should win: Ruggles. Seeking an opportunity for more playing time, Ruggles transferred to Ohio State from North Carolina and was brilliant in 2021, making all but one field-goal attempt (with the miss coming in Ohio State’s 56-7 drubbing of Michigan State). For the season, he was 18-for-19 on field-goal attempts, and he converted all 68 PATs for the most explosive offense in the country.

Who will win: Ruggles

Who got snubbed: Jonah Dalmas (Boise State), Zack Long (Tulsa), Chandler Staton (Appalachian State)

Ray Guy Award (Outstanding Punter)

Finalists: Matt Araiza (San Diego State), Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Jordan Stout (Penn State)

Who should win: Araiza. A kicker by trade who took over punting duties just this season, Araiza led the country in punt yardage, averaging 51.37 yards per boot, while converting 17 of 27 field goals and all 40 extra points attempted.

Who will win: Stout. Boasting one of the strongest legs at the college level, Stout proved adept at scraping the sky with high, deep punts that forced opponents to fair-catch many of his kicks. He averaged 45.1 net yards per punt, in part because returners generated only 33 yards all season on returns. Like Araiza, Stout also kicked for his team, and he leaves Penn State as the school’s all-time leader, with a 57-yarder to his credit.

Who got snubbed: Race Porter (Washington), Ryan Stonehouse (Colorado State), Tory Taylor (Iowa)

Maxwell Award (Outstanding Player)

Finalists: QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), RB Kenneth Walker (Michigan State), QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Who should win: Young. Though last year’s winner, DeVonta Smith, was a notable exception, this award typically goes to the nation’s best quarterback, with passers earning the honor 17 times since 2000. The appropriately named Young might not be old enough to remember previous winners such as Ken Dorsey (2001) and Jason White (2004), but the true sophomore has guided the Tide to a chance at a national title, just as they did, completing 68% of his passes for 43 TDs against just four interceptions.

Who will win: Pickett. Voters are human, too, and there might be a little anti-Alabama backlash with Crimson Tide players Derrick Henry (2015), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and Smith (2020) earning this award three of the past six years. In leading the Panthers to an ACC title with 47 touchdowns (42 throwing) against just seven interceptions, Pickett played nearly as flawlessly as Young this season and emerged as arguably the top senior quarterback in the NFL Draft along the way.

Who got snubbed: DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), QB Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky), QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Walter Camp Award (Player of the Year)

Finalists: DT Jordan Davis (Georgia), DE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State), QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Who should win: Hutchinson. In terms of consistency, determination and domination against top-flight competition, Hutchinson deserves the hardware, having guided the Wolverines to the Big Ten title and a playoff berth. It would be appropriate for Hutchinson to win this, as another former Wolverine — Charles Woodson — is one of just two defenders (former Notre Dame LB Manti Te’o is the other) to take home this honor in the past 40 years, showing voters' clear bias for offensive "skill position" players.

Who will win: Young. As mentioned, sadly, one can all but eliminate the defenders based on history. Further, it is difficult to imagine Alabama’s latest superstar not collecting at least one prominent trophy. Don’t be surprised if Young takes home several awards.

Who got snubbed: QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), RB Breece Hall (Iowa State), FS Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

Davey O’Brien Award (National Quarterback Award)

Finalists: Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Alabama)

Who should win: Pickett. The numbers speak for themselves. Pickett's ascent this season (42 TDs/seven INTs) after an otherwise relatively middling career (39/25) is a testament to his improved anticipation and accuracy, two of the key traits required for quality quarterback play.

Who will win: Young. The stark reality is Young’s numbers and level of competition are simply better than those of the rest of the country’s quarterbacks.

Who got snubbed: Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Jake Haener (Fresno State), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

Outland Trophy (Outstanding Interior Lineman)

Finalists: DT Jordan Davis (Georgia), OT Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State), C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)

Who should win: Linderbaum. In terms of simply winning one-on-one battles at the line of scrimmage, no one was better this year than the Hawkeyes’ center, whose blend of initial quickness, balance and leverage should earn him a first-round selection in the NFL Draft next spring.

Who will win: Davis. A mountain of a man who literally and figuratively was the rock in the middle of Georgia’s record-setting defense this season, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Davis helped the Bulldogs allow just three rushing touchdowns all season and collected a career-high 28 tackles, despite being the focus of every opponent's blocking scheme.

Who got snubbed: OG Zion Johnson (Boston College), OL Kenyon Green (Texas A&M), DT Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

Jim Thorpe Award (Nation’s Outstanding Defensive Back)

Finalists: CB Coby Bryant (Cincinnati), FS Verone McKinley III (Oregon), Jalen Pitre (Baylor)

Who should win: McKinley. In terms of coverage and ball-hawking skills, McKinley is a worthy winner, leading the country with six interceptions and consistently blanketing opponents in the pass-happy Pac-12, regardless of whether he was asked to line up at safety or drop back down to cornerback, where he initially played for the Ducks.

Who will win: Pitre. Voters of this award have consistently valued big plays over consistency in coverage, and it is difficult to argue with Pitre’s penchant for game-changing plays. A force near and away from the line of scrimmage, 17.5 of Pitre’s 70 tackles this season went for a loss, and he played a role in generating eight turnovers (three forced fumbles, three recovered and two interceptions) in 13 games for the Big 12 champion Bears.

Who got snubbed: Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati), Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), Ja’Quan McMillian (East Carolina)

Doak Walker Award (Outstanding Running Back)

Finalists: Tyler Badie (Missouri), Breece Hall (Iowa State), Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State)

Who should win: Hall. Consistency personified, the rock-solid, 6-foot, 220-pound Hall scored at least one touchdown in every game this season and is now coming off back-to-back Big 12 rushing titles (averaging 1,522 yards in the 2020 and '21 seasons). NFL scouts will also appreciate that Hall became more dependable as a receiver this season, catching a career-high 36 passes for another 302 yards and three scores.

Who will win: Walker. As is perhaps appropriate, given the position, this should be one of the tightest "races" of this year’s awards. Walker might have run away with it early, however, with the Wake Forest transfer almost single-handedly carrying the Spartans to a 10-2 record with a staggering 1,646 yards on the ground, including 18 touchdowns.

Who got snubbed: Tyler Allgeier (BYU), Lew Nicholls (Central Michigan), Bijan Robinson (Texas)

John Mackey Award (National Tight End Award)

Finalists: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Pat Fields (Oklahoma), Isaiah Sanders (Stanford)

Who should win: McBride. McBride appears to be the clear-cut favorite to win this honor. While Colorado State opponents understandably clamped down on him near the end zone (limiting him to one touchdown all season), the prototypically built, 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior was virtually unstoppable everywhere else, hauling in 86 receptions for 1,017 yards. He was far and away the best of this year’s tight ends — at least among those named finalists by the Mackey Award committee. Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, both underclassmen, were dominant at times this season and project as future early-round NFL Draft picks.

Who will win: McBride

Who got snubbed: Brock Bowers (Georgia), Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

Dave Rimington Trophy (Outstanding Center)

Finalists: Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), Alec Lindstrom (Boston College), Olusegun Oluwatimi (Virginia)

Who should win: Linderbaum. While not the biggest or the strongest, Linderbaum is a joy to watch, slipping off the snap to the second level. A finalist a year ago, he continues the proud Iowa tradition (since Kirk Ferentz took over) of producing quality NFL blockers.

Who will win: Linderbaum

Who got snubbed: Matt Allen (Michigan State), Nick Ford (Utah), Dohnovan West (Arizona State)

Ted Hendricks Award (Defensive End of the Year)

Finalists: There were 30 players named as finalists for this award on Nov. 28. Among the likeliest of winners from that list are Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Jermaine Johnson (Florida State), Tyree Johnson (Texas A&M), George Karlaftis (Purdue), DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M), Mika Tafua (Utah), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) and Sam Williams (Ole Miss).

Who should win: Thibodeaux. The past three winners (Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Bradley Chubb) were all top-five NFL draft picks, and Thibodeaux is expected to earn that kind of consideration, currently checking in at No. 1 overall on my Big Board. The reality is, however, that Hutchinson was the more consistent player in 2021.

Who will win: Hutchinson

Who got snubbed: The Hendricks Award did not recognize a winner last year due to the abbreviated season. As such, top edge rushers such as Jaelen Phillips (Miami), Kwity Paye (Michigan) and Carlos Basham (Wake Forest) were, unfortunately, not recognized for their stellar play.

SATURDAY

Heisman Memorial Trophy (Outstanding Player)

Finalists: DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), QB Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Who should win: Young. In the modern era, the Heisman Trophy has typically gone to the best quarterback in the country. And as the season went on and the competition and spotlight increased, it became all the more obvious that Young is the best player in college football.

Who will win: Young. The fact that three of the four finalists are quarterbacks could split the votes and lead Hutchinson to join former Michigan star Charles Woodson as the only primary defenders to win the award in modern history. However, that seems unlikely, especially with a non-quarterback (wideout DeVonta Smith) winning last year. The last time consecutive Heisman Trophy winners were non-quarterbacks was in 1998 and '99, when Ricky Williams (Texas) and Ron Dayne (Wisconsin) took home the trophy.

Taking over for Mac Jones for the defending national champions and guiding them to another SEC championship and playoff berth, despite losing Smith, Jaylen Waddle and two other first-round picks in running back Najee Harris and left tackle Alex Leatherwood, is remarkable. Young, a true sophomore at just 20 years old, is precisely that — and should only get better.

Who got snubbed: DE/OLB Will Anderson, Jr. (Alabama), RB Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State), CB/RS/WR Marcus Jones (Houston)

SUNDAY

Lott IMPACT Trophy (Outstanding Defensive Player)

Finalists: DT Jordan Davis (Georgia), ILB Nakobe Dean (Georgia), DE/OLB Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), OLB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

Who should win: Hutchinson. It is fitting that the Lott IMPACT Trophy is the final award on this list, as it might be the most difficult one to choose. Ultimately, it is difficult to pick against Hutchinson for an award such as this, which proudly recognizes players for their contributions on and off the field. A legacy at Michigan, Hutchinson returned for his senior season and was brilliant, setting the school record with 14 sacks in guiding the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship while maintaining a 3.54 GPA in Applied Exercise Science.

Who will win: Dean. Having already won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and recently been named captain of this year’s Allstate AFCA Goodworks Team, Dean would make a fine choice for this honor. Georgia’s star defender is truly a "Dean" on the academic side as well, volunteering at Hope Sullivan Elementary School in his home state of Mississippi while working on his degree in Mechanical Engineering at UGA.

Who got snubbed: DE/OLB Will Anderson (Alabama), FS Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), George Karlaftis (Purdue)

